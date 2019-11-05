We Tried the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich and It Lived Up to the Hype

The instantly-famous Popeyes Chicken Sandwich has managed to make quite a stir out of a humble dish. Partly it is lore: after Popeyes debuted the menu item August, it promptly sold out and inspired a viral, supportive fervor online, exceeding even the most popular of Starbucks seasonal drink releases. (As for other fast food launches of late — Chick-fil-A who?) And partly it is decadence: we generally think of fast food as quick, affordable, greasy and often underwhelming. But this sandwich, while it will be served up quickly and cheaply at just $3.99 a pop, is not at all greasy or underwhelming. You know what you’re getting into with a fried chicken sandwich; there will be a squishy bun, some crunchy, salty fried chicken and hopefully something tangy — pickles or a sauce — to balance out all that umami with a little bit of bite. How Popeyes took that simple combination and turned it into a craze is one of the twists of 2019.

On Sunday, Popeyes brought back their sandwich to franchises nationwide to the great relief of its legion of salivating fans, and on Monday evening TIME stopped by a special taste test event to give the sandwich a try, in both the spicy and classic flavors. Also present at the tasting: Popeyes’ Head Chef Amy Alarcon, along with Popeyes’ President of Americas, Felipe Athayde, and Head of Marketing North America, Bruno Cardinali. As a gaggle of reporters awaited our fresh sandwiches, the Popeyes team mingled happily. After all, it’s not every day that a corporation comes up with a winning product that has garnered pretty much universal acclaim; even the New Yorker gave it a head nod. But was the sandwich really worth all that press? We put it to the test. And on close inspection, we decided it really does hold up. (That said, if the long lines continue, you may want to just hop over to Shake Shack or Wendy’s, which have perfectly good options, too.)

First off, you need to know that the sandwich is big. It’s larger than your typical fast food burger, measuring five or more inches in diameter, with heft and height. At first glance it may not look like much, however, since it’s pretty much monochromatic; the orange-y bun, shiny and soft, blends in with the crispy golden brown exterior of the fried chicken within, while maybe a few green pickles and a smudge of sauce peeks out.

Comedians Rhett & Link try the Popeye's chicken sandwich during their interview with host Jimmy Fallon on October 29, 2019. | NBC—NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images More