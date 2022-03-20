I tried Vonlane, a luxury bus service operating between major Texas cities for $109 one way, and it was one of the most relaxing coach rides I've been on

I tried Vonlane, a luxury bus service operating between major Texas cities for $109 one way, and it was one of the most relaxing coach rides I've been on
Brittany Chang
The exterior of the Vonlane bus with the logo.
Brittany Chang/Insider

  • I took Vonlane, a luxury motorcoach company that operates between major Texas cities, from Dallas to Austin.

  • The $109 bus ride was comfortable and filled with complimentary WiFi, foods, and beverages.

  • The plush seats, steady WiFi, and great service made it feel like a business class flight.

Why take a personal car when you can take a bus.

The exterior of the Vonlane bus with the logo.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Unless you're a public transit enthusiast, you might not hear that very often.

The exterior of the Vonlane bus with the logo.
Brittany Chang/Insider

But when the bus run by Vonlane, I bet you'd be more inclined to agree.

Inside a Vonlane bus with plush black seats and armrests with controls and a plastic water bottle.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Vonlane is a luxury intercity motorcoach service that operates between major Lone Star State cities for $109.

Inside a Vonlane bus with plush black seats with the Vonlane logo.
Brittany Chang/Insider

This ticket price can be double, maybe even quadruple, the price of your typical Megabus or Greyhound ticket …

Two side-by-side Megabuses during a pitstop. Two people are standing besides the first bus parked further back.
Two Megabus buses in New York in 2012.Hyungwon Kang/Reuters

… but that's because Vonlane isn't your average discount bus service.

The exterior of the Vonlane bus with the logo.
Brittany Chang/Insider

"I was never very happy with what I saw on the inside of a motorcoach," Alex Danza, founder and CEO of the company, told Insider. "It was almost worse than a commercial aircraft."

The exterior of the Vonlane bus with the logo.
Brittany Chang/Insider

On Vonlane, there are no crowded rows, slow Wifi, or uncomfortable fabric seats that are often associated with budget motorcoach companies.

A person wearing a hat carrying a bag while a Greyhound bus is in the back.
A Greyhound bus in Texas in 2021.Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

Instead, picture plush leather seats, complimentary snacks, and a friendly attendant. A sort of "private jet on wheels," according to the company.

A kitchenette with a coffee maker and snacks.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The Texas-based company isn't the only bus service targeting the luxury segment.

Inside a Vonlane bus with plush black seats with the Vonlane logo.
Brittany Chang/Insider

In fall 2021, the Jet launched a luxury motorcoach service with motion-canceling seats starting at $99.

A matte black bus that reads &quot;The Jet&quot; on the side. Passengers with bags are boarding the bus or putting their bags away into the lower storage compartment.
The Jet on a cold January morning.Brittany Chang/Insider

But unlike Vonlane, which was founded much earlier in 2014, the Jet only operates between Washington, DC and New York City.

A matte black bus that reads &quot;The Jet&quot; on the side. Passengers with bags are boarding the bus or putting their bags away into the lower storage compartment.A matte black bus that reads &quot;The Jet&quot; on the side. Passengers with bags are boarding the bus or putting their bags away into the lower storage compartment.
The Jet on a cold January morning.Brittany Chang/Insider

And the two companies service different markets and target customers.

Inside a Vonlane bus with plush black seats and armrests with controls and a plastic water bottle.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Vonlane picks up and drops off its passengers at hotels in Texas cities like Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio …

A sign that reads hotel, Vonlane, and restaurant parking in a parking lot.
Brittany Chang/Insider

…as well as a stop in Oklahoma City …

The exterior of the Vonlane bus with the logo.
Brittany Chang/Insider

… providing Texans an alternative to Amtrak, budget bus services, and personal cars.

The exterior of the Vonlane bus with the logo.
Brittany Chang/Insider

"We've got a really good position in Texas. We're very defendable" Danza said, citing Vonlane's "robust" schedule.

Inside a Vonlane bus with plush black seats with the Vonlane logo.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The company is now also exploring routes outside of Texas, including plans to begin services between Nashville and Atlanta this year.

A row of small TV screens displaying the Vonlane logo above the black seats.
Brittany Chang/Insider

After the Nashville and Atlanta launch, it'll potentially begin a route between Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee.

Inside a Vonlane bus with plush black seats with the Vonlane logo.
Brittany Chang/Insider

And while the Jet targets leisure travelers, Vonlane's biggest customer base before the COVID-19 pandemic was business travelers, a once steady repeat customer base, Danza said.

Inside a Vonlane bus with plush black seats with the Vonlane logo and a table in-between the seats.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Before Vonlane, most Texans either drove themselves or flew between cities, an "exhausting endeavor" for busy business travelers, Danza said.

Inside a Vonlane bus with plush black seats and armrests with controls and a plastic water bottle.
Brittany Chang/Insider

But unlike flying, Vonlane doesn't have any long security lines, boarding wait times, and slow WFi, saving travelers hours in their day.

The exterior of the Vonlane bus with the logo and stiars
Brittany Chang/Insider

However, the once-reliable business traveler base became practically nonexistent overnight with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Vonlane was forced to cut back its schedules.

Outlets in between seats.
Brittany Chang/Insider

In an attempt to supplement this slow-to-recover segment, the company has begun targeting leisure travelers by offering more weekend routes.

Inside a Vonlane bus with plush black seats with the Vonlane logo.
Brittany Chang/Insider

At the start of the pandemic, Vonlane's customers were approximately 70% business and 30% leisure travelers. Now, that's been flipped.

Inside a Vonlane bus with plush black seats and armrests with controls and a plastic water bottle.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Regardless, Vonlane's services and amenities could appeal to any traveler.

