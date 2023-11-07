I tried Heinz’s new Pickle Ketchup — and it’s an absolute dillight

If you’re the type of person, like me, who thinks of burgers as a vehicle for pickle consumption, then there is a new condiment you need to get your hands on.

On Nov. 6, Heinz announced the launch of Pickle Ketchup, a sweet, savory, tangy dillight of a dip that will begin rolling out on U.S. shelves in early 2024. It has already shown up in select retailers in the U.K. Selling for $3.99, this 20-ounce bottle will be a permanent addition to the U.S. and U.K.’s condiment portfolio.

“Increased desire for tasty, yet unexpected condiments has served as our innovation north star for the last several years,” Katie Peterson, director of Heinz Innovation at Kraft Heinz, said in a press release. “The current pickle craze in America mirrors the irrational love HEINZ fans have for the brand, so it only made sense for our newest ketchup to blend these two beloved tastes together.”

According to a Datassential report cited by Heinz, more than 70% of consumers report they enjoy the taste of pickles. Meanwhile, pickle-flavored products have become one of the top food trends of 2023, with a 55% increase in searches, according to Yelp.

You might be getting pickle fatigue — what with pickle-flavored canned cocktails and beer, hummus, chips, popcorn, nuts, sunflower seeds, seasoning and even candy canes (yes, really) showing up on grocery store shelves — but not me.

When it comes to drinks and snacks, the brinier, the better. So, the idea that I could instantly impart pickle flavor onto any food with a quick squeeze was very exciting to me.

How does it taste?

It tastes exactly how I wanted it to taste — like they bottled up the flavor of McDonald’s pickles and ketchup. Nostalgic.

Despite my passion for pickles, I am not a devoted dill fan, so I am glad to report it isn’t super dilly. The tanginess of the pickle flavoring (from the back of the bottle: acidified cucumber juice [cucumber juice, vinegar, salt], onion powder, spice, natural flavoring) balanced out the ketchup’s sweetness quite nicely.

This condiment made me realize that ketchup and french fries — what I once considered to be the perfect pairing — were missing this zippy flavor. I may never be the same.

In fact, I’m not even a ketchup-on-hot-dog type of person (mustard all the way), but I would happily squirt this on a dog in lieu of relish.

So, if you’re a Pickle Person, you’re going to want to add this to your condiment collection. As for whether you store it in the fridge or cupboard, that’s up to you — though Heinz did weigh in on the debate earlier this year.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com