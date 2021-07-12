Trigg County couple drowns while celebrating wedding anniversary in Idaho

Rayleigh Deaton
·1 min read

A Kentucky couple drowned while fly-fishing with friends in Idaho to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

According to the Coeur d’ Alene Post Falls Press, John and Vicki Fourshee were fishing with some friends in the Moyie River around 9 a.m. on Saturday. John Fourshee slipped while the couple tried to cross the river, and Vicki Fourshee lost her balance while trying to help him. Both drowned..

Reports indicate that friends tried unsuccessfully to revive the couple after pulling them from the river. A Boundary County sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene, followed by Boundary County EMS, who performed life-saving efforts.

According to the Coeur d’ Alene Post Falls Press, Boundary County EMS director Andrew O’Neel said, “It was a lot of people trying to help. Sadly they were not successful.”

O’Neel said the Fourshees were in their late 60s and were both wearing fishing waders. They were visiting Idaho from Trigg County, Ky., to celebrate their June wedding anniversary, according to WKDZ. Vickie Fourshee said “retirement wonderful” when she posted a photo of herself with a fish on Facebook.

The Boundary County Sheriff’s Office said the Fourshees’ next of kin have been notified, the Coeur d’ Alene Post Falls Press reported.