A sink with a stack of napkins with the Vonlane brand.
Brittany Chang/Insider

I decided to try the service from Dallas to Austin, Texas, and my ride's driver Marvin and coach attendant Liz were two of the friendliest and warmest people I met on my Texas trip.

The driver and attendant posing for a photo.
Brittany Chang/Insider

I was so comfortable, it felt like my nearly three-and-a-half hours on the road went by in a flash.

A backpack and purse on the floor in front of a seat with a coat and camera.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Think of Vonlane as a business class plane ride on wheels, albeit much slower.

The exterior of the Vonlane bus with the logo.
Brittany Chang/Insider

There's even a safety video at the start of the ride reminiscent of the ones played on airplanes.

A TV screen showing someone buckling their seatbelt.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Vonlane also has an onboard attendant that functions similarly to a flight attendant …

A microphone attached to a wall holder.
Brittany Chang/Insider

… a clean, well-sized bathroom …

A toilet, toilet paper, and hand rail.
Brittany Chang/Insider

… complimentary snacks, beverages, and, on select rides, meals …

A tray of snacks like nuts assortments, popcorn, and Oreos.
Brittany Chang/Insider

… and stable WiFi that was strong enough for me to feed my TikTok addiction.

Open overhead bins showing black boxes and wires.
Brittany Chang/Insider

There were also plenty of outlets right by my seat.

USC ports on an arm rest.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Liz was the point person for all things amenities and services related: She checked the passengers in, passed out snacks and beverages, and patiently fielded every question.

A close up of the Vonlane logo on plush black seats.
Brittany Chang/Insider

She was chipper and accommodating throughout the entire journey, and checked up on the passengers more than most flight attendants do.

Inside a Vonlane bus with armrests with controls
Brittany Chang/Insider

She even asked to hang my coat in the closet for me, a luxury I've never experienced on a motorcoach.

A tray of snacks in front of a refrigerator.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The bus is separated by rows of single and double seats, which means there are no middle seats.

Inside a Vonlane bus with plush black seats with the Vonlane logo.
Brittany Chang/Insider

I opted for a single-seat, leaving me neighbor-free and relaxed during my approximately three-and-a-half hours on the Texas road.

Inside a Vonlane bus with plush black seats and armrests with controls and a plastic water bottle.
Brittany Chang/Insider

And thankfully, the passenger seats were more comfortable than any budget bus I've ever been on.

Inside a Vonlane bus with plush black seats and armrests with controls and a plastic water bottle.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The leather seat was so large, it felt like I was being swallowed by the plush sides.

Inside a Vonlane bus with plush black seats and armrests with controls.
Brittany Chang/Insider

When my seat was reclined and my footrest was up, it felt like I was sitting on an old but comfortable lounge chair.

Legs on a foot rest.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Vonlane also offers its customers noise-canceling headsets, blankets, and pillows, creating a cocoon of plush padding and relaxation.

Inside a Vonlane bus with plush black seats with the Vonlane logo.
Brittany Chang/Insider

But if I had wanted to work during the ride, I could've used the tabletop stored in the seatback in front of me. All you have to do is pull it out and click it into your seat.

A tray table plugged into an arm rest.
Brittany Chang/Insider

And while the rows weren't as spaced out as the Jet, I still had a comfortable distance from all the other passengers.

Inside a Vonlane bus with plush black seats with the Vonlane logo.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The seats were great, but in my opinion, Vonlane's strongest suit was its complimentary mid-ride offerings.

A tray of snacks in front of a TV screen.
Brittany Chang/Insider

While I didn't take everything that was offered, it was nice knowing I had the option to.

The exterior of the Vonlane bus with the logo.
Brittany Chang/Insider

At the start of the trip, Liz offered the passengers a tray of items like eye masks, tissues, earplugs, toothbrushes, and Advil.

Someone holding an assorted tray of goods like Advil, toothbrushes, tissues, and eye masks.
Brittany Chang/Insider

She then came around and offered us an assortment of snacks like Oreos, granola bars, and nuts …

A cup of tea with a bag of nuts.
Brittany Chang/Insider

… as well as a variety of beverages like sodas, juices, and water. I ended up ordering hot tea to soothe my travelers stress.

A cup of coffee and napkin on a tray table.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Passengers were also given several options for lunch, including my pick of a satisfyingly sweet croissant sandwich that was big enough for two meals.

A croissant sandwich from a plastic container.
Brittany Chang/Insider

And towards the trip, Liz offered us a piping hot hand towel, the perfect send-off after hours on the road.

A hand holding a towel next to a plastic tupperware with food.
Brittany Chang/Insider

But the ride was so comfortable, I could've easily spent another hour or two on the road with no complaints, and I've been known to get carsick.

Inside a Vonlane bus with plush black seats with the Vonlane logo.
Brittany Chang/Insider

And unlike flying, I didn't have to spend hours in a security line and at the terminal. All I did was check in with Liz and find my pre-booked seat.

Letter and numbers denoting the seat under overhead storage.
Brittany Chang/Insider

My Vonlane experience had all of the luxuries of flying business class, but none of the airport lines, downtime, or inconveniences.

A croissant sandwich inside a plastic container.
Brittany Chang/Insider

All in all, my ride with the Texan service was one of the most relaxing coach rides I've ever been on.

A view of the outside from inside the Vonlane bus.
Brittany Chang/Insider

But in my opinion, Vonlane's small touches — from the attendant to the seemingly endless options of food — made riding in the motorcoach a truly luxurious experience worthy of the $109 ticket.

The exterior of the Vonlane bus with the logo.
Brittany Chang/Insider

