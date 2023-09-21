"He tried to kill me." Sellersville man charged with machete, knife attack on brother

A 25-year-old Sellersville man is accused of attempted murder after he allegedly attacked his brother with a knife and a machete.

Perkasie police reported to an apartment in the 300 block of East Ridge Avenue on Sept. 9 where they found a man with numerous deep cuts and stab wounds, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A 25-year-old Sellersville man is accused of the attempted murder of his brother.

Some of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening defense wounds, police said. They also found a large amount of blood and a blood trail leading to a bedroom, the affidavit said.

The victim alleged that after midnight he and his brother, Isaiah Mikel Velazquez, argued, and Velazquez retrieved a machete with a 14-inch long blade and a knife.

Velazquez then attacked his brother until the victim was able to get him out of the room and close the door, police said.

“He tried killing me,” the victim told police, according to the affidavit.

When police entered the apartment they found Velazquez seated on the floor of his bedroom with a machete also on the floor. He was taken into custody. The victim was treated for his injuries at Grandview Hospital.

Velazquez is charged with four felonies including attempted homicide and aggravated assault and three misdemeanors. He is incarcerated in Bucks County Correctional Center in lieu of 10% of $1 million bail and had no legal representation listed on the county docket.

