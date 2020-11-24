Trillium Gold Signs Agreement to Acquire 15,000 Hectares in the Confederation Greenstone Belt

·7 min read

  • Structurally and geologically similar to Great Bear's LT Fault Zone

  • Adding just over 15,000 hectares of prospective property

  • Expanding the contiguous land package at the Leo Property to approximately 23,000 hectares

  • Targeting high grade gold mineralization in magnetite depleted felsic rocks in a traditional VMS terrane similar to the LP Gold Zone; and

  • Targeting high grade gold in metasedimentary rocks similar to those of Newmont's Éléonore Mine

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: TGM) (OTCQX: TGLDF) (FRA: 0702) ("Trillium Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Confederation Lake Properties ("Confederation Belt") from Pistol Bay Mining Inc. consisting of nearly 15,000 hectares. The purchase price for the Confederation Belt properties is $500,000 in cash and $1,250,000 of Trillium Gold Shares, based on the 5 day VWAP of the Trillium Gold Shares 2 business days prior to the Closing Date. The completion of the transaction is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The discovery of gold mineralization in these particular rock units is a very recent discovery and realization in this region. In 2019, Great Bear Resources was the first to discover significant gold mineralization associated with the felsic volcanics in the camp, previously untested and ignored given that it was not known as the typical host rock in the Red Lake Gold Camp. The discovery of gold mineralization in this rock type has resulted in a new understanding and developments associated with geological exploration in the camp. Great Bear's discovery of the LP Gold Zone at the Dixie Project is nearly 4km long with a low grade halo up to 400m wide. We believe the Confederation Lake Properties we have acquired have similar geological and structural characteristics as at Great Bear's LP Zone.

Trillium Gold plans to target breaks within the mag high areas on the newly acquired claims, along strike from VMS style mineralization and in close proximity to deformed meta-sedimentary rocks with characteristics similar to those of the geological marker sequence identified at the LP Fault.

Russell Starr, CEO of Trillium Gold comments "The possibility for these newly acquired claims to have the potential of hosting economic mineralization is exciting for the company. Trillium Gold continues to execute on its strategy of becoming a major player in the Red Lake district. These properties, in the Confederation greenstone belt, have similar geology to Great Bear's Dixie project. The prospect of potentially finding another Dixie in this land package is tremendously exciting for Trillium Gold's shareholders."

Figure 1 Location of the Confederation Belt &amp; Pakwash properties relative to Great Bear&#x002019;s Dixie Gold Property. (CNW Group/Trillium Gold Mines Inc.)
Figure 1 Location of the Confederation Belt & Pakwash properties relative to Great Bear’s Dixie Gold Property. (CNW Group/Trillium Gold Mines Inc.)

Figure 1 Location of the Confederation Belt & Pakwash properties relative to Great Bear's Dixie Gold Property.

Confederation Belt Properties

Lucky, Fly and Moth Properties

The Lucky, Fly and Moth ("LFM") properties cover an area of approximately 9,000 hectares and extend over an 18 kilometre stretch of the Confederation greenstone belt to within 1.5 km of the former producing South Bay zinc-copper-silver mine. The prospective felsic volcanics identified adjacent to the LP Fault Gold Zone are interpreted on the 2017 VTEM airborne survey to continue on the LFM properties. In this area, more than 7,000 rock samples from outcrop and drill core were analysed for major and traces elements, but less then 2,000 of these samples were analysed for gold.

The property was previously explored by Selco Mining Corp., Placer Dome Inc., Kerr-Addison Mines, St Joseph Explorations Ltd., Minnova Inc./Inmet Mining and Noranda Inc. at various times between 1967 and 1999. Historical exploration has included approximately 90 diamond drill holes and identified numerous zinc-bearing sulphide zones across the claims, including the Wasp Lake, Fly Lake, Trippier, Culvert, Moth and Road Zones.

Joy

The more than 3,300 hectare Joy property covers over 13km of prospective felsic volcanics of the Confederation greenstone belt.

