Tries to sink Russian boss' yacht, then he leaves for war

ARITZ PARRA
·2 min read

MADRID (AP) — A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to a Russian arms tycoon was on his way to his native Kyiv Monday, determined to join the fight against invading forces there.

Taras Ostapchuk said he was hoping to join Ukrainian soldiers or civil militias trying to hold back Russian troops advancing towards the capital, Kyiv, and other parts of his homeland.

“All Ukrainian citizens must be defenders of our fatherland because it is being subject to Russian aggression,” he told the Associated Press from Barcelona hours after being released from detention in Mallorca where the yacht was docked and just before boarding a flight to the Polish capital, Warsaw.

“We must stop this war,” Ostapchuk said from the other side of the phone.

The 55-year-old engineer's act of defiance happened Saturday at a luxurious marina in Mallorca. His target was the Lady Anastasia, a 48-meter-long (457-feet-long) superyacht whose owner, according to Ostapchuk, is Alexander Mikheev.

Mikheev, 61, is the CEO of Rosoboronexport, the weapons export arm of Russia's state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec. According to the brief biography on the company's website, Mikheev was formerly head of defense contractor JSC Russian Helicopters.

A local Civil Guard spokesman said that yacht's other crew members alerted authorities of the attempted sinking. Officers who showed up at the marina on Saturday found two open hatches letting in water. The yacht was saved and Ostapchuk was arrested, the officer said.

The sailor offered no contrition when questioned by a local judge on Sunday: “He regards the owner of the yacht as a criminal because he earns money selling arms that, according to him, kill Ukrainians,” the judge wrote summarizing the interrogation according to the copy seen by AP.

Ostapchuk said that he had been well aware of his employer's activities for much of the decade and that he was tasked with the yacht's maintenance.

But he told AP that images carried on an online newscast of a Russian missile striking a house resembling his own in Kyiv flipped a switch in his brain. The missile partially destroyed five floors of the house, he said.

The arms produced by the yacht's owner are “now being used against my own people,” Ostapchuk said.

The sailor considered what he would do for a couple of hours before deciding to take revenge. According to his court deposition, the sailor acted to avoid polluting or causing harm to others by closing the yacht's fuel valves and alerting the other crew members, all of them Ukrainians.

A fight broke between Ostapchuk and his colleagues, who ended up calling the marina's management.

The Civil Guard said they weren't able to confirm yacht's ownership.

“These luxurious boats are usually registered in tax havens under front companies that are not necessarily their final owners,” said a Civil Guard spokesman who isn't authorized to provide his name.

Recommended Stories

  • Zimbabwe: 1 dead after clashes at opposition party rally

    One person died and others were injured in clashes at an opposition party rally in Zimbabwe over the weekend, police said Monday. The country's main opposition leader claimed his followers were attacked by ruling party supporters armed with machetes, spears and rocks. Police spokesman Paul Nyathi confirmed the death and said 16 people were arrested in connection with the violence at opposition leader Nelson Chamisa's rally on Sunday in the city of Kwekwe.

  • Toyota halts production in Japan after suspected cyberattack

    Toyota is halting production at all 14 of its factories in Japan after a key supplier was hit by a suspected cyberattack.Why it matters: The apparent attack occurred a day after Japan joined U.S. and European allies in blocking some Russian banks from accessing the SWIFT international payment system, but it was not clear whether the incident was related.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said o

  • Factbox-China's mRNA COVID vaccine candidates

    China has spent over a year developing Pfizer-type COVID-19 vaccines that may even help it pivot from stringent "zero-COVID" restrictions, but a changed market and the Omicron variant have muddied prospects before efficacy data has even been published. Two foreign COVID-19 vaccines using the novel mRNA technology, one from U.S. Biotech Moderna Inc and the other from U.S.-German duo Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, showed better efficacy in preventing symptomatic cases than the most-used Chinese shots based on other technologies in pre-Omicron clinical trials. Below are the major mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidates in China.

  • US urges citizens in Russia to consider leaving 'immediately'

    The U.S. is urging citizens in Russia to consider leaving the country "immediately" amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.The security alert comes as more countries are closing their airspace to Russian airlines, including Britain, Poland, the Czech Republic and Romania, according to Reuters."An increasing number of airlines are cancelling flights into and out of Russia, and numerous countries have closed their airspace to Russian airlines," the U.S...

  • 2022 Ford Bronco gets $1,530 to $2,280 more expensive

    The jumps are about five or six percent depending no trim, but we don't expect this to quash demand for the Ford Bronco.

  • Ukraine’s Fracking Whiz Maneuvers to Keep the Gas Flowing

    (Bloomberg) -- Born in Belarus, raised in Kazakhstan and schooled in the ways of fracking in the shale fields of America, Oleg Tolmachev arrived in Kyiv 13 months before the bombs started falling.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Ban

  • 'Dancing with the Stars' alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy said he wants 'the shooting to stop' as he prepared to go into a bomb shelter in Ukraine

    The dancer shared live updates from Ukraine on Friday while anticipating airstrikes as Russian forces invade Ukraine.

