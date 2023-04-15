I tried Ina Garten's new scrambled eggs recipe inspired by a famous pasta dish and now it's my favorite breakfast

I made Ina Garten's new scrambled eggs recipe, which was inspired by cacio e pepe pasta. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I've been slowly making my way through Ina Garten's quick and easy breakfast recipes.

Ina Garten's avocado and fried egg tartines. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

The "Barefoot Contessa" star has been my biggest inspiration when it comes to improving my skills in the kitchen, and I've tried dozens of her recipes — from comforting bowls of pasta to extremely impressive cakes.

But Garten also loves sharing breakfast recipes, and I've made everything from her smashed eggs on toast and breakfast tacos to her breakfast sandwich (which only needs a microwave!) and avocado toast (my favorite).

And Garten has a new recipe for scrambled eggs inspired by a famous pasta dish.

Ina Garten's new dish is inspired by cacio e pepe pasta. Barefoot Contessa/Food Network

As I turned the pages of Garten's cookbook "Go-To Dinners," which was released in October, I was delighted to see a recipe for "scrambled eggs cacio e pepe." Cacio e pepe is a traditional Roman pasta dish made with just spaghetti, Pecorino cheese, and black pepper.

"Eggs are always my go-to breakfast for dinner because they're substantial without being heavy, but I like to dress them up, like adding spicy Italian Pecorino cheese and pepper," Garten writes. "Just take your time with the cooking and you'll serve the most delicious scrambled eggs ever."

I'm a huge pasta fan, especially when it comes to Garten's recipes (I've made 10 of them!), so I knew I had to try this dish.

Plus, I wanted to see if they were really "the most delicious scrambled eggs ever."

Garten's scrambled eggs cacio e pepe only require a few basic ingredients.

Garten's scrambled eggs cacio e pepe includes butter and Pecorino cheese. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

To make 4-5 servings of Garten's cacio e pepe eggs, you'll need:

12 extra-large eggs

1 cup whole milk

4 tablespoons (½ stick) unsalted butter, quartered

⅔ cup freshly-grated Italian Pecorino cheese, plus extra for serving

4-5 slices country bread, toasted

First, I cracked the eggs into a bowl.

I seasoned the eggs with some salt. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Garten recommends seasoning the eggs with 2 tablespoons of salt. I cut the recipe in half since I was only making a small breakfast for three people, so I added 1 tablespoon of salt to my eggs instead.

Then I added the whole milk.

I gave the eggs and milk a quick whisk. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I gave everything a quick whisk and, just like that, my egg mixture was ready.

I placed my butter in a cold, large pan.

Garten recommends placing the butter in a cold pan, then putting it over medium-low heat. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I then placed the pan over medium-low heat and allowed the butter to melt almost completely.

Then I added the egg mixture.

As my eggs started cooking, I occasionally stirred them with a rubber spatula. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Garten says you should cook the eggs on medium-low for 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally with a rubber spatula.

The cooking time will be shorter if, like me, you decide to cut the recipe in half. Just keep an eye on the texture of the eggs and you'll know when it's time for the next step.

While my eggs started cooking, I popped my bread into the toaster.

I toasted my bread while my eggs were cooking so they'd be ready at the same time. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Nothing beats the combo of creamy eggs on crunchy toast.

I stirred my eggs more rapidly as they began to make small clumps.

When my eggs started clumping I began stirring them faster. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I made sure to scrape the bottom of the pan as I stirred.

Once the eggs were almost cooked, I turned off the heat.

It took about eight minutes total to cook my eggs. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I continued to stir the eggs rapidly until they were soft and custardy. It took me about eight minutes total to cook the eggs.

"When you pull the spatula through the eggs, they will still be soft but they will stay in place," Garten writes in her cookbook.

I sprinkled the Pecorino cheese over my eggs and seasoned them with some freshly ground black pepper.

My eggs looked beautiful in the pan. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

My eggs looked silky, golden, and creamy — the three things I always want in a great scramble. I was so excited to dig in.

I spooned the eggs over toasted bread, served them hot with extra cheese, and took a big bite.

Garten's scrambled eggs cacio e pepe are creamy, silky, and delicious. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Garten's scrambled eggs cacio e pepe are indulgent in the best way. I loved the salty sharpness from the Pecorino, which also made them deliciously cheesy and creamy. The fantastic texture was akin to the eggs I've made using Gordon Ramsay and Martha Stewart's methods — but with way less work.

I tried this recipe while visiting my parents and they were both big fans. My dad also had the great idea to pair the eggs with some toast and jam. We used plum preserve and it worked really well with the flavor, cutting through the salty Pecorino with a delicious hit of sweetness.

I'm definitely going to make Garten's scrambled eggs cacio e pepe again.

I was a huge fan of Garten's scrambled eggs cacio e pepe. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I make eggs almost every day of the week, so I'm always looking for new and exciting ways to switch things up.

Garten's new scrambled eggs recipe isn't just quick and easy — the eggs are also rich, delicious, and filling. The dish tastes really elevated, and I could easily eat these eggs for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Whether you're craving a rich pasta at 8 a.m. or don't have the energy to whip some up at 8 p.m., Garten's delicious scrambled eggs cacio e pepe will definitely satisfy all your cravings.

