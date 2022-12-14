Trimble: Sell-Off Creates Opportunity

Before GPS became a ubiquitous, must-have technology for consumers, some companies were at the forefront of GPS and GNSS solutions. The leader in that field has long been Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

The company enables professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes, positioning hardware and other software solutions. It operates through four segments. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment provides solutions for companies in the architecture, engineering and construction industies. The Geospatial segment primarily serves customers working in surveying, engineering and government. The product portfolio is focused on surveying and geospatial and geographic information systems. The Resources and Utilities segment serves customers working primarily in agriculture, forestry and utilities. The Transportation segment provides solutions and capabilities for the long-haul trucking and freight shipper markets.





Founded in 1978, the company currently has a market capitalization of $13.3 billion.

Recent acquisition

Acquisitions have been a big part of Trimbles growth strategy over the years. The latest large deal was announced on Monday, in which the company agreed to acquire Transporeon, a leading cloud-based transportation management software platform. This would be an all-cash transaction valued at 1.88 billion euros (approximately $2 billion). Transporeon's software platform provides modular applications for a global network of 145,000 carriers and 1,400 shippers and load recipients with an integrated suite of sourcing, planning, execution, monitoring and settlement tools. Trimble will acquire Transporeon from Hg, a private equity firm that focuses on the technology and services sectors.

Transporeon's open platform integrates with more than 3,000 global ERP and transportation management systems, which created a dense network to facilitate more than 25 million on-platform transports in 2022. According to Trimble, Transporeon helps customers increase competitiveness, lower costs, reduce waste and solve complex freight problems through automation, real-time insights and network participation. The company operates predominantly in Europe.

Trimble believes the acquisition will offer compelling strategic and financial benefits and is expected to be immediately growth and margin accretive.

Financial review

On Nov. 2, Trimble released its third-quarter financial results. The company reported revenue of $885 million, which was a 6% increase on an organic basis. The company also noted an important metric of annualized recurring revenue, which was $1.55 billion, an increase of 16% on an organic basis.

Non-GAAP operating income was $209.9 million, a decrease of 2.2% from the prior-year period. Non-GAAP net income was $164 million, a decrease of 2.7% from the same quarter last year. The company is spending heavily on strategic initiatives and facing supply chain constraints as well.

Operating cash flow for the nine-month period ending Sept. 30 declined over 50% as the companys level of inventory purchases was elevated and there was a large negative swing in accrued compensation and benefits. The company still managed to repurchase $395 million of its own shares over that period.

The balance sheet showed cash and equivalents of $309 million and total debt of $1.58 billion. With approximately $900 million in Ebitda expected this year, the companys leverage ratio is not excessive.

In a statement, President and CEO Rob Painter said, "Our third-quarter results simultaneously reflect the quality of the Trimble financial model and the reality of evolving macroeconomic challenges. We remain committed to executing our Connect and Scale strategy, which enhances productivity and sustainability outcomes for our customers."

Valuation

The company provided full-year 2022 guidance, which calls for earnings per share in the range of $2.61 to $2.67 (non-GAAP). Revenue is expected to be approximately $3.7 billion. Consensus analyst earnings per share estimates are $2.65 for 2022 and $2.90 for 2023. At 21 times earnings, the stock is not cheap, but the company has traditionally sold at higher multiples due to consistent growth and a strategic shift to more higher-margin software solutions. Price-earnings multiples have historically been in the 20 and 30 times range. The companys enterprise value/Ebitda ratio based on 2022 estimates is also high at around 17.

The GuruFocus discounted cash flow calculator states the current stock price is implying long-term earnings per share growth of 11%. That does not seem too unreasonable as the past 10-year growth rate is approximately 12%.

The company does not pay a dividend, but is an active repurchaser of its own shares.

Guru trades

Gurus who have purchased Trimble recently include Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), while those who have reduced or sold out of their positions include Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) and Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio).

Summary

Trimble has both positive and negative aspects to its story. The strong agriculture cycle with higher commodity prices leading to farmers adopting new technologies should continue over the near term. In addition, certain acquisition candidates may be selling at more attractive valuations during the 2022 market downturn.

On the downside, elevated commodity prices may not stay high, which would lead to tighter farmer budgets. Also, the company is not immune to macroeconomic issues, including higher unemployment, inflation and supply chain issues.

Investors were not warm to the large Transporeon acquisition as the stock sold off after the announcement. With the stock selling near 52-week lows, this may be an attractive entry point for long-term investors.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