A 48 metre diamond drill hole was drilled in the vicinity of the conductor (exact location unknown) in 1970 by Caravelle Mines Ltd. It intersected a variety of metavolcanic rocks exhibiting intense alteration of the type associated with Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) deposits. It also intersected calc-silicate rocks suggesting that the property may lie at the same stratigraphic horizon as the Dixie zone, 11 kilometres to the west.

The Joy property covers five separate mineralized VMS zones that lie on two parallel horizons. The Diamond Willow Zone has a historical resource estimate of 270,000 tonnes grading 4% zinc plus copper (Pistol Bay Mining Inc. Press Release dated February 16, 2017). No mineral resource, historical or otherwise, has been calculated for any of the other four zones.

The qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource and the issuer is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource.

Copperlode East

Augmenting the recently acquired Copperlode West claims, Trillium Gold has added another 850 hectares that covers prospective geology in and around the Copperlode East and Joy claims blocks.

Pakwash (Leo Extension)

The 2,175 hectare Pakwash Lake project is located in the Cabin Bay Area of the Red Lake Mining District southeast of Great Bear Resources' Dixie project. The property is accessible by old forestry access roads leading from provincial highway 105, as well as by boat via Pakwash Lake and the Chukuni and English Rivers. It is contiguous to Trillium Gold's 100% owned, 20,650 hectare Leo property – bringing the combined area to nearly 22,850 hectares and covering a strike length of 40km of rocks similar to those of the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay belt in North Eastern Quebec.

The property lies in an area of metasedimentary rocks of the English River sub-province, including a variety of granitoid intrusives, and is situated just to the south of a major structural zone called the Sydney Lake Fault. Metasedimentary terrains in the vicinity of major structures, once considered to have low mineral potential, have been the site of recent gold discoveries such as Newmont's Éléonore mine in northern Québec, the Curraghinalt gold deposit in Northern Ireland, and the Valentine Lake gold deposit in Newfoundland.

"These newly acquired Confederation Lake claims potentially hold unidentified gold deposits not previously identified during historical base metal exploration" states William Paterson, Trillium Gold's Vice President of Exploration "We are looking forward to unlocking this potential and finding the next Dixie Lake style deposit".

Data compilation and target generation is already underway on the newly acquired properties.

Figure 2 Location of the Trillium Gold Properties in the Red Lake District. (CNW Group/Trillium Gold Mines Inc.)
Figure 2 Location of the Trillium Gold Properties in the Red Lake District. (CNW Group/Trillium Gold Mines Inc.)

Figure 2 Location of the Trillium Gold Properties in the Red Lake District.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by William Paterson QP, PGeo, VP of Exploration of Trillium Gold Mines., as defined by NI 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

"Russell Starr"

Russell Starr

President, CEO and Director

About Trillium Gold Mines Inc.
Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the highly prospective Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario.

Disclosure and Caution
Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. The transaction cannot close until the required conditions are satisfied and required approvals are obtained. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed or approved the terms to the Transaction.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trillium-gold-signs-agreement-to-acquire-15-000-hectares-in-the-confederation-greenstone-belt-301179069.html

SOURCE Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Latest Stories

  • NYC sheriffs broke up a sex party with 80 people, a room full of mattresses, and boxes of condoms

    The dozens of attendees were all mask-less at Caligula, an illegal sex club, violating New York state COVID-19 regulations.

