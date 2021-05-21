He tried to kidnap a Florida girl. Luckily, she watched ‘Law & Order’ and knew what to do

Howard Cohen
·5 min read

NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit” is 11-year-old Alyssa’s favorite TV show.

Watching “L&O: SVU”— and learning from the show’s character, Capt. Olivia Benson — may have saved the Pensacola, Florida, girl’s life.

Escambia County deputies say that 30-year-old Jared Paul Stanga attacked Alyssa when she was walking to a bus stop on Perdido Drive and Old Correy Field Road just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 18. The Miami Herald is not using Alyssa’s last name.

According to the arrest report, and a surveillance camera video released by detectives, the girl is seen sitting on the traffic island with her backpack on the ground near her when a white SUV passes by.

Alyssa is wary. She recognized the white SUV and a man inside it from when it passed by her about two or three weeks ago, she told deputies and her mom. At that time, the man approached her and said “Hi.” Uncomfortable, she walked away to another bus stop as he drove off.

What the video shows

But on Tuesday, the man jumps out of his vehicle, runs toward Alyssa, grabs her as she whirls around to grab her backpack and tries to run. But the man grabs her around the head and neck, choking her, and starts carrying her to his SUV. She said he had a knife in one hand.

Alyssa struggles, screams and kicks at his legs, causing the man to trip, bringing both tumbling to the ground. The struggle happens in mere seconds. Alyssa breaks free and runs north toward her home, a nearby mobile home park. The man runs in the other direction, back to his SUV and speeds off.

Here’s the part where “Law & Order: SVU” comes into play. Deputies say that despite the speed with which Stanga grabbed her by the throat, Alyssa quickly realized she needed to leave a mark on her assailant.

“Evidence,” she told deputies.

But what could she use?

The answer hit like lightning. The blue slime she had been playing with while waiting for the bus. She told deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that she smeared it on the man to help police ID him.

Two days later, on Thursday, she told the same network that airs the “Law & Order” franchise her story.

“I was able to get the slime onto his upper arm and a little bit on his lower arm,” Alyssa told NBC’s “Today” show host Kerry Sanders in a broadcast that aired May 20. “I knew that might be better evidence if the cops do find him.”

Detectives catch suspect

Detectives, using that surveillance video and other surveillance footage, which showed much of the SUV’s route that morning, were able to catch Stanga.

Stanga had stopped to buy something at a Murphy Express store not far away at 7:08 a.m., about 10 minutes after the attempted kidnapping, and was wearing the same clothing.

Footage shows the SUV, a 2016 Dodge Journey crossover registered to Stanga, had black paint on its silver bumper as seen in the video from the attack site.

Stanga’s arms had streaks of the blue dye Alyssa said she managed to smear there.

Stanga’s attorney, Robert Dees, questioned his client’s arrest during a Wednesday court hearing. He told the court Alyssa did not definitively pick him from a photo lineup and initially said her attacker was Hispanic, The Associated Press reported.

Prosecutors feel the evidence is strong.

“She fought like a trouper,” a deputy with the Escambia Sheriff Chip Simmons said at a Wednesday news conference.

Stanga’s behavior at work that day seemed “odd,” according to the arrest report. He told his supervisor at the unidentified company’s site, which is just over the Florida line in Alabama, that he was going to be late — at 7:45 a.m. — because he had to drop his child off at school. But his child goes to virtual school so his supervisor thought the excuse was “odd.”

The report also said his co-workers noted Stanga’s behavior seemed unusual as he was taking calls from his wife “in private” where in the past he would talk to her on a headset in front of them.

The girl’s mother told the Pensacola News Journal, “Her first words were, ‘Somebody tried to kidnap me. He grabbed me by my throat and he had a knife. Mom, I had to leave some sort of evidence behind, like on ‘Law & Order SVU.’ We’ve watched probably every episode on Hulu. She’s a smart cookie, she thinks on her toes.”

Response from ‘Law & Order’ star

NBC, “Law & Order” and one of its stars all reached out to Alyssa.

“I just feel proud of myself,” Alyssa told “Today.”

Sanders asked her what she thinks Capt. Olivia Benson might tell her about what she did to fight off her attacker.

“Probably ‘brave” and ‘good job,’” Alyssa replied.

