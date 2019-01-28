Are Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Shareholders Getting A Good Deal?

If you are currently a shareholder in Trifast plc (LON:TRI), or considering investing in the stock, you need to examine how the business generates cash, and how it is reinvested. This difference directly flows down to how much the stock is worth. Operating in the industry, TRI is currently valued at UK£223m. I’ve analysed below, the health and outlook of TRI’s cash flow, which will help you understand the stock from a cash standpoint. Cash is an important concept to grasp as an investor, as it directly impacts the value of your shares and the future growth potential of your portfolio.

Is Trifast generating enough cash?

Free cash flow (FCF) is the amount of cash Trifast has left after it pays off its expenses, including its net capital expenditures, which is what the company needs to spend each year to maintain or grow its business operations.

The two ways to assess whether Trifast’s FCF is sufficient, is to compare the FCF yield to the market index yield, as well as determine whether the top-line operating cash flows will continue to grow.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Along with a positive operating cash flow, Trifast also generates a positive free cash flow. However, the yield of 2.22% is not sufficient to compensate for the level of risk investors are taking on. This is because Trifast’s yield is well-below the market yield, in addition to serving higher risk compared to the well-diversified market index.

What’s the cash flow outlook for Trifast?

Does TRI’s future look brighter in terms of its ability to generate higher operating cash flows? This can be estimated by examining the trend of the company’s operating cash flow moving forward. In the next few years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 77%, ramping up from its current levels of UK£11m to UK£20m in two years’ time. Although this seems impressive, breaking down into year-on-year growth rates, TRI’s operating cash flow growth is expected to decline from a rate of 48% next year, to 20% in the following year. But the overall future outlook seems buoyant if TRI can maintain its levels of capital expenditure as well.

Next Steps:

Although its positive operating cash flow, and high future growth, is appealing, the low free cash flow yield is unattractive. This is because you would be better compensated in terms of cash yield, by investing in the market index, as well as take on lower diversification risk. However, cash is only one aspect of investing. Keep in mind that cash is only one aspect of investment analysis and there are other important fundamentals to assess. You should continue to research Trifast to get a more holistic view of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is TRI worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether TRI is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Trifast’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