  • Rush Limbaugh: Trump’s Legal Team ‘Promised Blockbuster Stuff and Then Nothing Happened’

    Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh on Monday criticized President Trump’s legal team over their chaotic press conference last week that failed to provide any evidence to back up their claims that the 2020 election was rigged.“You call a gigantic press conference like that — one that lasts an hour — and you announce massive bombshells, then you better have some bombshells,” Limbaugh said during his show on Monday. “There better be something at that press conference other than what we got…I talked to so many people who were blown away by it, by the very nature of the press conference. They promised blockbuster stuff and then nothing happened, and that’s just, it’s not good.”He added, “If you’re gonna do a press conference like that with the promise of blockbusters, then there has to be something more than what that press conference delivered.”He also questioned the role of lawyer Sidney Powell, who was present at the press conference but has since cut ties with Trump’s legal team.Though Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said Powell is “not a member of the Trump legal team” or a personal lawyer to the president, Limbaugh argued it’s a “tough thing to deny she was ever part of it because they introduced her as part of it."“She was at that press conference last week,” he said.During the press conference on Thursday, Giuliani claimed to have evidence of a "national conspiracy" to steal the election for President-elect Joe Biden, though he said he could not yet release any evidence as the judges presiding over the campaign's lawsuit might object and because his witnesses might face retribution if their names became public. He said he had “at least ten” witnesses ready to describe instances of voter fraud, he couldn’t reveal them publicly because “they don’t want to be harassed.”

  • Melania welcomes White House tree after being caught on tape saying ‘who gives a f***’ about Christmas

    Decorating mansion will be her final official act as first lady

  • Biden names climate statesman John Kerry as climate envoy

    John Kerry, one of the leading architects of the Paris climate agreement, is getting one more chance to lead the fight against climate change after President-elect Joe Biden named the longtime senator and former secretary of state as climate envoy for national security. Biden's team gave little immediate detail on Monday about how he envisioned Kerry shaping the new job, which many on social media and on all sides of the climate-action spectrum were quick to dub “climate czar.”

  • Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong detained for 2019 illegal assembly

    Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was remanded in custody on Monday after pleading guilty to charges of organising and inciting an unauthorised assembly near the police headquarters during last year's anti-government protests. Wong, who was just 17 years old when he became the face of the 2014 student-led Umbrella Movement democracy protests, faces a maximum three-year jail term. On Twitter afterwards, Wong said attention should be directed to the 12 Hong Kong people detained virtually incommunicado in China after being arrested at sea in August as they were attempting to flee by boat to Taiwan to escape charges related to last year's protests in the city.

  • Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a candidate in the Georgia runoff, tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining

    Loeffler is currently campaigning in a high-stakes race that could determine control of the Senate at the start of President-elect Joe Biden's term.

  • NYT reporter Maggie Haberman thinks Trump's tweet is 'the closest to a concession' he'll give

    President Trump has yet to concede the election, and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman thinks his Monday evening tweet about what is in "the best interest of our country" is "the closest to a concession Trump is going to get."Trump wrote that he spoke to Emily Murphy, the head of the General Services Administration, and recommended that she "do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols," adding that he has "told my team to do the same." Murphy needed to ascertain the election in order to formally start the transition process, and after weeks of delays, she sent President-elect Joe Biden a letter on Monday telling him the transition can officially start.Haberman tweeted that she's been told some of Trump's advisers "had been urging him" to let the transition begin before Thanksgiving, "even if he never said the word 'concede.'" Between the Trump campaign and other Republicans, more than 30 lawsuits have been filed in six swing states, in an attempt to contest the election results, NBC News reports. Despite Trump and members of his legal team claiming there has been widespread voter fraud, no court has found a single piece of evidence.Trump's election legal team is being led by his longtime friend and personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City. Giuliani has been "key in stoking Trump's conspiracy theories," Haberman said, but people with knowledge of the matter told her that a recent court loss in Pennsylvania made Trump realize "Giuliani was not painting an honest picture" of his chances of actually changing the election results. Giuliani, she added, took control of Trump's legal team after the campaign dropped a lawsuit in Maricopa County, Arizona, and he warned Trump that "other advisers were lying to him."More stories from theweek.com Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it. I was wrong about Mitt Romney White House to hold indoor holiday parties, saying decision to attend is 'a very personal choice'

  • Georgia election official: We've 'crossed a tipping point' where many Republicans' distrust of system will suppress vote

    President Trump’s efforts to undermine the results of the November election in Georgia will “absolutely” hurt Republicans in two U.S. Senate runoff races there, an election official in the state said Monday.&nbsp;“We’ve crossed a tipping point where ... there may be some Republicans who don’t trust the outcomes of the system at all, and say, ‘Why bother to vote,’” Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system implementation manager, told Yahoo News.

  • Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Encourages Residents to Call Police on Neighbors Violating COVID Rules

    Oregon Governor Kate Brown is encouraging residents to call the police on any neighbors who flout state COVID-19 restrictions, which include limiting in-home gatherings to a maximum of six people.“This is no different than what happens if there's a party down the street and it's keeping everyone awake,” Brown said in an interview Friday. “What do neighbors do [in that case]? They call law enforcement because it's too noisy. This is just like that. It's like a violation of a noise ordinance.”Last week the Democratic governor instituted a new round of restrictions aimed at mitigating the spread of coronavirus in the state via executive order, including a two-week “freeze” limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than six people from no more than two households just ahead of Thanksgiving. Residents are also prohibited from eating out at restaurants and going to the gym, though faith-based gatherings of up to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors are allowed.Violators can face up to 30 days in jail, $1,250 fines or both. The Marion County Sheriff’s office said in a statement on Friday that it believes “we cannot arrest or enforce our way out of the pandemic.”“We believe both are counterproductive to public health goals.”Brown pushed back, calling criticisms of the new restrictions "irresponsible."“This is about saving lives and it's about protecting our fellow Oregonians,” she said. “We have too many sporadic cases in Oregon. We can't trace these cases to a particular source. We have to limit gatherings and social interactions.”On Sunday, new COVID-19 cases reached a record high in the state for the third straight day, with 1,517 new infections recorded, bringing the state total to 65,170.

  • Indonesia's confirmed coronavirus cases exceed half million

    Indonesia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases breached half a million on Monday as the government of the world’s fourth most populous nation scrambled to procure vaccines to help it win the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Indonesia's Health Ministry announced that new daily infections rose by 4,442 to bring the country’s total to 502,110, the most in Southeast Asia and second in Asia only to India’s 9.1 million confirmed cases. President Joko Widodo said at a Cabinet meeting that his administration is preparing mass vaccinations.

  • Rights commission alarmed as Venezuelan minors deported from Trinidad and Tobago

    The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) on Monday expressed concern for dozens of Venezuelan migrants, including 16 minors, who were deported from neighboring Trinidad and Tobago, and whose whereabouts it said were unknown. More than a dozen Venezuelans have been missing since vessels they boarded in attempts to get to Trinidad sunk. "The IACHR urges Trinidad and Tobago to strictly observe the duty of special protection of (children and adolescent) migrants and to consider their best interests in all decisions that affect them," the IACHR, a body of the Washington-based Organization of American States (OAS), wrote on Twitter, adding that some of the minors were unaccompanied by their parents.

  • Biden team is reportedly pushing congressional Democrats to strike an immediate stimulus deal with Republicans to stave off a renewed recession

    The surge in virus cases is causing another wave of restrictions and closures that experts say could damage the economic recovery.