Indeed. The show’s star, Mariska Hargitay, who has played Benson in the “Law & Order” universe since 1999, reached out to Alyssa.

On an Instagram post, Hargitay, 57, wrote: “Alyssa, first and most important, I am so relieved and grateful to know that you are safe. And I am so honored to be part of your incredible story. You are one BRAVE, Strong and Smart young woman. I think the SVU squad might have to add slime to their crimefighting gear! Take good care of yourself and each other. With all my love, your number one fan, Mariska.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay)

Stanga is in an Escambia jail on a $1.5 million bond on charges of attempted kidnapping, battery and assault.

Recommended Stories

  • Judge dismisses murder charges against two officers accused of slamming man

    George Robinson died in 2019, days after an incident involving Jackson, Mississippi, police. A judge on Thursday cleared two of the officers involved.

  • U.S. Attorney General Garland weighs release of Trump-era obstruction memo

    U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland faces a Monday deadline to decide whether to appeal a court order criticizing his predecessor William Barr, an early test of his willingness to defend the Justice Department's acts during Donald Trump's presidency. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson gave the Justice Department until May 24 to appeal a decision she issued earlier this month that faulted Barr for how he publicly summarized Special Counsel Robert Mueller's 2019 report and ordered the release of a related internal memo. A group of U.S. Senate Democrats on May 14 urged Garland not to appeal Jackson's decision, saying in a letter that Barr's actions need to be exposed quickly.

  • Prince Harry insists Oprah Winfrey interview was done in 'most compassionate way possible'

    The Duke of Sussex has insisted that his Oprah Winfrey interview was done in “the most compassionate way possible” to pave the way for reconciliation. Speaking on his new AppleTV mental health series, he claimed that the “forces working against” him and the Duchess of Sussex had tried to make it “impossible” for them to leave the UK, admitting that their departure was “incredibly sad”. He accused both the Royal family and the media of trying to “smear” Meghan, 39, in what he described as a “combined effort” that had left her sobbing into her pillow whilst trying not to wake him because he was “carrying too much.” But the Duke said he knew his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, would be proud he was living the life she had wanted for him. He said that “grandma Diana” was one of the first things his two-year-old son, Archie, had said and that he has a photograph of the Princess on his nursery wall. Explaining their decision to give a bombshell interview to Ms Winfrey, in which they accused members of the Royal family of racism and of ignoring their pleas for help when Meghan was suicidal, the Duke insisted that it was “about being real and authentic” and sharing experiences that are relatable to people around the world. “I like to think that we were able to speak truth in the most compassionate way possible therefore leaving an opening for reconciliation and healing,” he said.

  • Prince Harry says 'it doesn't make sense' that Prince Charles told him and Prince William they would struggle with royal life as he did

    "Isn't this all about making sure that history doesn't repeat itself?" Prince Harry said in the mental-health series "The Me You Can't See."

