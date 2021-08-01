Trillions of Negative-Yielding Debt Redeem Europe’s Bond Bulls

James Hirai
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A deepening pool of debt with yields below zero is vindicating bullish bets on European bonds.

In a matter of weeks, German 10-year bond yields went from flirting with zero for the first time in two years to tumbling in July by the most since the start of 2020, all the way back to minus 0.46%. That decline -- which has ramped up bond prices -- has helped boost the amount of negative-yielding debt in Europe to 7.5 trillion euros ($8.9 trillion), near a six-month high.

Traders were whipsawed by reflation bets that initially sent borrowing costs surging, but lost altitude after major central banks emphasized continued support. At the same time, the spread of Covid-19 variants drove demand for the safest government debt, reviving a trade that dominated global markets in the midst of the pandemic last year.

Strategists at HSBC Holdings Plc and ABN Amro Bank NV never wavered from their calls for benchmark bund yields to end 2021 at around minus 0.50%, which have been in place since the first half of last year. That would erase a large portion of this year’s 54-basis point trough-to-peak advance.

Their conviction was only strengthened after the European Central Bank said last month that the current inflation spike has been driven by temporary factors, and that any shift in stance would depend on hitting the new 2% inflation goal.

HSBC’s forecast “was based on the assumption that there would be no rate hikes before the end of 2023,” said strategist Chris Attfield. “This is now mostly priced into the market, helped by the new ECB forward guidance.”

New Guidance

Money markets have been quick to trim bets on policy tightening after the ECB revised guidance on interest rates, saying it won’t necessarily react immediately if price growth exceeds that target for a “transitory” period.

In July, traders erased more 20 basis points from rate-hike wagers, according to swap contracts. That’s the biggest reduction in almost two years, and suggests they expect the ECB deposit rate to stay below zero in five years.

HSBC’s Attfield added that “the new forward guidance criteria for rate hikes would not have been met at any point since 2008,” highlighting the daunting task facing the ECB as it seeks to unwind the record monetary stimulus.

The euro area exited a recession in the second quarter, and headline inflation climbed to 2.2% last month. While intensifying pressures could take the annual CPI rate to more than 3% in coming months, the surge will likely prove temporary and inflation is expected to rapidly decline into the start of 2022, according to Bloomberg Economics’ Maeva Cousin.

Strategists see the German 10-year yield at minus 0.14% by year-end, down from a forecast of minus 0.035% about a month ago, according to a Bloomberg survey. ABN Amro strategist Floortje Merten sees a steeper pullback to minus 0.5%, given the balance between rate expectations and the state of the euro-area economy.

“The further outpricing of rate hikes and the more optimistic sentiment would then be two opposing factors and that could keep Bund yields around these low levels,” Merten said.

This Week

The Bank of England will meet on Thursday, with investors on guard for the potential of a split vote on bond purchases given recent hawkish comments from some members of the Monetary Policy CommitteeEuropean sovereign supply should remain moderate at around 17.5 billion euros, according to Commerzbank, with auctions lining up in Germany, Austria, France and Spain

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • From Miners to Big Oil, the Great Commodity Cash Machine Is Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over five years ago Anglo American Plc was in deep trouble. The natural resources giant, beset by a collapse in commodity prices, scrapped its dividend and announced plans to close mines and cut thousands of workers. Amid talk of an emergency capital raise, its market value fell to less than $3 billion.This week, the trials of 2016 probably seemed like a parallel universe to its Chief Executive Officer Mark Cutifani. Fueled by a rally in iron ore and other commodity prices, h

  • U.S. Debt Ceiling Suspension Ends, Congress Unclear on Next Step

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. debt ceiling officially became operative again on Sunday after a two-year suspension, with lawmakers in Washington yet to outline how they’ll avoid a potential default later this year.The debt limit -- the total amount that the federal government is authorized to borrow -- was set at $22 trillion in 2019. It will adjust to the current level of debt -- which had risen to $28.5 trillion as of the end of June -- when the suspension ends, putting pressure on Congress to find

  • America’s Oil Demand Is Roaring Back Faster Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. oil consumption is rushing back much faster from the pandemic slump than first predicted as Americans are hitting the road, unleashing a burst of pent-up travel demand.Consumption is so strong that the federal Energy Information Administration on Friday pegged May’s demand for U.S. oil products at 20.094 million barrels a day, or almost 7% higher than its original estimate.The demand, which the EIA classifies as product supplied, still remains below where it was in 2019, befo

  • Big Tech Earnings Sparkled. There’s Reason to Worry About What Comes Next.

    E-commerce is slowing, and the furious shopping spree for home offices and virtual schooling is probably coming to an end.

  • Yield Quagmire Is Playing Havoc With S&P 500 Valuation Models

    (Bloomberg) -- The longer bond yields stay stuck, the jumpier the stock market seems to get. Heading into a historically volatile month, that’s the heart of the dilemma facing equity investors as they try to balance divergent signals on valuations and growth.On one side is the claim that very low interest rates make stocks worth more by boosting the value of future profits. Against that is an equally plausible view that falling yields denote pessimism about the economy that make stocks less valu

  • Goldman Sachs, Marijuana Stock Lead Five Stocks Near Buy Points

    Goldman Sachs and marijuana stock Innovative Industrial Properties headline five stocks setting up in bases near buy points.

