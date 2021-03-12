WHO tries to quash nervousness about AstraZeneca vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in Stains
Emma Farge and Emilio Parodi
·3 min read

By Emma Farge and Emilio Parodi

GENEVA/MILAN/SOFIA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization squarely endorsed AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on Friday, as Thailand joined a number of smaller European countries in suspending use of the shot because of sporadic reports of blood clots among recipients.

Bulgaria also joined Denmark, Norway and Iceland, which all stopped using the vaccine on Thursday. Austria, Italy, Luxembourg, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia stopped using certain batches.

"Until all doubts are dispelled..., we are halting inoculations with this vaccine," Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said.

His health minister, Kostadin Angelov, said a 57-year-old woman had died of heart failure 15 hours after receiving an AstraZeneca shot, but urged those already inoculated to stay calm.

"We do not have any official data that proves a causal connection," he said.

That line was reinforced by the WHO, which is keenly aware that AstraZeneca's shot is by far the cheapest and most high-volume launched so far, and set to be the mainstay of vaccination programmes in much of the developing world.

Spokeswoman Margaret Harris said the vaccine was "excellent".

"It's very important to understand that, yes, we should continue to be using the AstraZeneca vaccine," she told a briefing. "All that we look at is what we always look at: Any safety signal must be investigated."

The EU regulator, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said on Wednesday that there had been 22 reports of embolisms from blood clots among 3 million people who had received the vaccine - no more than in the general population - but Bulgaria said it wanted to see that guidance in written form.

'THIS NEEDS TO BE EXPLAINED'

Experts point to the difficulty of putting risks in perspective for a wider public that may be spooked by negative headlines.

In Sicily, where two people died shortly after being vaccinated, the regional health administrator said 7,000 inoculation appointments had been cancelled as a result.

Silvestro Scotti, a family doctor in Naples and head of the Italian Federation of General Practitioners, said he had been bombarded all day with inquiries from people nervous about getting the AstraZeneca shot.

"The crazy thing is that, even if the correlation between the vaccine and blood clots were proved, it would be a rate of 0.007 out of a thousand," he said.

"To give an example: the birth control pill, which is used widely and doesn't worry anyone, has a proven risk rate of 0.6 in a thousand. Even in the worst-case scenario, the risk/benefit ratio for this vaccine is extraordinarily favourable. That needs to be explained to people."

The WHO's Harris said 268 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from various developers had been administered worldwide without being shown to have caused a single death.

In France, where distrust of vaccination is long-established, only 43% said they trusted the AstraZeneca shot in a Harris Interactive poll conducted on March 11-12, while 55% said they trusted COVID-19 vaccines in general.

Germany has also had to contend with substantial scepticism, to the extent that Health Minister Jens Spahn suggested that the AstraZeneca shot be given to the police force and army, after some health and other frontline workers baulked at receiving it.

However, German authorities' main concern has been lack of supply, rather than lack of acceptance, as social and economic restrictions to limit transmission take their toll.

One doctor administering vaccinations in Berlin said recipients were now asking far fewer questions about the vaccine than two weeks ago.

(Additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva, Crispian Balmer in Rome, Paul Carrel in Berlin, Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia, Matthias Blamont in Paris; Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Recommended Stories

  • WHO grants emergency authorization for J&J COVID vaccine

    The World Health Organization granted an emergency use listing Friday for the coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, meaning the one-dose shot can now theoretically be used as part of the international COVAX effort to distribute vaccines globally, including to poor countries without any supplies. In a statement, the U.N. health agency said “the ample data from large clinical trials” shows the J&J vaccine is effective in adult populations. The emergency use listing comes a day after the European Medicines Agency recommended the shot be given the green light across the 27-country European Union.

  • Vikings’ updated 2021 NFL draft picks list

    See all the Minnesota Vikings draft picks for 2021! The team now has 12 for the NFL draft.

  • Uber passenger seen on video coughing on driver is arrested, California police say

    The Uber driver filmed a video of passengers coughing on him after he refused them service for not wearing masks.

