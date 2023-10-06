Tries are overrated: England are right to go for Joe Marchant over Henry Arundell

As a winger who loved scoring, this might seem a strange thing to say, but tries can be overrated.

So dropping Henry Arundell, who scored five tries against Chile, for Joe Marchant, who usually plays at centre, will have plenty of people scratching their heads but there is method behind the apparent madness.

As good as Arundell was against Chile, and I was really impressed by the way he went hunting for the ball, Marchant is my standout defensive performer for England at this World Cup. His work-rate off the ball is ridiculous and that’s something that Steve Borthwick and Kevin Sinfield love to see in defence. He’s always the one along the back of the defensive line to cover holes on the opposite side.

Outside centre is such a difficult position to defend and he always seems to make the right read and more often than not he is making a dominant tackle. If you watch Marchant’s technique, nine times out of 10 it is bang on. He is low, into the ribs, into the stomach and knocking people back. I struggle to remember him missing many – if any – tackles in this World Cup. If there has been a threat on the edge, he has been the one to shut it down.

But Marchant’s super skill – and the reason I think he is starting on the wing – is his ability to catch the ball above his head. This is a skill I think you are born with because it is so hard to learn. I tried to do it for years and years but I never really trusted myself to do it in a game, but he just does it automatically. You see Freddie Steward catch so many high balls but he never catches it above his head. Thankfully he is tall and can jump high so he can get above people anyway.

Marchant, England's best defender, hits Japan's Tomoki Osada hard and low - Paul Harding/Getty Images

By catching the ball above your head, you end up being two, maybe 3ft taller than you would have been if you were catching it on your chest. That allows you to technically beat most people to the ball. In a game where crossfield kicks have become so important, it really is invaluable.

Automatically, it makes a contestable box kick or a high ball 60-40 in your favour. Someone like Elliot Daly or Max Malins or even myself would not want to naturally do that skill and you might end up being slightly hesitant. Someone like Joe will just go get it.

This is important because the style that England seem to be playing is based around winning the game in the last quarter. They kick the ball relentlessly to turn teams around and provide opportunities in that final 20 minutes when the other team are tired and start leaving gaps.

Marchant has been involved in enough big games and has played well enough in the World Cup so far that you would completely trust him to do his job.

Winning those high-ball contests has become such an important part of modern rugby and especially for the way Steve Borthwick wants England to play. The game plan has never been just to kick. It is a feeling from 9-10-12-15 that if we feel pressure, let’s put the pressure back on them and reset.

As a wing this takes some getting used to. When I went to Saracens, they said they were going to play more because I was a bit hesitant about chasing kicks. In the end, you have to get on with it and play to the style or you don’t play and the team will pick someone who will play that way.

You also need to realise the opportunities will come. But there was a moment at Saracens where I had to choose to go with it or fight against it the whole time. You have to understand and accept why you are doing things to get a later gain or to get a gain somewhere else. You stick with the gameplan. If that is kicking you have to be able to master the kick chase and being able to get up for the ball, knowing that later on or off the back of you winning a ball back, your opportunity might come. That took me a long time to get my head round and that comes with experience.

Arundell just does not have that experience yet, but he could not have done any more against Chile. It was great to see him come off his wing and go roaming in search of the ball. For his fifth try he covered two full widths of the pitch to finish getting the ball back on his wing where Marcus Smith gave him one on a plate. Three phrases before that he is on his own wing and he comes all the way across to the other side of the pitch looking for the ball.

When I was watching him, I was commentating to myself saying: ‘He needs to go and get on the other side now.’ You can go looking for the ball all you want but when the ball comes to the right wing you have to be there. He made the effort to come back so he had a walk-in.

But it is very different doing it against Chile and doing it against Samoa, which I am sure they will see as the perfect dress rehearsal for the quarter-final against Fiji. So it is important to win but it does not matter if we win by one or 50, it is more planning for the week after.

Try scoring is kind of irrelevant right now. I know it looks good but I would prefer to see a team prepare well for a quarter-final even if that means none of the wings scoring tries.

