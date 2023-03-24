Triller Experiences Unparalleled Growth Following Public Listing, Becoming Preferred

In the wake of the impending ban on TikTok, Triller has launched a one-step portal, transfertikok.com, to simplify the transition for TikTok users to its platform. Triller and its subsidiaries have seen unprecedented levels of sign-ups and growth across their ecosystem as people prepare for the ban of TikTok. The app first made headlines in 2020 with its record-breaking digital PPV for Tyson vs. Jones and its role in catapulting YouTuber Jake Paul into the limelight of the combat sports world.

Triller rose to become the number one app in 80 countries when then-President Trump threatened a TikTok ban, the ban ultimately did not materialize. Undeterred, the company invested over $500 million in developing its platform. Bobby Sarnevesht, Triller’s co-founder and chairman, highlighted the company’s commitment to equipping creators with the tools they need to excel and monetize their content. This approach has resulted in a surge in sign-ups and a thriving community of content creators.

In a significant departure from TikTok’s closed-garden system, Triller’s open-garden system empowers creators by giving creators more control and a larger share of the revenue. This innovative approach not only benefits content creators but also simultaneously disrupts the closed-garden system that permeates the social media landscape, challenging traditional norms and paving the way for a more equitable digital environment for all.

Acquired two years ago, Triller’s AI has been utilized by some of the world’s most prominent brands and political campaigns, facilitating over 20 billion conversations with more than half a billion users. This cutting-edge technology enables Triller to support creators across multiple platforms, providing unparalleled opportunities for growth and monetization.

One distinctive aspect of Triller is its unwavering dedication to helping creators flourish across all mediums, showcasing its commitment to content diversity. In stark contrast to other social media platforms that concentrate exclusively on short-form content, Triller proactively seeks to broaden its offerings. By acquiring an array of companies, such as Verzuz, Fite.tv, and BKFC, Triller has successfully created a diverse range of opportunities for creators to excel in various fields, catering to different interests and talents and fostering a unique, dynamic community.

Verzuz, acquired by Triller in 2020, has rapidly evolved into one of the most recognized brands in the music industry, revolutionizing the music landscape with its innovative format. Boasting impressive viewership numbers that capture the interest of millions, Verzuz now contends with long-established events such as the Grammys, NFL, and Emmys in terms of audience engagement. This incredible achievement solidifies its position as a major player in the entertainment world, demonstrating the power of creative and disruptive approaches in captivating audiences globally. Triller, through Verzuz, holds the distinct record of having 4 of the top 10 live events in the history of all of Instagram.

Triller’s recent announcement of a direct listing under the ticker ‘illr’ further underscores its role as a disruptor in the social media landscape. By focusing on empowering creators and dismantling the barriers erected by traditional social media platforms, Triller distinguishes itself as a game changer in the industry. As more people become acquainted with Triller’s unique ecosystem, the platform is poised for even greater success and expansion in the future. With its innovative approach to creator support and its commitment to breaking down walls in the social media world, Triller is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with.

