Is Trigyn Technologies Limited’s (NSE:TRIGYN) 17% ROCE Any Good?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll look at Trigyn Technologies Limited (NSE:TRIGYN) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Trigyn Technologies:

0.17 = ₹600m ÷ (₹5.1b – ₹816m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Trigyn Technologies has an ROCE of 17%.

See our latest analysis for Trigyn Technologies

Does Trigyn Technologies Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Trigyn Technologies’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 14% average in the IT industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of where Trigyn Technologies sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

NSEI:TRIGYN Last Perf February 15th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Trigyn Technologies.

Do Trigyn Technologies’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Trigyn Technologies has total liabilities of ₹816m and total assets of ₹5.1b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 16% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

Our Take On Trigyn Technologies’s ROCE

Overall, Trigyn Technologies has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Trigyn Technologies. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.