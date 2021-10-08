We Tried Making Squid Game's Dalgona Candy—Here's What You Need to Know

Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

Want to master the hardest game ever invented? Want to become one of Minnesota's most promising golfers? Here are the golf tips you need to follow: 1. Build a time machine. 2. Go back to when you were six years old and take up the game while learning from your father, who is an instructor. 3. Practice and play seven or eight hours a day. 4. Approach the game with an optimism and enthusiasm ...