I tried the 'whirlpool' trick for making perfect scrambled eggs, and now it's my go-to method

When I tried a variety of hacks for perfect scrambled eggs, I was impressed by the whirlpool trick.

My new go-to method involves placing raw eggs in a boiling vortex of water and then straining them.

The finished scrambled eggs come out super fluffy, creamy, and perfectly cooked every time.

Scrambled eggs are simple to make, but they aren't always easy to get right. They can be rubbery if they're cooked over heat that's even a skosh too high, but they can be goopy and runny with too low of a temperature.

I've tried many different methods for making scrambled eggs just how I like them — light yellow and fluffy with no rubbery or dry texture — but my favorite involves a boiling vortex of water.

It sounds weird, and I was pretty reluctant when I came across this egg-cooking hack online. But once I tried it, I was converted.

All you need is eggs, salt, and boiling water for this relatively simple process

I whisk the eggs in a bowl as the water starts to boil. Paige Bennett

I start the process by bringing a pot of salted water to a boil, as if I was making pasta. Just as the water begins to boil, I crack some eggs into a separate bowl and whisk vigorously for about 30 seconds.

Then, it's time to make a whirlpool. I stir the water clockwise until it's swirling. While the water is still circling the pot, I pour in the whisked eggs and place a lid over them.

Ribbons of eggs quickly swirled around the pot and cooked. Paige Bennett

I use a glass lid to cover the pot so I can watch the action unfold as the eggs quickly turn stringy.

When I initially tried this method, I thought it was interesting to watch them cook this way, but I was worried — I didn't think eating long strands of eggs sounded particularly appealing.

After straining, these eggs come out light and fluffy with no rubbery texture

I like to add some salt, pepper, and butter to my eggs for extra flavor. Paige Bennett

After about 20 seconds, I use a strainer to lift the eggs out of the water and into a bowl.

I might have to blot a little extra water out of the eggs, but otherwise, they no longer look stringy and are actually light and fluffy.

I like to add butter, salt, and pepper to the eggs or put them on top of toast. They're creamy, they're not runny, and impressively, they don't make the bread soggy.

Even better, the clean-up process with the whirlpool trick is minimal

I might enjoy these eggs on a sandwich with cheese. Paige Bennett

Not only do the eggs come out just to my liking and cook quickly, but also the cleanup is pretty easy. There's no need to soak and scrape away caked-on scrambled eggs from a pan.

Instead, you're just cleaning up a pan that held mostly water and a strainer — I like to spray mine down immediately after using it to prevent the eggs from sticking.

Perfect eggs and no-fuss dishwashing? I'll be boiling my scrambled eggs with the whirlpool trick from here on out.