  • Farm produce giant Dole falls in market debut, valued at $1.4 billion

    Dole Plc shares fell more than 6% in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Friday, giving the fruit and vegetable grower a valuation of nearly $1.4 billion. The company's stock opened at $15, below the initial public offering (IPO) price of $16, even after Dole slashed its marketed price range earlier this week. The company sold 25 million shares in the IPO, lower than its target of 30.3 million shares, to raise about $400 million.

  • Can Democrats raise the debt ceiling alone and avert a market meltdown?

    On Sunday, the Treasury Department will once again be limited by law from adding any new borrowing to the national debt, setting the stage for a monthslong political battle between Democrats and Republicans over what conditions should be met before Congress allows the Treasury Department to borrow money for programs it has already authorized.

  • Is Honeywell a Buy Right Now?

    Industrial giant Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) delivered second-quarter earnings ahead of previous guidance and raised full-year earnings estimates. The company has excellent earnings momentum behind it, but is it enough to make the stock a buy? The first place to start is with the industrial stock's valuation because it's hard to make the case that Honeywell is a cheap stock.

  • Li Auto Stock Is Well Positioned To Accelerate To Higher Highs

    The last time I weighed in on Li Auto (NYSE:LI) stock, I said it could race higher on electric vehicle sales, President Biden’s interest and a global push for millions of them on the roads. Source: Carrie Fereday / Shutterstock.com That was on Dec. 3 as Li Auto traded around $33. Today, the stock is practically unchanged, trading at around $30. However, with global leaders pushing for millions of electric vehicles, Li Auto should accelerate higher. Coupled with impressive delivery numbers and de

  • A Stock Market Crash Is on the Way: 3 Stocks to Buy When It Happens

    Think about this for a moment: In each of the previous eight bear markets (i.e., not counting the coronavirus crash of 2020), there was at least one double-digit percentage decline in the S&P 500 within the first three years of bouncing back from the bottom. In five of those eight bounce-back rallies, we witnessed two double-digit percentage dips. In other words, the stock market never rebounds as smoothly as things have been over the past 16 months.

  • AMZN Stock Price Predictions: What Will Amazon Be Worth in 2025? 2030?

    Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock could be heading for major gains if price predictions concerning the e-commerce company turn out to be true. Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com Many experts are weighing out the pros and cons of AMZN stock when making their price predictions. That includes taking into account when the company’s businesses will hit maturity, as well as other factors. Of course, these are price predictions for AMZN stock, so there’s a lot of variety in estimates for where it will

  • 10 Best Electric Utility Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best electric utility stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Electric Utility Stocks to Buy Now. The economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic created problems for many industries from the sharp decline in demand […]

  • My Top High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy Now

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), America's largest energy transportation and storage company, continues to generate gobs of cash and distribute the majority of it to shareholders in the form of dividends. The economic recovery is increasing demand and prices for oil and natural gas, benefiting Kinder Morgan and its customers. Here's a breakdown of why Kinder Morgan is my top high-yield dividend stock to buy now.

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The Biden administration is working on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that would improve the country's roads, bridges, water systems, and broadband networks, among other things. Its passage would provide a huge boost to infrastructure stocks as it would drive investment in the sector. While passing an infrastructure bill would boost spending, several companies are on track to grow at a healthy rate over the next few years, even if the deal falls apart again.

  • QuantumScape Is a Wild Bet on a Potential Great Story

    A lot has happened on Wall Street in the past two years. The pandemic on Main Street changed how we invest in stocks. Two major memes blossomed into exciting opportunities, combining to create the opportunity for QuantumScape’s (NYSE:QS) stock. Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com The electric vehicle charge against the internal combustion engine is a real thing now. And the commitment to ESG investing became more prevalent. The goal of QuantumScape, meanwhile, is to improve batteries for the E

  • The $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Could Lift These Stocks

    A Senate vote to start debate on a $1.2 trillion package has set the infrastructure-train in motion. Potential winners include Jacobs Engineering, Hubbell, and Union Pacific.

  • Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    Many people dream of being millionaires by the time they retire, and investing is a good way to make that happen. Now when it comes to building an investment portfolio for your senior years, you have choices. You could load up on individual stocks, or you could buy exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which let you own a bucket of stocks with a single investment.

  • A Giant Fund Scooped Up AMC Stock, Bought More Tilray and Carnival

    New Jersey’s embattled pension initiated a position in AMC Entertainment, increased investments in marijuana stock Tilray and cruise giant Carnival, and slashed its stake in Alibaba.

  • Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Investors who have $3,000 left over after covering their expenses, debts, and savings obligations may think they have little money for investing. With that amount, investors could comfortably buy shares of tech such as eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) and earn outsized returns over time.