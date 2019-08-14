Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Trigiant Group Limited (HKG:1300) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Trigiant Group Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2018, Trigiant Group had CN¥1.73b of debt, up from CN¥1.47b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of CN¥666.1m, its net debt is less, at about CN¥1.06b.

A Look At Trigiant Group's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Trigiant Group had liabilities of CN¥2.15b due within 12 months, and liabilities of CN¥63.1m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥666.1m as well as receivables valued at CN¥3.61b due within 12 months. So it actually has CN¥2.06b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus strongly suggests that Trigiant Group has a rock-solid balance sheet (and the debt is of no concern whatsoever). Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is just as strong as misogynists are weak.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Trigiant Group's net debt of 2.1 times EBITDA suggests graceful use of debt. And the fact that its trailing twelve months of EBIT was 9.6 times its interest expenses harmonizes with that theme. Also relevant is that Trigiant Group has grown its EBIT by a very respectable 20% in the last year, thus enhancing its ability to pay down debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Trigiant Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Trigiant Group recorded free cash flow of 29% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.