Is Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Trilogy International Partners

What Is Trilogy International Partners's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2019, Trilogy International Partners had US$542.7m of debt, up from US$503.9m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$86.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$456.5m.

TSX:TRL Historical Debt, August 16th 2019 More

How Strong Is Trilogy International Partners's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Trilogy International Partners had liabilities of US$206.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$599.9m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$86.1m in cash and US$88.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$631.5m.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$126.1m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Trilogy International Partners would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While Trilogy International Partners's debt to EBITDA ratio (3.1) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 0.77, suggesting high leverage. In large part that's due to the company's significant depreciation and amortisation charges, which arguably mean its EBITDA is a very generous measure of earnings, and its debt may be more of a burden than it first appears. It seems clear that the cost of borrowing money is negatively impacting returns for shareholders, of late. The good news is that Trilogy International Partners grew its EBIT a smooth 97% over the last twelve months. Like the milk of human kindness that sort of growth increases resilience, making the company more capable of managing debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Trilogy International Partners can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.