TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

TriMas' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. TriMas managed to grow EPS by 4.9% per year, over three years. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. On the one hand, TriMas' EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. So it seems the future may hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can remain steady.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are TriMas Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

While TriMas insiders did net US$338k selling stock over the last year, they invested US$563k, a much higher figure. An optimistic sign for those with TriMas in their watchlist. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director Teresa Finley who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$250k, paying US$26.86 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for TriMas bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$17m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. While their ownership only accounts for 1.4%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Tom Amato is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalisations between US$1.0b and US$3.2b, like TriMas, the median CEO pay is around US$5.4m.

TriMas' CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$4.6m in the year leading up to December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does TriMas Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of TriMas is that it is growing profits. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. These factors alone make the company an interesting prospect for your watchlist, as well as continuing research. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for TriMas (2 don't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