  • North Korean Weapons Are Likely Here to Stay, Even if Biden Won't Say It

    WASHINGTON — Just weeks after President Joe Biden took office, North Korea sent a subtle message to the new administration: It switched on key parts of its nuclear fuel production plant in Yongbyon, the aging complex where the country’s nuclear weapons program was born four decades ago. North Korean officials knew the heat signatures from their radiochemical laboratory would light up American satellites overhead and make it into the President’s Daily Brief, even if it was not clear whether the move was a deceptive fake or a sustained new round of production. “It’s part of the playbook,” said Victor Cha, who released an analysis of the images for the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “It says we are here to stay.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The staying power of Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal highlights an uncomfortable truth for Biden as he prepares to greet President Moon Jae-in of South Korea at the White House on Friday. Moon has said denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is a “matter of survival” for his country, and he has called on Biden to revive negotiations. But North Korea’s arsenal of nuclear weapons and its stockpile of fuel have roughly doubled in the past four years, a steady rise that proceeded even as President Donald Trump held high-drama meetings with Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader. The best unclassified estimates are that the North has at least 45 nuclear weapons, and appears headed to an arsenal roughly the size of Pakistan’s, another nuclear state the United States once demanded must disarm, and now has all but given up that it ever will. For the North, that has always been a model to follow. In private, officials in the Biden administration admit they harbor no illusions that North Korea will ever give up the entirety of its program. Yet, like his predecessors, Biden has made the decision not to officially acknowledge the North as a nuclear state, aides say. It is a little like pretending that the New York Yankees do not play baseball. But maintaining the myth has a purpose, for both the United States and South Korea. Any official acknowledgment that the North Korean arsenal is here to stay would revive the long-simmering debates about whether U.S. allies like South Korea and Japan can depend on the American nuclear umbrella — essentially a security net for countries that do not have nuclear weapons of their own. Robert J. Einhorn, a former State Department official who was long a nuclear expert for the agency, said a formal acknowledgment that North Korea is a nuclear state would “increase interest by South Korea and Japan in acquiring their own nuclear weapons” and “damage the global nonproliferation regime.” So he said he expected the administration would use the visit to “reaffirm complete denuclearization” as the ultimate goal, “even if it privately doubts that goal will ever be achieved.” For months now, the Biden administration has been engaged in a North Korean strategy review, often in consultation with South Korea and Japan. But it has offered little detail in public about its conclusions, other than to avoid trying a grand bargain with Kim that Trump did. Instead of trying to wrap a peace treaty formally ending the Korean War, the promise of a new relationship between Pyongyang and Washington, and a sweeping disarmament plan into one package, it will turn back to small, confidence-building steps. If that seems like a familiar, step-by-step approach, it is — past presidents, including George W. Bush and Barack Obama, tried similar strategies. Agreements were reached, and sometimes facilities were destroyed — notably the cooling tower for a nuclear reactor at Yongbyon, which was blown up in front of CNN cameras. It was all for show — the facilities were rebuilt, and the North Koreans kept on producing nuclear material. Moon’s meeting is the second in-person visit of a world leader to the White House. He was crucial in arranging the summits between Trump and Kim, and has continued to encourage dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang. While at the White House, he is expected to reiterate those goals, while emphasizing with Biden a series of South Korean investments in the United States in semiconductors and batteries for electric cars — ways of deepening the technological alliance at a moment of heightened competition with China. The result is that Biden is not likely to dwell much on North Korea, at least in public, Cha said. “They will change the topic,” he said. And officials in the Biden administration have made clear they are not interested in giving Kim the satisfaction of being the center of attention, as he was during his dramatic meetings with Trump in Singapore, in Hanoi, Vietnam, and at the Demilitarized Zone. But the Biden White House has not thrown out all of Trump’s diplomacy. The White House says it wants to build on the “Singapore declaration,” which called for a new relationship between the United States and North Korea, a permanent peace plan, complete denuclearization and a full accounting of soldiers missing in action from a war that ended nearly seven decades ago. The document is only one page, and it is not specific about how to achieve those objectives. Trump, speaking in Singapore in June 2018, told reporters that the relationship with Kim would make all the difference. “Honestly, I think he’s going to do