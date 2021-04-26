We tried TikTok's viral 'twisted bacon' technique and we're never going back

Terri Peters
·3 min read

Is there anything better than bacon? Probably not. But there is a way to make bacon even better than it already is.

Just ask TikToker Abby Durlewanger (aka @houseofketo). The keto food blogger's passion for bacon is helping others achieve their dreams of heaping plates of crispy cured pork.

In a video about her "twisted bacon" cooking technique, Durlewanger shares the perfect way to cook an entire package of bacon on a single baking sheet.

@houseofketo

I’m the original content creator for the viral twisted bacon trend! Be sure to tag us and show us when you make this! ##twistedbacon ##bacon

♬ Poison - Bell Biv DeVoe

"All you do is take a slice of bacon, and you just start twirling it," she says in the clip. "You're twisting it. You can make it tight or loose."

For chewier bacon, Durlewanger suggests looser twirls. For a crispier bite, twist the bacon tightly.

Durlewanger said she's lost 130 pounds during the last five years of following a ketogenic diet — and bacon has been one of her secret weapons.

"Bacon is beautiful," she told me. "It can be a main protein, not always a topping or accessory we wrap our food in. It's also such a great protein option for people doing keto because it has a great ratio of protein to fat leaving us more satiated gram for gram."

Durlewanger discovered the technique a few years ago, when she volunteered to bring bacon to a party at her gym.

"I had so much to make and it was taking forever," she explained. "I overcrowded the pan and started twisting them to fit more and they cooked perfectly and looked so fun."

@lowcarbstateofmind

Twisted Bacon Hack ##learnontiktok (I saw @babyphotog video first!)

♬ FEEL THE GROOVE - Queens Road, Fabian Graetz

"I think it works well because you can cook the entire pack on the sheet pan and don't have to worry about it overlapping," she continued. "It also helps to get just the perfect amount of crunch with slight chewiness to make the perfect bacon."

Since her hack went viral on social media, Durlewanger has seen people use the twisted pieces of bacon as garnishes in bloody marys and as accents on charcuterie boards. In her home, where her husband, children and dogs all follow a keto diet, bacon is most often eaten as a snack, on salads and wraps or as the main protein at dinner.

@babyphotog

##bacon ##fyp ##foryou ##yum ##dinner

♬ original sound - Erin Kirkland

I tried Durlewanger's bacon hack at home, following her instructions exactly, right down to seasoning part of the twists with everything bagel seasoning and using a favorite jalapeño and red chili seasoning on the other half.

For chewier bacon, go with looser twirls; for a crispier bite, twist the bacon tightly. (Terri Peters)
For chewier bacon, go with looser twirls; for a crispier bite, twist the bacon tightly. (Terri Peters)

After twisting a pound of bacon and letting it hang out in my oven on 400 F for about 40 minutes, I was rewarded with bacon perfection. Each slice was browned, crispy and ready for snacking.

Durlewanger recommends a low-sodium bacon that doesn't list sugar in the ingredients, and if you're seasoning your bacon, she recommends getting a bit adventurous with it.

When my
When my

"The sky is the limit with your seasoning flavors," she said. "We're from Maryland, so we love a good Old Bay bacon. We've made lemon-pepper bacon, chili-cayenne bacon, garlic-herb bacon, jalapeño bacon and so many other wonderful combinations. I believe bacon is meat also, so we season it the same we would any other meat."

Candied Bacon Breadsticks or Grissini by Elizabeth Heiskell

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok’s new ‘twisted bacon’ hack has home chefs divided: ‘Why are y’all making dog treats?’

    Many viewers were clearly blown away by the hack, as countless TikTokers have proceeded to swear by the method after trying it themselves.

  • Is this twisted new hack the best way to cook bacon?

