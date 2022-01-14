'They tried to kill me': 2 Athens homes blasted with gunfire in possible gang attacks

Two homes in Athens were targeted by a barrage of bullets Wednesday, leaving a young man in one home to believe he was marked for death by a local street gang.

“They tried to kill me,” the 18-year-old man told officers who arrived to investigate the shooting, where the victim said he awoke to what sounded like 30 gunshots, according to an Athens-Clarke police report.

The shooting occurred on Forest Acres Circle in a subdivision off Danielsville Road. Police reported they found numerous bullet holes in the house.

That shooting happened about 3 a.m., while a similar shooting took place about 11 p.m. at a home on Woodridge Circle in a neighborhood off Olympic Drive. No one was wounded in either assault, according to police.

“I don’t know if there is anything to tie them to each other,” police Lt. Shaun Barnett said about the two shootings, “but preliminarily, it is believed they are potentially gang-related — that has not been ruled out.”

The shooting at Forest Acres Circle is the second time that home has been targeted in recent weeks, Barnett said.

At the Woodridge shooting scene, police obtained information that an 18-year-old resident of the home may have been the intended victim. However, the teen told police he didn't know what may have caused the attack.

Besides numerous bullet holes in the home, police also found bullet holes in two vehicles parked there.

Police checked the roadway and recovered 11 9mm shell cases. Neighbors were also interviewed and while no one saw the perpetrators, some did report hearing a car speed away.

In the Forest Acres shooting, police received information that members of the Red Tape Gang, also known as RTG, may have been involved.

Police also suspect members of this gang may be connected to the May 2020 slaying of 20-year-old Ketravian T. Cole, an Athens man shot to death while he was a passenger in a car traveling on Georgia Highway 316 near Winder.

Cole was killed when he and the others were fired on when a car pulled alongside them, according to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

Athens-Clarke police detectives are working with Barrow detectives to identify the murder suspects.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens homes hit by gunfire in possible street-gang attacks