  • GE Will Build Giant Wind Turbine Blades in Northeast England

    (Bloomberg) -- GE Renewable Energy will create as many as 750 new jobs in northeast England with a new factory that will make hundreds of giant blades destined for wind turbines in the North Sea.The new facility, located in Teesside, is set to open and begin production in 2023, the company said in a statement.The GE announcement was made on the same day the U.K. government confirmed plans to invest 95 million pounds ($132 million) to create two dedicated offshore wind ports in Teesside and on the Humber, an estuary also on the U.K.’s northeast coast.The burst of activity in the region will likely help economic goals set out last week by U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. Sunak said he wanted to help to boost investment in deprived areas in the north of England, while also putting the U.K. on a path to eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.The move also comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is putting increasing pressure on the industry to bring more of its supply chain into Britain. The U.K. has more turbines installed at sea than any other country in the world.Johnson has set a target to quadruple offshore wind capacity to 40 gigawatts by 2030, and last week Sunak announced that Humber and Teesside would become two of eight new freeports -- low-tariff business zones being created to stimulate trade and investment in the wake of Brexit and the coronavirus crisis.“During the Industrial Revolution over 200 years ago, wind powered the sails of ships from the Humber and Teesside, trading goods around the world,” Johnson said, according to a statement released by the government. “Now, the Humber and Teesside will put the wind in the sails of our new green industrial revolution.”The GE factory will produce blades that are each about the same length as a soccer field. Those blades will then be slotted into GE’s skyscraper sized Haliade-X turbines that are being used for the Dogger Bank project in the North Sea that’s being developed by SSE Plc and Equinor ASA. When completed in 2026, Dogger Bank will be the largest offshore wind farm in the U.K. and will be capable of producing enough electricity to supply 5% of the nation’s demand.GE declined to disclose the value of its investment and said terms of financing were still being decided.“This new plant will contribute to the development of an industrial cluster dedicated to offshore wind in the northeast of England,” said Jerome Pecresse, president and chief executive officer of GE Renewable Energy.Building the factory in the U.K. has long been a part of the company’s negotiations with the developers SSE and Equinor, Pecresse said in an interview. The facility may be used for both offshore wind farms in the U.K. and potentially to export to Europe as well.(Updates with comment from GE Renewable Energy CEO in final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • There's leftover COVID-19 vaccine. So what do you do with it?

    With COVID-19 vaccines having strict timelines for when they must be used before expiring, including some that must be used within hours of being mixed and thawed, having leftover doses may be somewhat inevitable. Who receives the doses and how do people find out where leftover shots are available? Although there's no nation-wide data tracking wasted vaccine doses, it's likely that only a small fraction of distributed vaccine doses must be thrown away.

  • Senior Trump official says former president was responsible for inciting Capitol riot

    Christopher Miller was criticised regarding delay in deployment of National Guards during 6 January insurrection

  • Sean Hannity ridiculed for saying Biden should phone Trump and thank him for his Covid response

    The Fox news host earlier suggested that Biden is fabricating his stutter

  • AOC says Republicans ‘took a week to read Cat in the Hat’ while Democrats passed Covid relief

    Republicans protested ‘cancel culture’ as the Seuss estate pulled out six books from publication

  • Auston Matthews lifts Maple Leafs past Jets in OT

    Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 21st goal of the season 59 seconds into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Thursday night to snap a three-game losing streak. “Elite talent,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. At the end of a long, frantic shift to start an extra period where the Maple Leafs were scrambling to hold on after Morgan Rielly broke his stick, Matthews took a pass from the defenseman heading the other way before selling shot and roofing a backhand on the stellar Connor Hellebuyck.

  • Clip of Jon Stewart humiliating Tucker Carlson resurfaces

    The comedian star told Mr Carlson that he was a “d**k” and a “failure”

  • From Sheer to Blackout, These Curtains Prove That Drapery Is the Most Transformative Decor

    When it comes to the perfect finishing touch, you can’t go wrong with a beautiful set of curtainsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • George Floyd: Third-degree murder charge against Chauvin reinstated

    Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin is on trial for killing unarmed black man George Floyd during an arrest.

  • 'Blockbuster blizzard' expected to hammer Denver area with feet of snow this weekend

    One of the biggest snowstorms in years, perhaps decades, is forecast to blast the Denver metro area with several feet of snow this weekend.

  • Fox News host says Biden should stop talking about 'the 500,000 dead' and quit kicking Trump 'in the groin'

    "We don't need to go over the 500,000 dead. We had that moment," Brian Kilmeade said on Friday's "Fox & Friends" about the lives lost to COVID-19.

  • Trump reportedly showed people at a shiva photos of naked women on a yacht and called his CFO's Long Island house 'embarrassing'

    The traditional Jewish mourning event follows the burial of a close family member and is not designed to include photos of naked women.

