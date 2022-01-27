I tried the turkey sandwich Sarah Jessica Parker finds 'every excuse' to eat, and just like that I have a new favorite lunch

I tried the sandwich on Sarah Jessica Parker's recommendation, and I'll definitely be going back. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Sarah Jessica Parker posted an Instagram photo of The Village Sandbar restaurant on January 24.

The "Sex and the City" actress says she thinks they make the best turkey sandwich in all of NYC.

I ate the fresh-roasted turkey sandwich for lunch and was impressed by both the flavor and texture.

Sarah Jessica Parker recently shared that her favorite sandwich in NYC is the roasted turkey from The Village Sandbar.

Sarah Jessica Parker on set filming "And Just Like That." James Devaney/Contributor/Getty Images

The informal queen of New York took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of one of her favorite sandwich shops.

"The aroma of their fresh roasting turkey has been dragging people off the streets of the West Village and into @thevillagesandbar since 1983," Parker wrote in her caption. "I'm one of those people."

She went on to say that she doesn't think there's a better turkey sandwich in all of NYC, and that it's worth traveling for.

"I find every excuse to make my way there," Parker added, before explaining that she lives right around the corner.

I jumped on the 3 train and headed uptown to try it out for myself. If the decades-long New Yorker said it was the best sandwich, I wanted to get my hands on it.

It took me 10 minutes to get to the West Village restaurant. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

When I looked it up, I saw The Village Sandbar was on Greenwich Avenue, not far from the 7th Ave and 11th St. intersection. I must have walked past this place more than a dozen times in the past year alone, but I've never been inside.

So I took the 10-minute subway ride from my apartment slightly farther downtown and got myself ready for lunch with a little neighborhood stroll.

The eatery is marked by a striped awning with a sandwich board on the sidewalk barring its name.

A view of The Village Sandbar from the outside. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

If I hadn't looked it up and had this as my destination, I wouldn't have realized that 64 Greenwich was The Village Sandbar.

It's welcoming, classically cute, and exactly the vibe I have in my head whenever I think of the West Village.

I can't resist a counter seat, and this spot had the perfect window setup for me.

There's nothing like hot coffee on a cold afternoon. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

When I arrived shortly after 12 p.m., there was only one other customer inside. She was sitting at one of the low tables, and I chose to sit on a stool facing outside.

I settled in and right away was offered a cup of coffee. I can never say no to that.

Sipping on the caffeine source, I glanced at the menu and ordered the $14 fresh-roasted turkey sandwich.

My sandwich came to the table and was even more beautiful than I had expected.

I was pleasantly surprised by the way the sandwich looked before I even took a bite. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Naturally, I did some Instagram sleuthing before I arrived. It's become a habit of mine: looking up a restaurant on the app to see what the food looks like.

There weren't many posts on the main page and even in the tagged section, so I thought the more deli-looking sandwiches that were visible would be an accurate depiction of the lunch I was about to have.

I was dead wrong.

Instead of coming on classic white or wheat sandwich bread, the turkey was placed between halves of a baguette. The meat was shredded rather than sliced, which gave it an even more gourmet feel.

When I took my first bite, I could see why Parker says she looks for any reason at all to indulge.

This sandwich was filled with flavor. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

This sandwich was extremely juicy and dripped all over my plate, which was kind of delicious.

The juiciness reminded me more of an intentional jus than an accidental mess. It was thin and runny but packed with unctuous flavor. It gave off a French-dip effect that I appreciated.

Layered underneath the turkey were thin slices of tomato and a bed of fresh greens, which added a semi-crisp bite to offset the softness of the bread and the meat. The bread was mostly soft with just a little crunch on top.

For the sauce component, there was a homemade herb mayo slathered on both the top and bottom bread. It was bright green and bold in aesthetics but very mild in flavor. I would have liked something with a little more acidity to balance out the richness.

I thought I'd get that acidic punch from the cranberry sauce I paid $1 extra for, but no luck. It was delicious but lacked that zing I was hoping for.

Similarly, the side of dry greens could have done with a little bit of super light, citrus-forward dressing, in my opinion.

The longer I sat, the busier Sandbar got.

The view of the restaurant from my outside-facing counter seat. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Within the first 20 minutes of me sitting at the restaurant, I had heard three orders for the turkey sandwich. By the time I left around an hour and a half later, I lost count of all the people who came in for the iconic lunch item.

Many of the orders were for takeaway, though I'm skeptical about how well this sandwich would travel because of the drippy factor.

I overheard two people ask about whether Parker's post affected business and sandwich orders, and the response from management was that they had seen an uptick, but that they are typically busy around lunch hours.

I took the last bit of my sandwich to go and bid the Sandbar adieu.

Until next time! Rachel Askinasi/Insider

While I had no doubt that one of Parker's restaurant recommendations would be anything less than great, I didn't expect to love this sandwich as much as I did. After all, I typically don't love turkey.

But this sandwich hit almost everything I'd look for in a perfect lunchtime treat. I even ran into a friend while I was eating at my counter seat who said he'd been coming to Sandbar for years and also has the opinion that the fresh-roasted turkey is the best sandwich in the city.

Ultimately, I left feeling full without the factor of being weighed down by the ingredients, which I think is pretty rare. So I couldn't help but wonder, what other foodie gems does Parker have tucked up her sleeve?