these things,” he said. For the most part, Kim has failed to follow through, though he has maintained a promised moratorium on long-range missile tests and made some progress on the return of remains. But the fact is that Kim did not dismantle a single weapon, and the nuclear production program sped up. In the past several years, Pyongyang roughly doubled its supplies of fuel that can be turned into nuclear weapons, according to analysts. It did so mainly at the Yongbyon complex, where the nuclear program began in the 1960s. Today, the site’s many hundreds of industrial buildings cover an area of more than 3 square miles. Siegfried S. Hecker, a former director of the Los Alamos weapons laboratory in New Mexico who is now a Stanford professor, cast the fuel rise in terms of potential weapons: In 2000, at the end of the Clinton administration, Pyongyang had no nuclear arms. In 2008, at the end of the Bush administration, it had four to six. In 2016, at the end of the Obama administration, it had roughly 25. In 2020, at the end of the Trump administration, it had about 45 and perhaps as many as 60. “The policies of the past three presidents have failed,” Hecker said in an email. “Unless the Biden team changes course, North Korea will continue to expand the size, sophistication and reach of its nuclear arsenal.” In size, experts say, the North’s stockpile of nuclear arms is fast approaching those of India, Pakistan and Israel — relatively small members of the club who are seen as deploying about 100 or so weapons, whereas the big players have thousands. That is the model the North is pursuing: No one expects any of those countries to give up their nuclear arsenals. In a recent report, Brad Roberts, a Pentagon official in the Obama administration who now directs global security research at the Livermore weapons laboratory in California, said the North overall had achieved an important new stage — that of “a heavily armed nuclear state with intercontinental reach.” Barring war or leadership change, he added, Pyongyang’s “nuclear weapons appear to be here to stay.” On Trump’s watch, new missiles also came to life. In 2017, Pyongyang for the first time successfully test-fired two kinds of intercontinental ballistic missiles — both, in theory, able to drop warheads on the United States. In June 2018, Kim told Trump that he would stop testing his long-range missiles and nuclear arms. So far, he has kept those promises. But Kim has also proceeded to introduce new generations of shorter-range missiles, capable of targeting South Korea, Japan and U.S. forces based in the two countries. During the Trump years, experts were able to look at satellite images at 16 of Pyongyang’s missile bases, which were much camouflaged. They found inconspicuous patterns of growth that suggested the North had engaged in a great deception: Curbing its long-range missile program while expanding its ability to pummel nearby rivals with conventional and nuclear warheads. Kim test fired three new missiles in 2019 and one this year. Those models, analysts say, have greater accuracy and new maneuvering powers that could help the warheads outwit American defenses in the region. “They’ll probably end up being able to strike more targets,” Vann H. Van Diepen, a former weapons analyst for the National Intelligence Program, said of the new missiles. The differences between the United States and North Korea on how to achieve a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula have grown all but unbridgeable over the years. But a strong voice arguing that the gap can be narrowed through continued dialogue has been Moon, who assumed the role of mediator and cheerleader during the Trump administration. Even after the summit meetings between Kim and Trump ended without an agreement, Moon’s government insisted engagement was the only viable way to end the nuclear threat and establish peace. In an interview in April with The New York Times, Moon urged the Biden administration to start negotiations with North Korea, and build on the broad goals outlined by Kim and Trump. This month, after Washington released its North Korea policy review, Moon said he saw no difference between the two allies’ approach to North Korea. Both countries intended to build on the Singapore agreement and take “diplomatic, gradual, phased, practical and flexible” steps toward the ultimate goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula. When he sits down this week with Biden, Moon said, one goal would be bringing North Korea “back on the path of dialogue.” But those mutual interests have limits. For its part, the Biden administration has aimed to deepen Washington’s strategic partnership with South Korea and draw it into the evolving U.S. strategy to compete with China. It is a delicate dance because of South Korea’s enormous trade relationship with Beijing. U.S. officials have also accused Beijing of helping North Korea steal funds to finance its program through cybercrime. A United Nations panel of experts released a report this year claiming North Korean hackers stole $316.4 million from 2019 to November 2020 through cyberattacks, including $281 million from a cryptocurrency exchange in September 2020. The stolen cryptocurrencies were laundered through over-the-counter brokers in China, the report said. The fruits of the theft, many experts believe, are funding the North’s most important project: expanding the nuclear arsenal. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Column: Michael Cohen gets to laugh last