  • I was wrong about Mitt Romney

    The Donald Trump phenomenon is purported to have divided friendships, families, and even marriages. I can attest to this fact in my own suburban Washington household, for this perhaps peculiar professional reason: It has occasioned my wife, the longtime sufferer of all my hot takes, to ask approximately one-thousand times whether I finally feel bad about all the mean things I said about Mitt Romney.The short answer is, yes!Romney, now the junior senator of Utah, has displayed rare courage and integrity throughout this hell-year. Alone among Republican senators (indeed, alone among any senator in history), he crossed party lines to vote to convict President Trump on the charge of abusing his power by pressuring a foreign government to interfere in our election. And — not alone, exactly, but hardly in plentiful company — he has forthrightly condemned the president for stonewalling the Biden transition and undermining our democracy.These actions have taken real guts. If I were wearing a cap, I would doff it; if I were to meet Romney in person, I would thank him. With this virtual pen in hand, I am applauding him.However: The long answer to the above question is … Heck no!Let me explain why I’m torn.First, it’s essential to remember how radically different our political landscape looked in the Before Times. The outright bigotry and racism of the 2016 Trump campaign had not yet been contemplated, let alone assimilated; for decades, those things were hinted at, dog-whistled, wink-winked — but they were not, in any overt sense, options on the menu given to Republican primary voters. Consequently, it needs to be said that it’s silly to retroactively credit figures in the party for not behaving that badly.So, what was it that bugged me so badly about mainstream, milquetoast Mitt?In 2007 and 2008, Romney, then the moderate one-term governor of Massachusetts (as well as the son of a famously moderate governor of Michigan) ran a primary campaign that was, I still maintain, preposterous. It was predicated on the notion that frontrunner John McCain (who, after a tumultuous summer in ’07, eventually won the GOP nomination) was too moderate. He compromised too often with Democrats (with Russ Feingold on campaign finance reform; with Ted Kennedy on immigration; with Joe Lieberman on climate change).I understand the imperatives of strategy in winning a primary, when you must appeal to the base before pivoting to the center. But — as I said then and will say again now — I refuse to listen to such an appeal from mainstream milquetoast Mitt. He did not play the Mr. Conservative act lightly; he played it, as he plays everything, stiffly. The act failed. It deserved to fail.Then came 2012. Romney was now something of a frontrunner. He had lost the 2008 primary — but so had McCain, badly, in the general election against President Obama. It was now, in the sequential custom of Republican politics, “Mitt Romney’s turn.” So now he was the one who had to beat back attempts to protect his right flank. Herman Cain, Newt Gingrich, Michele Bachmann, Rick Santorum, Mike Huckabee (am I forgetting anyone? It feels like I’m forgetting someone!) — they all took their shots at Romney; they all exposed weaknesses or wounded him; and they all, one after the other, failed as he had four years before.Without aid of Google, I remember calling Romney a “rancid imposter” (yikes!). With aid of Google, I see that I called his 2012 campaign “breathtakingly cynical, borderline nihilistic” (I hadn’t seen nothin’ yet!). I haven’t forgotten about the catastrophic 47 percent video. And I sure haven’t forgotten about the way Romney comported himself in the first innings of the Benghazi fiasco (reminder: He really was breathtakingly cynical).But, with the benefit of both hindsight and five years of Donald Trump, here’s what I’ve come to appreciate about Mitt Romney, a man of obvious high character and basic decency, that wasn’t clear to me then, but should have been: He was trying to hold together a party that was morally coming apart at the seams. Indeed, Romney could see for himself that it was thirsting for a demagogue very like Trump (whose endorsement, it must be noted, Romney accepted). “It’s very easy to excite the base with incendiary comments,” he said in February 2012. “We’ve seen throughout the campaign that if you’re willing to say really outrageous things that are accusatory and attacking President Obama that you’re going to jump up in the polls. You know, I’m not willing to light my hair on fire to try and get support. I am who I am.”It took guts to say that then. I didn’t acknowledge it at the time. I should have.When the notional threat of Trump became a reality in 2016, Romney, again, took a stand. In March of that fateful year, Romney warned against nominating a “con man, a fake.” Every word of the speech was born out by the reality of the Trump administration. Not just the bits about Trump’s warped character — but the red flags over Trump’s desire for a trade war and his embrace of prodigious debt.Of course, Romney being Romney, he sullied his righteous stand by agreeing to dine with Trump during the transition, under the guise of possibly being nominated for secretary of state. Predictably, Romney was humiliated. But that was the last time.Very much on his own shingle, Romney won a Senate seat in Utah. From there, he has become one of the bravest and most constructive voices in Republican politics. And while I may regret the excessive tone of some of my criticisms of Mitt Romney’s past, I can say that I look forward to applauding him more often in the future.“Sorry, Mitt”? Not quite.Instead: Go, Mitt, go!More stories from theweek.com Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it. NYT reporter Maggie Haberman thinks Trump's tweet is 'the closest to a concession' he'll give White House to hold indoor holiday parties, saying decision to attend is 'a very personal choice'

