Trigger Point star discusses collapse on set that led to brain tumour discovery

Trigger Point's Miles Jupp has opened up about the on-set moment that led to him being diagnosed with a benign brain tumour.

Speaking to Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe on an episode of their podcast Parenting Hell, the actor — who recently appeared in Ridley Scott's Napoleon — revealed he learned of the diagnosis after suffering a seizure on the set of the ITV crime series back in 2021.

The actor and comedian explained that he began to feel dizzy before collapsing and suffering a seizure.

"I was filming something, which was super lucky as it meant that I was in a city and there were set medics. I just knew something was really, really wrong," Jupp said.

Jeff Spicer - Getty Images

Related: Trigger Point's Vicky McClure talks stepping into new role for s2

"I just knew it to the extent that the runner said to me, 'You look very dizzy', and I just said to him, 'I need a doctor'."

Jupp then explained that he experienced "a sort of explosion in the vision" before finding himself "in and out of consciousness" on the floor. He was then rushed to hospital.

The actor underwent surgery a few weeks later after tests revealed he had a benign tumour.

Jupp eventually resumed his work on Trigger Point, re-voicing the scene he had been filming an hour before the seizure. Recalling the experience, he described rewatching the original scene as "really surreal".

ITV

Related: Trigger Point's tense scene proves season two is even better than the first

"I was blinking a lot, and I thought, 'Gosh, I wonder if that is a symptom'," he added of the original take.

Jupp appeared as Simon Shenley in season one, episode five of the Vicky McClure-led series. He later used the experience as material for his new comedy show On I Bang, which is currently on tour across the UK.

Meanwhile, season two of Trigger Point premiered last month.

Trigger Point seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on ITVX.

You Might Also Like