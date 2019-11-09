'I Tried to Take Photos That Meant Something': After the Cartel Ambush in Mexico

Three mothers and six children — all U.S. citizens — were killed in northern Mexico on Nov. 4 when their vehicles were ambushed in the close-knit Mormon offshoot community of La Mora. One vehicle caught fire. Mexican officials have said a drug cartel was behind the brutal attack, and that the assailants could have mistakenly identified the group as belonging to a rival cartel. Mexican photographer César Rodríguez, who was on assignment for Spanish newspaper El País, arrived to La Mora in Sonora state the next day and was granted intimate access to the families directly impacted by the killings. His account has been edited:

I was at home in Xalisco, west of Guadalajara, at around 10 p.m. on Nov. 4 when I saw the news. I was getting ready to go to bed and just checking Facebook. As I was looking, an editor at El País asked me if I could go to Sonora. Around midnight, I caught a bus to the airport in Guadalajara. After noon, I boarded a plane to Hermosillo.

The reporter Pablo Ferri and I then rented a car and drove north. We arrived after dark and tried to meet with some people whom Pablo had talked to, but they were tired. We introduced ourselves — told them we were reporters — and asked if it was OK to come later in the morning, and they said yes.

The burned-out SUV that Rhonita Miller and her children were driving in on Nov. 4 when they came under attack. | César Rodríguez—El País More

Rhonita Miller’s family grieves inside her home. | César Rodríguez—El País More

The next morning, we drove straight to the spot where the SUV of one mother, Rhonita Miller, had been burned. Four of her kids died as well. I thought there would be a lot of police, but there wasn’t anyone. It was just the vehicle. The glass of the windows and the metals were all melted.

You could actually, more or less, see how the attack had happened. You could see that the bad guys were shooting at them from one side only, because the other side was almost completely clean without bullet holes.

After that, we went to Rhonita’s house. Her father, Adrian LeBarón, right away invited us to come in. There were a lot of people, a lot of family, a lot of brothers and sisters and kids. They were having breakfast. Adrian was telling each one of the kids, “Tell your story to them because it’s very important.” It was a sad moment because it was so fresh. They were angry. They were sad. But they were together.

Pablo was writing and I was just sitting at the table, not taking pictures. At one point, I asked Adrian, “Do you mind if I just take pictures while you’re talking?” And he said, “take as many pictures as you want. We need this to be known.”