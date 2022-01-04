I tried Kylie Jenner's go-to order at In-N-Out and the juicy, cheese-coated burger blew me away

I tried Kylie Jenner's order from In-N-Out. Erin McDowell/Insider; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner is an outspoken lover of the West Coast burger chain In-N-Out.

She told Harper's Bazaar she orders a Double-Double with special sauce and onions, well-done fries, and a Coke.

I really enjoyed the entire meal, from the large, juicy burger to the extra-crispy fries.

In-N-Out is a fast-food burger spot loved by many celebrities, including Kylie Jenner.

Outside In-N-Out. Erin McDowell/Insider

Kylie Jenner has spoken about In-N-Out being one of her biggest cravings during her first pregnancy.

"When I was pregnant, I had to eat In-N-Out at least once a week, it was a problem," Jenner told Harper's Bazaar in 2020.

Kylie Jenner's order at In-N-Out is similar to something I would personally order.

Double-Double with grilled onions and special sauce from In-N-Out. Erin McDowell/Insider

According to an interview Jenner did with Harper's Bazaar in 2020, she orders a Double-Double with just special sauce and grilled onions, well-done fries, and a Coke.

She orders her burger either protein style, which means the burger comes between two lettuce buns, or regular. I opted to order the burger with regular buns.

When I ordered the meal in Austin, Texas, it came to $8.35, excluding tax.

She orders a Double-Double with grilled onions and special sauce. It looked and smelled really delicious.

Double-Double with grilled onions and special sauce from In-N-Out. Erin McDowell/Insider

Most Double-Double burgers come with two patties, lettuce, tomato, onions, and spread. However, Jenner decides to remove the lettuce and tomato, and she requests grilled onions instead. The burger on its own cost $4.50.

The grilled onions and special sauce added a lot of flavor to the burger, and I really liked how the two beef patties were perfectly coated in cheese.

Double-Double with grilled onions and special sauce from In-N-Out. Erin McDowell/Insider

The burger was definitely worth the price. For less than $5, I received a large, juicy, and cheese-coated burger that was packed with flavor.

Kylie Jenner orders her fries "well done."

In-N-Out crispy fries. Erin McDowell/Insider

One complaint I personally have with In-N-Out fries is that they're a touch bland and the texture is slightly odd. I was interested to see if getting the fries extra crispy would make me like them more.

The fries cost me $2, meaning there was no extra charge for asking them to stay in the fryer a little longer.

I enjoyed the crispy fries more than I expected.

In-N-Out crispy fries. Erin McDowell/Insider

They were well-salted and the extra time in the fryer definitely gave them a better texture. Overall, I was impressed.

I'm personally a fan of Diet Coke over Coke, but I thought the soft drink paired well with the meal.

In-N-Out soft drink. Erin McDowell/Insider

The drink wasn't too heavy and allowed the other items to shine through.

Overall, I was really impressed with Jenner's choices. I'd definitely order the same thing again.

Kylie Jenner's meal from In-N-Out. Erin McDowell/Insider

The burger was a good size, each bite was coated in cheese, and the onions added a ton of flavor I've rarely experienced with a fast-food burger. I also liked that Jenner orders her fries well done — they definitely tasted better this way.

When it comes to ordering at In-N-Out, the reality star certainly knows what she's doing. The meal was balanced, delicious, and surprisingly inexpensive.

