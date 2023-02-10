I tried Rihanna's regular pasta order at her favorite restaurant, and now I understand why she eats there up to 3 times a week

I tried Rihanna's usual pasta order at Giorgio Baldi, her favorite Italian restaurant. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images/Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I went to Giorgio Baldi, Rihanna's favorite restaurant, and tried her usual pasta order.

Rihanna always orders the ravioli with ricotta cheese, gnocchi, and spaghetti pomodoro with basil.

All the pastas were absolutely delicious, and I can see why Rihanna eats there up to three times a week.

Giorgio Baldi has A-listers filling its tables almost every night of the week in LA.

Justin and Hailey Bieber are seen at Giorgio Baldi on April 2, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. 007/Photographer Group/MEGA/GC Images

The Italian restaurant found itself in the news when Kim Kardashian took Pete Davidson there on a date. Kardashian has been a fan of Giorgio Baldi for years, even once tweeting that it was "the best restaurant ever."

But the reality TV star is just one of many celebrities who've walked through Giorgio Baldi's perfectly-trimmed hedges. Come by on any night and you might see paparazzi parked on the restaurant's surprisingly quiet street, hoping to snap famous diners like Justin and Hailey Bieber or Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

But there's no star who loves Giorgio Baldi as much as Rihanna.

Rihanna at Giorgio Baldi on March 28, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Elena Baldi, Giorgio Baldi's daughter and the manager, told The New York Times in May that Rihanna has been coming to the restaurant since she was 18.

"I remember when she couldn't even drink," Baldi said.

Rihanna has been known to go to Giorgio Baldi up to three times a week. Veteran celebrity photographer Cesar Peña told The Times he made trips to the restaurant part of his routine so that he could get regular snaps of the Fenty beauty mogul.

"When I was in LA, I knew I had to be there on a Sunday just after 5 o'clock," he said.

Rihanna's love for the restaurant is so famous that Drake rapped about it ("Caterin' is from Giorgio Baldi's, Robyn's favorite"), and she once told Rolling Stone that she bought a home in the Pacific Palisades so she could be in the restaurant's delivery zone.

And when she goes to Giorgio Baldi, Rihanna always orders the same thing.

Rihanna even bought a house in the Pacific Palisades to be in Giorgio Baldi's delivery zone. FG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rihanna has revealed in past interviews that she always gets half-orders of all three of her favorite pastas: the $23 homemade ravioli filled with ricotta cheese, the $23 homemade gnocchi served with a meat or Gorgonzola sauce, and the pasta pomodoro with basil — which is no longer on the menu but still available for order.

She even has her own waiter, Marco, who told Rolling Stone that Rihanna also loves Parmesan cheese and the restaurant's calamari but hates truffles (so you won't catch her eating Kim Kardashian's favorite Giorgio Baldi pasta).

If anyone has good taste, it's Rihanna. So I knew I had to try her usual pasta order when I went to Giorgio Baldi for the first time.

Giorgio Baldi feels surprisingly intimate and romantic for a celebrity hotspot. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I also ordered Kardashian's favorite agnolotti — a $30 plate of homemade ravioli filled with sweet white corn in a white truffle sauce — so I could do the ultimate pasta showdown between the billionaire beauty mogul and the billionaire TV star.

It was time to see if Giorgio Baldi was worth the hype.

I went to Giorgio Baldi on a Friday night and was immediately surprised by how intimate and romantic the restaurant felt.

Giorgio Baldi has been popular with celebrities since it opened in 1990. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I've been to my share of celebrity hotspots in LA, like Catch or Boa Steakhouse, and was expecting Giorgio Baldi to have similar crowds, some extravagant decorations, and the perfect sign for an Instagram shot.

But Giorgio Baldi is not that kind of place, even though it's been popular with celebrities since it opened in 1990.

"We don't promote that environment. People think we do, but we don't," Baldi told The Times. "I've sat people — big people — at really crappy tables, but I'm like, 'OK, I don't know who you are! Whatever.'"

You can barely see Giorgio Baldi's front sign, which is just a subtle "gb" written above the door. And while the backyard is bustling and bright, the dining room is small and shrouded in dim lighting. Its main decoration is the turquoise walls, and there's a sizzling soundtrack of meat hitting hot pans in the open kitchen.

The first Rihanna pasta to arrive at my table was ravioli with ricotta cheese.

The $23 ravioli con asparagi at Giorgio Baldi. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

The $23 ravioli con asparagi — which features homemade ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese and asparagus sautéed in a butter sauce — was my least favorite of the three pastas I tried, but it was still delicious.

The ricotta was creamy without overpowering the plate, and the asparagus added a big burst of fresh flavor (and a nice touch of color) that made it far more memorable than Kardashian's beloved agnolotti.

What surprised me most, though, was the portion size. I only counted 12 raviolis on the plate, and the dish was far sparser than pasta I've had at most Italian restaurants — including celebrity hotspot Carbone in New York City. If I had gotten a half-order, like Rihanna usually does, there would've been just six raviolis total.

But there were two more pastas still to go, and they only got better and better.

Next up was Rihanna's favorite gnocchi.

The $23 gnocchi with meat sauce at Giorgio Baldi. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Giorgio Baldi's $23 gnocchi al vostro gusto features homemade potato dumplings served with a choice of Gorgonzola or meat sauce. I opted for the latter, which looked incredibly appetizing when it arrived at my table.

I'm not a huge fan of gnocchi, so I wasn't expecting to love this dish, but it surprised me in all the right ways. The pasta was soft and fluffy rather than chewy or gummy, while the delicious meat sauce had the comforting savoriness of a bolognese but was still light enough for the delicate dumplings.

Last but not least was the spaghetti pomodoro with basil, which was my absolute favorite.

The spaghetti pomodoro with basil at Giorgio Baldi. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

The spaghetti pomodoro isn't currently on Giorgio Baldi's menu, but they were more than happy to make it when I requested it. And it was by far the most delicious dish of the Rihanna mix.

It might look like a fairly simple pasta, but there was so much depth of flavor. The secret is really in the sauce, which had a delicate sweetness to it that I loved.

"This is maybe the best red sauce I've ever had," my boyfriend declared after taking his first few bites.

The spaghetti was also perfectly cooked, not to mention nearly double the portion size compared to the ravioli dishes. There was just something about eating a big heaping bowl of spaghetti on a rainy night by the sea that felt both romantic and comforting — the exact vibe of Giorgio Baldi.

After the pasta dishes had come and gone, it was easy to see why Rihanna keeps coming back to Giorgio Baldi for more.

Me with my favorite of Rihanna's three regular pastas at Giorgio Baldi. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Unlike many celebrity hotspots in LA, Giorgio Baldi feels intimate. The food is delicious without being pretentious, and the energy is chilled instead of chaotic.

And you have to love that Rihanna is still a creature of habit, finding solace in the same three (absolutely delicious) dishes for over a decade. Maybe sometimes billionaires really are just like us.

At least when it comes to pasta.

Read the original article on Insider