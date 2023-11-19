We tried a handful of cinnamon rolls from around Holland. Here’s what we thought.

HOLLAND — There's perhaps no better food that rides the line between breakfast and dessert quite like the cinnamon roll. What better way to start your day than with a thick pastry covered in icing?

Your favorite taste testing duo, outgoing Sentinel photographer Cody Scanlan and reporter Mitchell Boatman, recently set out to try a handful of cinnamon roll options to see which stands out. And yes, they did so for breakfast.

Without further ado, here’s what they thought.

A cinnamon roll from Windmill Restaurant.

Windmill Restaurant

Cody: As far as cinnamon rolls go, this one looks the part. Windmill's was the closest to the traditional cinnamon roll in terms of presentation. I liked the amount of cinnamon and how it was evenly distributed throughout the pastry. The icing was sweet without overpowering the rest of the dish.

Mitchell: A classic offering as far as cinnamon rolls go, it’s exactly what I expect in both taste and looks. It’s got a good swirl, a good amount of icing and delivers on the cinnamon roll expectations.

A cinnamon roll from DeBoer Bakkerij.

DeBoer Bakkerij

Mitchell: To me, this cinnamon roll looked the best. There’s some color on top that you can see through the icing and a nice swirl throughout. The taste was pretty good, too, but I could've used a touch more cinnamon.

Cody: This one was the most unique, compared to the other two we sampled. A soft and cakey bread with stripes of cinnamon inside. I think because of the bread they use, I lose some of the cinnamon flavor combined with the sugary icing.

A cinnamon roll from The Wooden Shoe Restaurant.

Wooden Shoe Restaurant

Cody: This thing is pretty massive; about the size of a newborn baby's head. I think we liked this one the most out of the three today. The pastry itself is soft and very buttery. The icing was plentiful and still melty. Typically, I don't consider cinnamon rolls a breakfast food, but I would order this for my first meal of the day— and in this case, it was indeed my first meal of the day.

Mitchell: I’m with Cody on this one. Not only is it delicious, but you definitely get some bang for your buck with how big this thing is. Great quantity and quality from the Wooden Shoe.

Final Ranking

Mitchell: Wooden Shoe, Windmill, DeBoer

Cody: Wooden Shoe, DeBoer, Windmill

