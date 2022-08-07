Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) insiders recover some losses but still US$25k away from matching original investment

Insiders who bought US$134k worth of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 17% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$25k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Trilogy Metals

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Tony Giardini for CA$120k worth of shares, at about CA$1.21 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$1.01 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Trilogy Metals insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Trilogy Metals insiders own about CA$13m worth of shares (which is 8.6% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Trilogy Metals Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Trilogy Metals insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Trilogy Metals and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Trilogy Metals that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