    Even though it’s generally accepted that when it comes to cooking big batches of bacon, it’s best to do it in the oven, I’m stubborn and still insist on doing it on the stove. I’ve done it in the oven before, but I never seem to be able to fit as much bacon on the wire racks as I’d like, and I hate dealing with the splatter and a tray of bacon grease later. But now People reports, someone has come up with a new way to bake off bacon: by twisting it. And yes, that someone posted it on TikTok.

  • Here are the members of the Hype House, the TikTok collective that is getting its own Netflix reality show

    Netflix announced a new reality TV show featuring the members of the Hype House. Here's who will be in the cast.

  • Texas Court Set to Hear the Appeal of Amber Guyger, the Cop Who Killed Botham Jean in His Own Home

    A Texas appeals court will begin to hear arguments on Tuesday in the case of Amber Guyger, the Texas cop who shot and killed Botham Jean in his own home in 2018.

  • You May Have Missed the Adorable Service Dog Who Attended the 2021 Oscars

    A sweet service dog joined the 2021 Oscars festivities on April 25, and a photo can be seen here. Keep reading for all the details.

  • Andrew Brown Jr. shot 5 times, once fatally in back of his head, independent autopsy commissioned by North Carolina man's family shows

    Public pressure to see the body camera of North Carolina sheriff's deputies shooting a Black man grew after the man's family said he was executed.

  • Flight attendant reveals the 'secret' reason why the crew greets you during boarding: 'Bet you don't know what we are doing'

    A flight attendant on TikTok revealed the real reason why the flight crew greets passengers as they board the plane.

  • What Gaming, Virtual Fashion Can Teach Real-Life Fashion About Tech

    How gaming technologies and digital goods are disrupting the fashion business, from back end to front.

  • Uriah Hall doesn’t feel like he won after Chris Weidman’s broken leg at UFC 261

    Chris Weidman suffered a ghastly injury at UFC 261 on Saturday night that led to a victory for Uriah Hall. Only, Hall doesn't feel like he won. The fight lasted all of 17 seconds. It was over after Weidman launched a low kick that landed, but snapped his lower leg bones in half. Pulling his leg back, Weidman fell to the canvas in agony. The fight was over. Hall had won. It was the second time that Hall and Weidman had fought. Hall lost the first fight nearly 11 years ago when they fought under the Ring of Combat banner. Hall, of course, wanted to avenge that loss, but didn't really feel like he had after getting the W because of Weidman's injury. Dana White: Kamaru Usman will fight Colby Covington next Uriah Hall doesn't feel like he won following Chris Weidman's leg injury (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Wall Street dips as Tesla, 3M weigh; big tech earnings in focus

    (Reuters) -Lackluster results from Tesla and 3M dragged Wall Street's main indexes lower on Tuesday, shifting investor focus to earnings from big technology companies, including Microsoft and Alphabet, later in the day. Electric-car maker Tesla Inc dropped 3%, weighing on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, as its revenue beat was largely supported by sales of environmental credits and bitcoin liquidation rather than vehicle sales.

  • Elton John and Dua Lipa perform duet at annual Oscar party, raise $3 million for global effort to end AIDS

    The 29th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar party went virtual this year but still raised millions for the cause. A 60-minute pre-party, which the public was allowed to "attend" -- virtually, of course -- for the first time, raised $3 million for the global fight to end AIDS. The event featured a performance by Dua Lipa, who sang "Levitating," "Don't Start Now," "Pretty Please" and "Hallucinate" before joining John for a duet of "Bennie & the Jets" and her song, "Love Again."

  • Your Costco beans could be served with a side of botulism

    Here’s a little song for you. “Beans, beans, the musical fruit. The more you eat, the more you toot. The more you toot, the better you feel—unless you’re inadvertently exposed to Clostridium botulinum bacteria, in which case you’ll suffer double vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, muscle weakness, and possibly death.”

  • Joshua Bassett Praises Olivia Rodrigo's New Single 'Deju Vu': 'The World Better Watch Out for the Album' | Billboard News

    Olivia Rodrigo's latest single got some love from Joshua Bassett this weekend. Her 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' co-star took a moment to share his thoughts about Rodrigo's "Deja Vu" via his Instagram Stories on Sunday (April 25).

