I have tried to kill myself because my brain and body did not match. Bill dangerous to kids

Nov. 20, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; Drag king Manny Nuff holds up a transgender flag while performing in a variety show hosted by Mozaic Ohio and Equitas Health at Stonewall Columbus on Monday which was Trans Day of Remembrance.

I tried to kill myself many times

As a transgender woman, I am writing in opposition to House Bill 68.

The legislation is a very dangerous and hurtful bill, and it must not be passed.

Gender affirming care is life saving and the best treatment for gender dysphoria.

Gender dysphoria is a real thing, and it occurs when the brain and body do not match. Kids deserve to have the right to be their true and authentic selves.

By taking away gender affirming care away from kids you are basically saying that you want kids to commit suicide. Do you like killing kids cause that’s basically what you’re doing if you pass this bill and everyone who votes for this bill will have blood on their hands.

'My kid is smart, funny and handsome.' Ohio lawmakers may chase him off

Also, kids deserve to have the right to enjoy their childhood as their true and authentic selves. Since age 5 I’ve known that I was a girl, but I did not have the support growing up and I had to wait till age 21 to transition.

I have tried to kill myself many times because my brain and body did not match.

I really missed out on my childhood and wish I could go back and enjoy childhood as my true and authentic self. I don’t want other kids to have a miserable childhood like I did which is why they deserve the right to receive the best treatment for gender dysphoria which is gender affirming care.

We must save the lives of these innocent trans kids. House Bill 68 must not be passed.

Samantha Lake, Akron

Seat belts on school buses sensible

The 2007 Bluffton University baseball team charter bus crash killed five students.

Treating doctors recommended that congress put seatbelts on charter buses. Wrongful death and personal injury claims from this crash were eventually settled for a total of $25 million.

One crash to one team for one baseball game also led to the passage of Federal legislation requiring seatbelts in all commercial motor coaches but not school buses.

Over the years, litigation has followed fatalities and injuries that routinely occur in US school bus crashes. Undoubtedly, legal action has been initiated in Clark County following Aidan Clark’s death and ejection from the bus that would have been prevented by seatbelts.

Letters to the Editor

Do you have an opinion? How to submit a letter to the editor for The Columbus Dispatch

The lack of seatbelts is a factor in this case and the school district’s negligence in protecting their children will likely be the plaintiff attorney’s basis for recovery.

Surely, in the best interests of school districts, the school children and all the people of Ohio the sensible thing to do now is to start installing lap-shoulder seat belts in our school buses and stop the needless pain and suffering for families and communities.

The next Ohio school bus crash is not a question of “if” but “when”.

Rudy Breglia, Avon Lake

Why are gas prices dropping?

It's great to see the recent drop in gas prices

. I remember when those prices were headed up how the republicans were quick to heap blame on the Biden administration but now seem strangely silent to give any credit as they come down.

I don't believe the Biden administration deserved all the blame before nor all the credit now.

Oil is a global commodity subject to the whims of the producers and world events. I also noted that dictator Donald said if reelected on day one he would drill, drill, drill.

As usual, Donald is misinformed and late to the game.

According to the Energy Information Administration oil production is up after taking a hit during the pandemic.

In 2024 we will average 12.4 million barrels per day with the second half of that year averaging a record 13.4 million barrels per day.

Art Gardella, Lancaster

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: House Bill 68 sends message that Ohio wants kids to die