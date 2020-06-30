TriEnda Launches Innovative Bulk Bag Pallet

PORTAGE, Wis., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TriEnda has introduced the Bulk Bag Pallet, an innovative new flexible intermediate bulk container (FIBC) solution designed to safely transport goods and prevent damage to bulk materials in transit at a cost competitive to wood pallets.

Bulk bags have been used since the 1950s for a range of industrial, agricultural, pharmaceutical, and other products. However, until TriEnda developed the Bulk Bag Pallet, there has not been an effective and highly protective solution available to producers and manufacturers for international and domestic bulk bag shipments.

TriEnda is perhaps the first in the material handling industry to partner engineers and manufacturers to develop a revolutionary material handling solution for bulk bags. Made from strong and long-lasting plastic material, the Bulk Bag Pallet features an internal tunnel so that fork tines will not pierce bulk bags and will instead touch only the plastic pallet.

"This new solution was developed, in large part, to help prevent damage and contamination to FIBC loads, which customers stressed as a great need," explained Nate Franck, Vice President of Sales. "We also knew through research that the market called for a reusable, recyclable, and contamination-free material handling solution to replace wood and cardboard. Our plastic Bulk Bag Pallet specifically meets the demands of producers who require their cargo to arrive undamaged at its destination, whether transporting domestically or internationally."

Additionally, the Bulk Bag Pallet is ISPM 15 exempt, meaning that producers are not required to apply a specialized treatment before exporting goods like they would with wooden pallets. Requirements for exported pallets are set by the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC), which is charged with preventing damage to plants from non-native pests. As an exempt non-wooden item, international shippers who use the Bulk Bag Pallet are in full compliance with global transportation and export standards.

Founded in 1975, award-winning TriEnda is one of the largest industrial thermoforming companies in North America and is a leader in material handling and cargo solutions. TriEnda is known for its innovative protective systems and custom products and specializes in heavy-gauge, reusable plastic pallets and shipping containers for material handling and packaging industries. From prototype to production, the Company serves diverse self-palletized markets, including automotive, government, grocery, and food and beverage.

