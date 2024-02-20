Trimble announces candidacy for Scott County Auditor

At a news conference on Monday, Matt Trimble announced his candidacy for Scott County auditor and election administrator.

A lifelong resident of Scott County, Trimble is a graduate of Saint Ambrose University, Davenport, with a bachelor’s degree of history and secondary education and master’s in business administration. His wife of 28 years teaches Spanish. Both their daughters have returned to Scott County to establish careers in the community.

For the last 23 years, he has worked in information technology as a system administrator – for 15 years at Saint Ambrose University as a system administrator and, for the last year, he has worked at the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency as a network technician, where he also is the chief steward for the Communication Workers Union Local 7108 and a delegate to the Quad City Federation of Labor.

“During my working life, I have always focused on competent customer service, accountability, trustworthiness,” he said Monday. “I bring this same work ethic of competence, accountability and trustworthiness to the auditor’s office and administration of our elections.”

As a volunteer, Trimble said, he has worked with groups whose mission it is to improve life in our community. “This year I decided that volunteering is not enough. For the last two months, the threat to my employer, the Mississippi Bend AEA, has been made very clear. It convinced me that I needed to take action in a way that could have an impact beyond just being a volunteer. I decided that my background and commitment to democracy most fit with the work of the auditor and elections administrator.”

The auditor’s work concerns the most basic responsibility and function of a healthy democracy: The freedom and right to vote and ensuring that all voters have their voices heard, he said.

“Our current auditor has landed our county in the news several times for their mishandling of our elections,” he said. “It’s clear that the current auditor lacks the leadership and understanding of the responsibilities of this office and it is concerning,” he said. “Our elections should be trustworthy, not newsworthy. I will restore transparency, competence and professionalism to the leadership of the auditor’s office and the administration of our elections.”