  • Daniel Kaluuya talked about his parents having sex during his Oscars acceptance speech

    Daniel Kaluuya won the best supporting actor Oscar for "Judas and the Black Messiah," and his speech was fantastic.

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Ghislaine Maxwell claims prison guards stole her legal documents, intimidated her, and won’t let her sleep

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Capitol riot suspect says he only called Pelosi a ‘biatch’ in desk note which shows he’s less offensive

    ‘And I left a note on her desk saying Nancy, Bigo was here you b***h,’ Barnett had bragged before cameras after the US Capitol riots

  • India-born chief executives from Google and Microsoft pledge to support country against coronavirus

    Sundar pichai and Satya Nadella vow to tackle critical shortage of medical oxygen

  • CNN’s Rick Santorum Dismisses Native American Culture: ‘There Was Nothing Here’ Before U.S.

    YouTubeCNN senior political commentator Rick Santorum claimed that Christian settlers from Europe had to build America “from nothing,” adding that “there was nothing here” and “there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”Speaking at the right-wing student organization Young America’s Foundation’s Standing Up For Faith & Freedom conference last week, Santorum—a former Pennsylvania senator and GOP presidential candidate—insisted that America was built on a blank-slate continent.In doing so, he focused his attention solely on white European Christians who settled in the “New World” in the 17th century while ignoring the fact that there was an indigenous population that had been in America for centuries beforehand.CNN did not respond to a request for comment on this story. An outside spokesperson for Santorum, however, released the following statement from the ex-senator: “I had no intention of minimizing or in any way devaluing Native American culture.”CNN's Rick Santorum: "We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture" pic.twitter.com/EMxOEYDbg7— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) April 26, 2021 “And so they came here, mostly from Europe, and they set up a country that was based on Judeo-Christian principles—when I say Judeo-Christian, the Mosaic laws, 10 Commandments, and the teachings of Jesus Christ, the morals and teachings of Jesus Christ,” Santorum declared. “That’s what our founding documents are based upon. It’s in our DNA.”Claiming other countries’ cultures have “changed over time” and “evolved,” but “not us,” the ex-senator asserted that “we came here and created a blank slate.”“We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here,” Santorum added, before finally acknowledging the existence of Native American civilization.“I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture,” he exclaimed. “It was born of the people who came here pursuing religious liberty to practice their faith, to live as they ought to live, and have the freedom to do so.”Santorum’s remarks sparked backlash and condemnation online after a video clip went viral Monday on social media, with critics largely blasting the conservative pundit for whitewashing the genocide of Native Americans and dismissing their impact upon American culture.“Rick Santorum straight up handwaves the genocide of indigenous people,” HuffPost senior front page editor Phillip Lewis tweeted on Monday. “Native & Indigenous nations lived, governed, and thrived here before their land was stolen and they were murdered in a mass genocide, you ignorant white supremacist,” wrote Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), blasting the former lawmaker on Twitter.Other critics noted how Native Americans are largely responsible for first cultivating many of the staple crops—especially corn—upon which American agribusinesses now rely. And others pointed out how scholars have previously noted how Adolf Hitler drew inspiration from this same exact “untouched wilderness” myth.In a statement first given to HuffPost, National Congress of American Indians President Fawn Sharp called on CNN to fire Santorum, adding that he is an “unhinged and embarrassing racist who disgraces" the network.Crystal Echo Hawk, the executive director of Native American awareness group IllumiNative, said the network should can the former senator as well and do more to “include Indigenous and diverse voices in its programming.”The Council on American-Islamic Relations, meanwhile, also issued a statement urging CNN to get rid of Santorum, claiming the conservative commentator “attempted to whitewash the European genocide of this continent’s indigenous population.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Florida divided over release of millions of genetically altered mosquitoes

    ‘I find this criminal, that we are being bullied into this experiment’