We tried Jack in the Box's first new burger in 8 years, and it's way better than a Big Mac

Jack in the Box's new Smashed Jack burger was an instant hit, selling out in two weeks.

It took two years to develop the Smashed Jack — the chain's first new burger in eight years.

We loved the big and juicy patty, and thought it tasted far better than McDonald's and Burger King.

Smashed Jack, the first new burger by Jack in the Box in eight years, is already smashing expectations.

The chain sold 70,000 Smashed Jacks in just one day, and in two weeks, the burger was sold out everywhere .

It's nearly impossible to find right now, but Business Insider's food correspondents Anneta Konstantinides and Nancy Luna were able to taste the Smashed Jack ahead of its official rollout to 2,200 restaurants in February.

What's so special about the Smashed Jack, and is it worth all the hype? We had to find out.

We tested the new Smashed Jack burger at Jack in the Box's headquarters in San Diego.

The lobby of the Jack in the Box headquarters in San Diego, California. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

We were greeted in the lobby by an original Jack in the Box two-way drive-thru speaker from 1951, the year the chain first launched in San Diego. It featured three burger variations, along with tacos — which Jack in the Box remains famous for — and some very enviable prices.

Today, there are 80 items consistently rotating on Jack in the Box's menu, including 12 different burger variations. Ryan Ostrom, the chain's chief marketing officer, told us the Smashed Jack is Jack in the Box's first new burger since the Buttery Jack debuted in 2015.

"The Buttery Jack was the first of its kind in fast food. It was the best-performing burger we'd rolled out," Ostrom said. "The Smashed Jack is beating that. It's already outperforming."

Before the tasting, we learned more about the Smashed Jack launch.

Jack in the Box couldn't keep the Smashed Jack in stock because it was so popular in January. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

Jack in the Box first rolled out the Smashed Jack earlier in January, expecting the soft launch to last six weeks while the chain prepared for its full launch in February. Ostrom said there was no marketing or advertising, they just put the Smashed Jack on the menu.

Within two weeks, it was sold out everywhere.

"We couldn't keep it in stock, we couldn't keep it on the shelves," Ostrom said. "We're very fortunate to have a big hit on our hands."

Ostrom said Jack in the Box has had to hire more people and ramp up production of the smashed-style patties as the chain prepares for its official launch.

"We're just making sure we have enough in store. Will we? We don't know yet," he added. "It depends on the passion for this burger."

Then we headed to Jack in the Box's test kitchen to learn all about the creation of the Smashed Jack patty.

Senior product developer Libby Rourke builds a Smashed Jack burger. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

Jack in the Box's kitchen went through 60 different versions before landing on the final Smashed Jack, which took two years to develop.

"I don't know how many I've tried of these," Ostrom said. "I think there was a year straight of every three weeks, trying different patties, different blends of meat, different types of ways we're gonna cook it."

The Smashed Jack features a loose-grind, ¼-pound, smashed-style beef patty, which Ostrom said is prepared at a factory off-site that uses a "first-of-its-kind piece of equipment."

While fast-food giants like McDonald's are experiencing "shrinkflation," Ostrom said the Smashed Jack is the biggest and juiciest patty on the chain's menu.

And unlike other Jack in the Box burgers, which are seasoned on the grill in the restaurant, Ostrom said the Smashed Jack patty is seasoned at the factory to ensure consistent flavor.

"By doing this, it allows it to be more consistent, more flavorful, every burger you get will have this amazing flavor, taste, and juiciness," he added. "And that's what we really wanted to do, we wanted to make the best burger."

The Smashed Jack also features a brioche bun, American cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, and the brand-new Boss sauce.

Jack in the Box's Smashed Jack took two years to develop. Nancy Luna/Business Insider

The new Boss sauce — inspired by Thousand Island dressing — was made internally in the chain's test kitchen by trained chefs and developed specifically for the Smashed Jack, the senior product developer, Libby Rourke, told us. It's mayonnaise-based and also features relish.

Rourke mentioned that everything about the burger was meticulously considered, even the number of pickles. The test kitchen had multiple conversations before deciding on four for the burger. The Smashed Jack is also the first burger on Jack in the Box's menu to use a brioche bun.

We learned that Jack in the Box will also release the Bacon Double Smashed Jack in February.

The Bacon Double Smashed Jack at Jack in the Box. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

The Bacon Double Smashed Jack will feature an additional patty, as well as bacon.

Ostrom told us that Jack in the Box hopes to continue featuring the Smashed Jack patty in new menu items.

"It's by far our most elevated patty we've put out in years, and that's why we're excited," he said. "We think it has legs to go on other things."

It was time for the tasting to begin — and we were impressed with the Smashed Jack patty from the very first bite.

The Smashed Jack patty was juicy and indulgent. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

Anneta: The Smashed Jack patty has fantastic taste and texture. It's as thick and juicy as promised, and I loved the crispy edges. It reminded me of Heavy Handed in Los Angeles, which is known for its delicious smash burgers. The soft and lush brioche bun pairs deliciously with the hefty patty and helps soak up its juices. This feels really substantial for a fast-food burger — it's miles ahead of the cheeseburger you'd get at McDonald's.

Nancy: This is a terrific burger. It was savory, satisfying, and indulgent — maybe too indulgent. I was surprised that a frozen beef patty could be so flavorful. It was much superior to the greasy, revamped Big Mac patty . I loved the grilled onions that topped the Smashed Jack, it gave the burger so much flavor. I also love that Jack in the Box recognized that pickles are a hero ingredient in a burger. Pickles are an afterthought on most burgers, often clumped together or smashed into a bun. But the Smashed Jack consists of four pickles laid out evenly across the bun, so every bite contains a tangy, crunchy bite.

We were also huge fans of the Boss sauce.

The Boss sauce is inspired by Thousand Island dressing. Nancy Luna/Business Insider

We both thought Jack in the Box's new Boss sauce was reminiscent of In-N-Out's famous "animal-style" spread — sans the chunky relish. And we loved it. The sauce infused the burger with even more flavor, adding some contrasting brightness to the heavy savoriness of the patty.

There was a lot of sauce on our burgers, though, which Nancy thought overpowered and distracted from the beefy flavor of the patty.

Nancy and Anneta both agreed that there was also too much cheese on the burger. Since there's a slice hugging each side of the patty, its flavor doesn't shine through as much as it could.

We think Jack in the Box's Smashed Jack burger will be an even bigger hit once it officially rolls out next month.

The Smashed Jack will officially roll out in February. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

Ostrom said the Smashed Jack beat burgers by McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King in a recent blind taste test that the chain conducted, and we're not surprised. The Smashed Jack patty feels elevated compared to what you'd find at the other big chains — and with an $8 price point, it's still far more affordable than a fancy burger joint.

Plus, opting for a smashed-style patty is a smart way to make a splash in the very competitive fast-food market, and it definitely aligns with Jack in the Box's mission to stay culturally relevant.

"We're all going for your stomachs," Ostrom said. "We're the underdogs. We're the edgy younger brother that no one wants to talk about."

Looks like the Smashed Jack is already changing that.

