I tried Gordon Ramsay's perfect breakfast sandwich, and it was the best egg dish I've ever made

Insider

I couldn't stop thinking about Ramsay's breakfast sandwich for days. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I made Gordon Ramsay's breakfast sandwich, with bacon, eggs, and two types of cheese.

Ramsay's recipe also features his legendary technique for making scrambled eggs.

His sandwich is filled with the fluffiest eggs I've ever had. It's my new favorite breakfast.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

In a 2019 video, Gordon Ramsay showed the DJ Zedd how to make a "perfect" breakfast sandwich.

Gordon Ramsay demonstrated how to make his breakfast sandwich. Gordon Ramsay/YouTube

The cooking demo was part of Ramsay's YouTube show "Scrambled," which follows him traveling all over the world to make different egg dishes.

Ramsay showed the DJ his special technique for making scrambled eggs, as well as the ingredients he thinks are essential for a great breakfast sandwich.

I've heard that Ramsay's scrambled eggs are legendary, so I knew I had to give his recipe a try.

Ramsay's sandwich looks absolutely delicious. Gordon Ramsay/YouTube

Rachel Askinasi, Insider's food reporter, has raved to me about Ramsay's scrambled eggs, which she tried for the first time in September. She loved his technique so much that she's been cooking scrambled eggs the Gordon way ever since.

I've been on the hunt for the best breakfast-sandwich recipe. So after watching Ramsay and Zedd's cooking demo, I decided to make the dish at home.

Ramsay has a couple of special ingredients in his breakfast-sandwich recipe.

Ramsay's breakfast sandwich includes bacon, two types of cheese, and crème fraîche. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Unlike Martha Stewart's simple breakfast sandwich — which includes just your basic bacon, egg, and cheese — Ramsay's dish has quite a few ingredients.

To make his breakfast sandwich, you'll need:

Eggs

Brioche buns

Goat cheese (at room temperature)

Cheddar cheese

Thick-cut bacon

Shallots

Spring onions

Crème fraîche

One thing to note with Ramsay's recipe: The measurements on his site looked way off for just two sandwiches (12 eggs for two people!?) and didn't seem to match with what I saw him use in the cooking demo. So I cut most of the measurements by at least half and used four eggs total for two sandwiches.

Since Ramsay's egg technique requires your full attention once they get cooking, I got my prep out of the way.

Story continues

First I diced my shallots. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Per Ramsay's instructions, I diced my shallot and thinly sliced my spring onions.

For my modified recipe, I used just one shallot and two spring onions.

I also got my bacon ready.

I cut my bacon into thin strips. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I cut the bacon crosswise into thin strips, just as Ramsay did in his video with Zedd.

It was time to get cooking. First up was the bacon.

I cooked my bacon and shallots together for about six minutes. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I added some olive oil to a pan and placed it on medium heat, throwing in the shallots and bacon.

I cooked them for about six minutes, waiting until the bacon strips had turned crispy and the shallots became translucent.

I set them aside on a plate lined with paper towels.

While the bacon cooked, I toasted my brioche buns.

I lightly toasted my brioche buns. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Ramsay recommends only lightly toasting the buns for his breakfast sandwich, so I followed suit.

After my bacon was done, it was time to cook the real star of the dish: the eggs.

Ramsay's recipe instructs you to first crack your eggs into a cold saucepan. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

First I cracked my eggs into a cold nonstick saucepan, using a wooden spoon to stir and break up the yolks.

Then I placed my pot on low heat and added a few knobs of butter.

I added butter to my eggs. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I continuously stirred the mixture for one minute, per Ramsay's instructions.

I removed the saucepan from the heat while stirring my eggs for 30 seconds. I repeated this method (one minute on, 30 seconds off) until my eggs looked ready.

I could see my scrambled eggs coming together as I followed Ramsay's technique. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I added another knob of butter when I put my eggs on the heat for the second time, as Ramsay recommends in his recipe, and continuously stirred.

As Askinasi noted in her article, Ramsay believes that moving the saucepan on and off the heat helps prevent the eggs from overcooking, leaving you with a "custardy and silky texture."

I took my eggs on and off the heat three times total, then followed Ramsay's tip for checking whether they were ready by scooping up some of the eggs with a spoon to make sure they had height to them.

Then I added my crème fraîche and spring onions, seasoning everything with salt and pepper.

I added my spring onions and crème fraîche along with salt and pepper. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Ramsay adds a dollop of crème fraîche to his scrambled eggs — he says it helps stop the cooking process.

Then I prepped my toasted brioche buns with the goat cheese.

I spread goat cheese on my brioche buns. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Per Ramsay's recipe, I spread the goat cheese on the top buns.

The "MasterChef" star told Zedd during their cooking demo that the goat cheese gave the sandwich a "tartness that lifts it up."

It was time to build Ramsay's perfect breakfast sandwich.

I added the bacon and shallots to the bottom of my brioche buns. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

First I added a layer of the bacon mixture on the bottom of each bun.

"The bacon bits underneath, that's the surprise there," Ramsay told Zedd as they built their sandwiches.

Then I added a generous heap of scrambled eggs.

I put the creamy scrambled eggs on top. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I could already tell that the scrambled eggs were far creamier than any I had ever made. The excitement for Ramsay's sandwich was building.

I cracked some more fresh black pepper on top of my eggs, then added the cheddar cheese.

Last but not least was the cheddar cheese. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

It was time to get tasting.

I plopped the top buns on my scrambled eggs and admired the beautiful sandwiches.

Ramsay's breakfast sandwich is undeniably beautiful. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

From the creamy eggs spilling out of the sides to the bright bursts of color from the cheddar cheese and spring onions, Ramsay's breakfast sandwich looked extremely appetizing.

But did his fancy technique and extra ingredients make a big difference in taste? I took my first bite, and the answer was obvious.

Ramsay's breakfast sandwich is easily one of the best I've ever had.

I couldn't stop thinking about Ramsay's breakfast sandwich for days. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

There's a reason Ramsay's scrambled eggs are famous, and this sandwich proved to me that they 100% deserve the hype — they're so silky, fluffy, and luscious. I was so excited after my first bite that I wrote in my notes: "The eggs are so freaking creamy. Like, the creamiest I've ever had."

But they weren't the only great thing about Ramsay's sandwich. The bacon and spring onions gave a nice crunch to each bite, and I love that Ramsay uses a brioche bun instead of an English muffin — it's so fluffy, and it's a great vehicle for his smooth and creamy eggs.

I made this sandwich for my parents, and they were still raving about it days later, describing it as "juicy, light, and fresh."

Ramsay's breakfast sandwich is a slam dunk. I know I'll be making it for years to come.

Read the original article on Insider