  • Trump Org Ex-Wife: Trump Showed Nudes at Weisselberg’s Mom’s Shivah, but We Got a Free Apartment

    Reuters/Carlo AllegriManhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance announced Friday that he will not run for re-election—but it sure sounds like he’s trying his hardest to ensure his last months in office come to a dramatic climax as he weighs up whether to charge a case against former President Donald Trump.In a piece for The New Yorker, investigative journalist Jane Mayer reports that Vance’s office has dramatically accelerated the investigation into Trump’s business dealings in recent weeks—particularly since it got its hands on Trump’s tax records at the end of a long legal battle last month. As one person said to be closely involved in the investigation told The New Yorker: “They mean business now... It hit me—they’re closer.”One interesting new detail from the probe comes from Jennifer Weisselberg—the former daughter-in-law of Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. Allen Weisselberg has reportedly been identified by prosecutors as the most likely candidate to flip against Trump and spill all the gory details of his business dealings. And, by the sounds of it, his former daughter-in-law has already picked her side.In her first substantial public comments on the case, Jennifer Weisselberg confirmed that she’s spoken to investigators about ex-husband Barry Weisselberg’s time managing the Trump-operated ice-skating rink and carousel in Central Park. Specifically, Jennifer Weisselberg said that investigators have asked about the seven rent-free years they spent in a Trump-owned apartment overlooking Central Park.“Only a small part of your salary is reported,” she said. “They pay you with apartments and other stuff, as a control tactic, so you can’t leave. They own you! You have to do whatever corrupt crap they ask.” If this alleged gift wasn’t declared in tax forms, prosecutors could use it against the couple—and as leverage to tempt Allen Weisselberg into cooperating.Allen Weisselberg Is the Trump Exec Who Could Take Down the DonaldHowever, Jennifer Weisselberg thinks it’s unlikely her ex-father-in-law will play ball, saying: “He has more feelings and adoration for Donald than for his wife... For Donald, it’s a business. But for Allen it’s a love affair.” As an example, she recalled to Mayer being hit on by Trump in front of her then father-in-law—at a shivah for Allen’s deceased mother—and said with incredulity: “He didn’t stand up for me!” Jennifer Weisselberg also said that, at the same event to mourn the dead, Trump showed people photographs of naked women with him on a yacht.Separately, Mayer also reported the first details of the whereabouts of Trump’s tax documents after they were provided to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in February. The hard drive is believed to be in an incredibly high-security chamber within the Louis J. Lefkowitz State Office Building. The chamber is reported to be sealed by bank-vault-style doors, and lined with copper foil to stop remote tampering attempts.Meanwhile, CNN reported Friday that Trump’s time in the White House has given New York prosecutors an possible boost for any case against Trump. Prosecutors have reportedly discussed using a section of New York criminal procedure that allows for the extension of the statute of limitations if a defendant has been out of state “continuously,” as Trump has been since he took office in 2017. According to CNN, prosecutors think that could afford them more time to investigate Trump’s business dealings.House Intel Will Call Trump Org Moneyman Allen Weisselberg to TestifyHowever, while the investigation is heating up, there is clearly still a lot of work to do before Vance departs office in nine months—and there’s still a possibility that the investigation will be closed with no charges.Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, told The New Yorker: “All the signals indicate that there’s a belief on the part of that office that there’s a good chance of a charge... [But] no one should be under the illusion that this is easy or a slam-dunk case.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's friendship never stood a chance

    "If you love me, you don't have to hate her," Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey. "And if you love her, you don't have to hate me."

  • Porsche driver filmed and taunted 4 police officers as they lay dying on the highway at a crash scene

    Richard Pusey of Melbourne pleaded guilty this week to outraging public decency. The officers had stopped him for speeding in his Porsche.

  • Vaccine passports may be on the way – but are they a reason for hope or a cause for concern?

