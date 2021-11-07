Triggering emergency provisions in Brexit deal won't solve problem -UK opposition leader

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Triggering emergency unilateral provisions in the Brexit deal will not solve the problems with the part of the divorce agreement that governs trade with Northern Ireland, Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said on Sunday.

Britain has repeatedly warned that it may trigger Article 16, which allows either side to take unilateral action if they deem their agreement governing post-Brexit trade is having a strongly negative impact on their interests.

"I don't think that triggering Article 16 will resolve the dispute in relation to the Protocol in Northern Ireland," Starmer told BBC Television when asked if he would support the government in taking that step.

"That isn't in the interests of the communities in Northern Ireland or businesses in Northern Ireland. What is in their interest is resolving the issues." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Catherine Evans)

