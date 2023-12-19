Trigger-happy crook charged in Brooklyn for six robberies, two carjackings: feds

A trigger-happy robber was busted after a string of armed heists and carjackings — including one jewelry store stickup in which he shot out a glass partition and made off with $375,000 in swag, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn allege.

Franco Alexander Peraza Navas, 30, was arrested in Yonkers on Sunday and charged in connection with what prosecutors described as “a wanton spree of at least two gunpoint carjackings and six gunpoint robberies and attempted robberies.”

The thievery in its entirety took place between August and December, and he fired his gun in at least three of his crimes, prosecutors alleged.

They used cell tower data and spoke to witnesses to identify Navas, learning that he returned to a residence with key-card access after a September store heist in Sheepshead Bay.

His big score came in October, when he fired a bullet during a jewelry store robbery on 103rd St. in Queens, prosecutors said. He allegedly blasted a bulletproof partition, “then kicked through the now-damaged bulletproof partition and stole approximately three trays of diamond and gold rings with an approximate value of $375,000 before fleeing on a black moped.”

Navas opened fire three times during another jewelry store robbery in November, feds alleged.

He escaped capture when police tried to arrest him in Queens on Nov. 3.

“Navas ran through a red light, jumped a median and drove quickly in the opposite direction. When officers gave chase in their vehicle, Navas ran through two additional red lights, jumped another median, and was able to successfully evade capture — enabling him to commit three additional violent offenses before he was apprehended [Sunday],” stated Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Sherman.

Navas was ordered held without bail at an arraignment in Brooklyn Federal Court on Monday.