    Israeli diners with a 'green pass' get to enjoy a meal with friends Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty ImagesAfter a year of canceled concerts, closed-door sporting events and restricted air travel, vaccine passports are being touted as a way to quicken the route back to normalcy. The premise is straightforward: A digital or paper document will indicate whether individuals have received a COVID-19 vaccination or, in some cases, recently tested negative for the coronavirus. This could allow them to travel more freely within their communities, enter other countries or engage in leisure activities that have largely been closed off during the pandemic. Vaccine passports seem like a desirable alternative to continuing lockdowns until herd immunity – estimated to occur at about a 70%-85% vaccination rate – is achieved. As a global health management researcher, I can certainly see the benefits of vaccine passports. But I’m also aware of the pitfalls. While vaccine passports may open the world to many, they may lead to discrimination – especially against the poor. Return to the skies Undoubtedly there is a desire to get back to normality as quickly as possible. For the tourism industry, which is estimating more than US$1 trillion in losses due to COVID-19, a reopening of travel would be much-needed relief. Even for those able to travel during the pandemic, arrival in most countries has required significant restrictions, often including a hotel quarantine of up to 14 days. Vaccination passports could allow families separated by local lockdowns, or state or country border restrictions, to meet in person. Pushing the case for a digital passport, an executive from Air New Zealand told The Guardian, “Reassuring customers that travel is, in fact, safe is one of our priorities. By using the app, customers can have confidence that everyone onboard meets the same government health requirements they do.” And it isn’t just travel. Passports could also open the door to everyday pursuits that seemed normal before the pandemic. In Israel, the country with the fastest vaccination rate, citizens with a vaccination “green pass” will be allowed entry to gyms, hotels, concerts and indoor dining at restaurants. And some employers are considering requiring proof of vaccination to return to work. Getting a green pass In short, the concept of vaccine passports is no longer theoretical, as it was early in the pandemic, when the World Health Organization recommended against their use. It has even been suggested that the lure of a vaccine passport could result in more people stepping forward to get vaccinated. Israel instituted its green pass program on Feb. 21, both to reopen the economy and to encourage young people to get vaccinated. Other countries are monitoring the success of Israel’s program. The U.K. has shown interest in the idea of vaccine passports, and the 27 member states of the European Union are considering some form of vaccine-certification system to allow easier cross-border travel in the EU. In the U.S., President Joe Biden has directed government agencies to “assess the feasibility” of some form of digital vaccine certificate, analogous to the concept of a vaccine passport. Pandemic inequities This potential opening up of the world after months of restrictions is welcomed. But the concern is that the benefits will not be distributed equitably, and as a result some groups will be disadvantaged. After all, a pandemic once considered a “great equalizer” soon turned out to be anything but. As with most health crises, racial minorities made up a higher proportion of those affected in the U.S. – as seen in their higher rates of hospitalizations and deaths. Disparities along income and racial lines have persisted in vaccination campaigns. In the United States, for example, Black Americans have received the vaccine at half the rate of white Americans, and the disparity is even larger for Hispanic Americans. Globally, rich countries have ordered almost all of the currently available vaccines, meaning that the average citizen in a high-income country is much more likely to receive a vaccine than a health care worker or high-risk citizen in lower-income countries. It is also likely that demographic groups with higher levels of trust in authorities and medical institutions are the most willing to be vaccinated, and this may adversely affect marginalized communities. A recent study found that Black Americans – who have legitimate reasons to distrust the medical establishment – were the least likely of any racial group in the U.S. to say they’d get vaccinated against the coronavirus. As such, vaccination passports could perpetuate existing inequities within countries if those who are vaccinated can enjoy the freedom to move about their community while others remain in lockdown. A world divided? Given the global imbalance of vaccine availability, it is not difficult to imagine a situation where the citizens of rich countries may regain their rights to travel to environments where local populations are still in some form of lockdown. This potential to further divide the global rich from the global poor is a significant concern. Once economies start to “open” and those with vaccine passports are able to go about their business as usual, the urgency to deal with COVID-19 in marginalized communities may dissipate. Further, vaccination passports may give populations an inaccurate level of risk perception. It is still unclear how long immunity will last. It is also unclear the extent to which virus transmission is limited once one is vaccinated. Public health authorities still suggest that vaccinated individuals wear masks and maintain distancing in public for now, especially if interacting with unvaccinated people. These recommendations have led to concerns that vaccinated tourists, diners and shoppers may act in ways that might risk the unvaccinated service and hospitality employees with whom they are interacting. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] There are also privacy concerns with vaccine passports, which are primarily being proposed in a digital format. In the U.K., the proposed vaccine certification would come in the form of an app, which could be scanned to gain entry to restaurants and venues. It has sparked concerns that digital passports may infringe on the rights to privacy, freedom of movement and peaceful assembly. Countries that rank low in global freedom indices, such as Bahrain, Brunei and China, are also using apps, often with troubling implications. In China, the app was found to be linked to law enforcement, and as people checked into locations across the city, their locations were tracked by the software. Despite the upsides of vaccines passports, these concerns remain. The World Health Organization has called on nations to make sure that, if implemented, vaccine passports are not responsible for “increasing health inequities or increasing the digital divide.” The danger is that thus far, at every stage the pandemic has exposed society’s inequities. Vaccine passports may perpetuate these inequities as well.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Yara M. Asi, University of Central Florida. Read more:Many Black Americans aren’t rushing to get the COVID-19 vaccine – a long history of medical abuse suggests whyWhy COVID-19 immunity passports may violate US law Yara M. Asi is a Non-resident Fellow at the Arab Center DC and a Policy Member of Al-Shabaka.

  • Razzies: Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway nominated for 'worst acting'

    Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway are up for Razzies, the annual alternative to the Oscars.