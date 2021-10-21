'Trillion!': Harris corrects Biden on size of his already-passed spending plan

Sitting a few feet from President Joe Biden during his speech to commemorate the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial's 10th anniversary, Vice President Kamala Harris was well-positioned to issue a quick correction when the president needed it.

Touting the size of the American Rescue Plan, a stimulus package passed in March, Biden incorrectly stated its size as $1.9 billion rather than $1.9 trillion. He then quickly corrected himself before making the same mistake moments later.

BIDEN AND HARRIS ALLEGE 'UNRELENTING ASSAULT' ON VOTING RIGHTS BY GOP AT MLK MEMORIAL

"Our work continues to create safer and stronger communities in critical ways," Biden said Thursday. "With my American Rescue Plan — and thank you in Congress for supporting it — everybody kind of forgets that was $1.9 billion — trillion dollars. We got a hell of a — heck of a lot done with that."

"And it did so well, people don't even know where it came from," he continued, eliciting laughter from the crowd. "I'm serious! Think about it. Like, 'What did you do for me lately?' Well, we had $1.9 billion we took care of."

Harris was among several audience members who could be heard shouting, "Trillion!" as the president continued with his speech.

Along with commemorating the work of King Jr., the pair attacked Republicans for opposing election reform and pledged to fight on.