  • 'We don't know how to go back' - a mother's journey across invaded Ukraine

    The day before Russia invaded Ukraine, Iryna Kyrychenko and her husband went to sleep thinking they would take their two young daughters to visit their grandmother the next day. Instead, they woke up in their house in Kyiv to sounds of missile explosions, hastily packed some clothes, and fled. First they went to friends in a village nearby, then to a city in western Ukraine, then across the Romanian border, leaving Kyrychenko’s husband, who at 38 is of conscription age, behind.

  • China puts 'aggressive' terms on Uganda airport loan: researchers

    A top Chinese lender has imposed "aggressive" repayment terms on a $200 million loan to expand Uganda's international airport, US-based research lab AidData said Monday, criticising the bank for forcing the government to repay its debt before funding public services.

  • Zelensky warns next 24 hours will be "crucial" as Ukraine-Russia peace talks begin

    Ukrainian and Russian officials arrived at the Ukraine-Belarus border for peace talks that kicked off at 6am ET Monday, as President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Day 5 of the invasion that the next 24 hours would be "crucial" to Ukraine's fate.The latest: A senior U.S. defense official told reporters that Russia's advance on Kyiv from the north moved only 5 kilometers from Sunday, putting them roughly 25 kilometers outside the center of the capital.Stay on top of the latest market trends and eco

  • Belarus Issues Dire World War III Warning as It Gets Ready to Send Troops to Ukraine

    Valentyn Ogirenko/ReutersThe Putin-backed president of Belarus has warned that World War III could be about to begin as he reportedly prepares his troops to assist with Russia’s mass-scale invasion of Ukraine. President Alexander Lukashenko warned that the crisis in Ukraine could spark a global conflict, writing in a statement: “Russia is being pushed towards a third world war. We should be very reserved and steer clear of it. Because nuclear war is the end of everything.”Despite the dire warnin

  • Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

    MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty ImagesMoscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday.“Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor Konashenkova, spokesperson for Russia’s defense ministry, announced in a Russian state television address on Sunday. The s

  • Footage appears to show Ukrainian drone destroying Russian missile system

    A Ukrainian official released footage on Sunday, appearing to show a drone taking out a Russian missile system.

  • Fox News Reporter in Ukraine Posts Graphic Videos Following Fighting and Russian Missiles in Kyiv (Video)

    Devastation shows "example of the most vulnerable population so often caught amid the crossfire," Trey Yingst says

  • Snake Island Border Guards Who Told Russian Warship to ‘Go F*** Yourself’ Are Alive, Ukrainian Navy Says

    The Ukrainian border guards presumed to have been killed in action on Snake Island are now believed to have been captured by Russian forces.

  • Former national security adviser: 'Putin got a lot more than he bargained for'

    H.R. McMaster, who served as former President Trump's national security adviser, said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin "got a lot more than he bargained for" when he invaded Ukraine last week.Appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation," McMaster said Ukrainian forces have done a "tremendous" job."I think Putin got a lot more than he bargained for. He's in a very difficult position," McMaster told host Margaret Brennan. "And I think...

  • Bulgarian defence minister sacked over Ukraine rhetoric

    Petkov said his centrist coalition government would ask parliament on Tuesday to approve Yanev's dismissal and appoint Todor Tagarev, who was a caretaker defence minister in 2013, to the post. "The Bulgarian interest is not in bending our heads down...When we see something we do not agree with, something so obvious, we cannot keep quiet," Petkov said.

  • Veteran interpreter breaks down in tears after Zelensky remarks

    A veteran interpreter broke down in tears on Sunday while translating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech for a German news outlet.In an emotional video shared on social media, the translator, who has not yet been identified, could be heard starting to choke up while interpreting Zelensky's speech for the German news service Welt.She translated part of his speech and could be heard saying, "Russia is on the path of evil. Russia must...

  • Former CIA station chief says 'Russia has overstretched' its military, lacks troops to 'subdue' Ukraine

    "There are major rivers in Ukraine that also pose challenges and there are large cities," Daniel Hoffman said on Fox News.

  • SNL Mocks Trump and Tucker Carlson for Backing Putin in Ukraine

    NBCAfter opening this week’s show on a somber note, Saturday Night Live avoided trying to mine laughs from Russia’s Ukraine invasion—until Colin Jost and Michael Che took the stage for “Weekend Update.”“President Putin launched the attack with support from allies like Belarus and Tucker Carlson,” Jost began. “Many analysts were surprised that Putin went through with it even though it was obviously going to be a colossal mistake. But he couldn’t back down after all that build up. Kind of like how