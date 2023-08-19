I tried Starbucks' new cream and fudge cold brew that's only available outside the US, and I have a feeling it will be a fall favorite

Mikhaila tried Starbucks UK's new cream and fudge cold brew. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

Starbucks recently launched a new drink to celebrate 25 years since it opened in the UK.

The clotted cream and fudge cold brew was designed to recreate afternoon tea.

I loved the flavor and could definitely see it becoming a fall favorite.

Starbucks has launched a new clotted cream and fudge cold brew, but it's only currently available in the UK.

Starbucks UK's new cream and fudge cold brew. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

Starbucks launched its new clotted cream and fudge cold brew on August 10 to mark 25 years since the brand first made its way to the UK, according to a press release sent to Insider.

The drink is made using Starbucks' signature cold brew, vanilla syrup, and a clotted cream fudge cold foam and topping. The combination of cream and fudge was designed to give a "modern hit" of the British ritual of afternoon tea, the press release states.

However, those looking to try the new drink will have to travel across the pond. The permanent menu item is exclusive to the UK, and there are currently no plans to bring it to the US, a spokesperson for Starbucks told Insider.

I visited my local Starbucks in Glasgow, Scotland, to try the drink for the first time.

Mikhaila sitting at an outside table at Starbucks in Glasgow, Scotland, in the UK. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

I ordered a grande clotted cream and fudge cold brew, which cost £4.45, or around $5.70.

Immediately I noticed the drink is much lighter in color than the promotional image on Starbucks' website. My drink was the color of fudge, which I thought was a good first impression seeing as it's described as tasting as such.

The drink had a frothy cold foam that tasted of fudge.

The cream and fudge cold brew. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

When I removed my lid from the cup, I noticed the frothy top with a generous amount of ice cubes. I took my first sip without a straw, and right away I could taste the fudge and cream in the cold foam. The fudge was definitely the stronger of the two flavors, and it reminded me of fall.

However, the fudge and cream flavours weren't as noticeable when using a straw.

A close-up image shows the new cream and fudge cold brew. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

I subsequently started drinking with a straw and fell in love with the silky, smooth texture of the drink. The coffee wasn't too strong (which I personally prefer) and I enjoyed the sweetness of the vanilla syrup.

However, as the fudge and cream flavors were only in the cold foam, it wasn't as noticeable when drinking from a straw. I let my partner try the drink using a straw, and he said he couldn't taste the fudge at all.

In my opinion, it would be ideal if the recipe was tweaked so there was either more cold foam or so that the fudge and cream flavors were incorporated into the rest of the drink.

Overall, I enjoyed this drink and wouldn't be surprised if it becomes a fall favorite.

Mikhaila at Starbucks. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

I'm looking forward to trying this drink again in the future, especially as we transition from summer to fall here in the UK.

Everything from the fudge color to the vanilla flavor reminded me of the coziness that comes with autumn. I wouldn't be shocked if it becomes a fall staple.