  • Alleged mafia members 'Joey Electric,' 'Tony Meatballs,' 13 others indicted

    Conspiracy, illegal gambling, loansharking and drug trafficking among charges unsealed, U.S. attorney says.

  • Turkey protests German search of Libya-bound Turkish ship

    Turkey summoned top diplomats representing the European Union, Germany and Italy on Monday after a German frigate that is part of a EU mission enforcing an arms embargo against Libya intercepted a Turkish freighter in the Mediterranean sea and carried out what a senior Turkish official dismissed as an “illegal" search. Turkey said personnel from the German frigate Hamburg were flown by helicopter aboard the Libya-bound freighter Rosaline-A on Sunday to carry out an hours-long search without the captain or the Turkish government's permission to board. The captain and crew were forcibly searched and held in one part of the vessel as the German team searched the ship “by force,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

  • Clever’s 2020 Gift Guide Is Here and It Just Wants You to Have a Nice Time

    We rounded up a mix of gifts that help others, keep folks healthy, and add a little something-something to the home&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Pennsylvania Republicans File Emergency Lawsuit to Block Certification of Election Results

    A group of Pennsylvania Republicans filed a lawsuit over the weekend to block certification of the state's election results in an eleventh-hour attempt to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the key battleground state.The emergency petition, filed in state court, takes issue with a voting reform bill that passed Pennsylvania's Republican-held legislature in October last year. The lawsuit claims that the law's allowance of  no excuse mail-in voting is "unconstitutional" and seeks to block Pennsylvania counties from certifying their vote results ahead of the deadline on Monday to do so and invalidate millions of mail-in ballots cast in the 2020 election.The group is led by Pennsylvania Representative Mike Kelly and GOP congressional candidate Sean Parnell, who has not conceded since his defeat this month by his Democratic rival, Representative Conor Lamb. Their suit names Democratic Governor Tom Wolf, the GOP-led legislature, and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar as defendants.Meanwhile, a federal judge on Saturday dismissed a lawsuit from the Trump campaign that sought to invalidate millions of votes in Pennsylvania and block the certification of the state’s election results. Trump wrote in a tweet Saturday night that he plans to appeal the decision.About 2.6 million voters in Pennsylvania cast mail ballots in the general election this month. Biden won three out of every four mail ballots cast in the state, according to an analysis of data from Pennsylvania's state department.Biden won Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes over President Trump and is expected to be awarded the Keystone State's coveted 20 electoral votes. States have until December 8 to resolve election disputes, and electors will meet on December 14 to formally vote for the next president.Over the past several weeks, Trump has made allegations that voter fraud occurred on a massive scale through mail-in ballots. The president has claimed he won the election and has refused to concede even though his lawyers have not produced evidence of fraud widespread enough to alter the election outcome.

  • Trump goes out with a whimper and a tweet. It was always going to be that way

    In the end, the president who roared like a lion went out with a whimper. Those who have followed him knew it would end this way, writes Washington Bureau Chief John T. Bennett

  • Election mail: We sent 193 shipments, and here's what we learned

    Nearly 200 mailings found delivery times of up to two weeks. Those delays could have affected election, as COVID-19 led to millions of mailed ballots

  • NBA players hailed by pope at Vatican for demanding justice

    Pope Francis met with a delegation of NBA players at the Vatican on Monday, lauding them as “champions" and saying he supported their work on social injustice. Five players — Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver — were joined by NBA players' union executive director Michele Roberts and two other union executives, Sherrie Deans and Matteo Zuretti.