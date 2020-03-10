He tried kidnapping a 13-year-old girl in Miami, cops say. Police need help finding him.

Miami-Dade police are looking for a man accused of attempting to abduct a 13-year-old girl.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Wednesday near Northwest 25th Avenue and 104th Terrace in West Little River.

Investigators say the teenager had just exited a supermarket and was headed north on 25th Avenue when she observed a man following her. She took off running toward a nearby park but the suspect, wearing a black hoodie and dark blue jeans, managed to grab the hood of her sweatshirt and drag her to behind the baseball field bleachers.

#WANTED: We are investigating an attempted abduction of a 13 yr old from NW Miami-Dade. We need your help identifying the individual in the composite sketch who was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark blue jeans. Know something? Contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/svg73i7juh — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 10, 2020

According to police, the two engaged in a brief struggle during which the teen was able to break free and run toward the park’s indoor recreational area for help, according to police.

The teen later described the attacker as 30 to 40 years old, thin with medium-length dreadlocks and medium-dark complexion.

Those with information should call Crime Stoppers at (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866)471-8477. You can also visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”