    Let Liz Cheney and Michael Cohen, two former Trumpites who came out from under the former president's control, show a swath of abused Republicans the rewards of doing the right thing.

  • Gohmert admits people think he's 'the dumbest guy in Congress' in speech immediately mocked for its stupidity

    Critics on Twitter ask if Texas Republican is ‘the dumbest guy? Or just the most aware dumbest guy?’ after rambling in front of Congress

  • Trump’s old doctor says former president planning 2024 run

    ‘He has been saying he’s going to. He’s seriously considering it,’ Ronny Jackson says

  • Prince Harry says he woke up to Meghan Markle crying into her pillow over a 'smear campaign' against her

    Prince Harry said Meghan Markle cried into a pillow because of a "smear campaign" run by the British press and the firm from the royal family.

  • Veterans slam ‘sedition-loving traitor’ Ted Cruz after he mocks ‘woke, emasculated’ US military

    VoteVets calls Cruz ‘sedition-loving traitor’ and Illinois Senator says he shouldn’t go after army who ‘protected him from an insurrection he helped foment’

  • Myanmar's junta-backed election commission called Aung San Suu Kyi's party 'traitors' and says it will dissolve the NLD

    The chairman of the junta-linked commission cited "election fraud" as his rationale.

  • Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon joke about Greg Pence's no vote on solving Mike Pence's attempted murder

    "Last night the House voted 252-175 to form a commission that would investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riots," Jimmy Fallon said on Thursday's Tonight Show. "Not only did 175 Republicans vote against the commission, they also want to make Jan. 6 'Bring Your Insane Rioter to Work Day.'" The commission bill "now heads to the Senate, where it needs support of 10 Republicans," he said. "Come on, there's a better chance of 10 dentists supporting Mountain Dew Cake Smash." "Get this, Mike Pence's brother Greg Pence voted no," Fallon laughed. "People said, 'Don't you care that they tried to kill your brother?' And he was like 'No's before bros!' That will make for a fun family barbecue this summer: 'Mother, ask Judas how he wants his meat patty.'" The Late Show suggested this year's Pence Thanksgiving will be awkward, to the tune of Sister Sledge's "We Are Family." Apparently, "Republicans don't want to find out why they were almost murdered because it could hurt them politically," believing "a Jan. 6 probe could undercut their midterm message," Stephen Colbert sighed at The Late Show. Rep. Tim Ryan's (D-Ohio) explained his bafflement at this strategy on the House floor. "Wow, what an impassioned speech," Colbert marveled. "That guy should run for president." (The joke is, he just did.) "The new new thing in Washington now that's dividing Congress is the mask mandate in the House of Representatives — Democrats want it, so Republicans, naturally, don't," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "It look a while, but we finally found the one thing House Republicans aren't willing to cover up: their faces. And the main reason these masks are still needed, the only reason they need them on the floor of the House, is because less than half of House Republicans are vaccinated." He explained how certain unvaccinated people are total "freeloaders." Jeff Bezos is auctioning off a seat on his Blue Origin space tourism flight, and the current high bid is $2.8 million, Kimmel said. "Who has $2.8 million and might need to get off the planet fast?" Maybe the rich guy in deepening legal peril. Donald Trump will "finally get to meet all the illegal aliens he's been screaming about," he joked. The former president's former lawyer suggested he'll feed his kids to the wolves to save his own skin, Kimmel said. "The saddest part is going to be when Trump forgets to pin a crime on Tiffany." More stories from theweek.comJustice Department leaders to meet with reporters after more revelations of Trump DOJ surveilling journalistsAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DayPrince Harry says he used drugs and alcohol to 'mask' his grief over Diana's death

  • Supreme Court should respect Roe's viability line for abortion

    Mississippi 'Gestational Age Act' could lead to the court overturning Roe v. Wade by just eliminating the viability line and ending abortion rights.

  • Two ex-Miami cops aim to overturn their convictions for protecting cocaine shipments

    It was such a scandalous corruption case that the mayor of Miami appeared alongside the police chief, the regional head of the FBI and the U.S. attorney for a news conference showcasing the crime.

  • Lady Gaga had a 'psychotic break' after sexual assault left her pregnant

    The star says she had a "psychotic break" after being attacked by a male record producer.

  • Japan's new Aegis ships to cost at least 900 billion yen-Asahi

    Japan's new Aegis missile-defence ships are expected to cost at least 900 billion yen ($8.27 billion), more than double the cost of two planned ground-based sites that the country cancelled last year, the Asahi newspaper reported. Government ministers, who have yet to provide a cost estimate for the Aegis ships, may face questions in parliament about the expense, the newspaper said, without saying where it obtained the information. A source with knowledge of the ship proposal told Reuters in October that Japan may have to spend twice as much and wait up to three years longer to deploy new Aegis ships than if it had stuck with the ground-based plan.

  • Carnival’s Princess Cruises, Holland America are set to restart U.S. cruises this summer

    Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line will resume voyages in the U.S. this summer, starting with Alaska sailings.

  • Tom Cruise says he nailed his iconic vault stunt in 'Mission: Impossible' on the last try after he kept hitting his face on the floor

    In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the first "Mission: Impossible," Tom Cruise looks back on the movie's biggest stunt.

  • Cease-fire in Gaza: What we know about the Israel, Hamas agreement

    What's next after Israel's cease-fire? How many died in the conflict? How did it start? These questions and more answered.

  • The Daily Beast editor who resurfaced Chrissy Teigen's cyberbullying past slams Candace Owens' op-ed against the model

    The editor Marlow Stern called Candace Owens "a truly terrible person," noting Owens had "mocked" Kurt Cobain's and Anthony Bourdain's deaths.