Trimble Ties-Up With Deloitte, Offers Real Estate Solution

Trimble Inc. TRMB is making every effort to strengthen the momentum across its building construction business on the back of its robust solution portfolio and partnerships.



This is evident from the company’s latest collaboration with Deloitte, which summarizes the combination of cloud hosting experience of the former’s ManhattanONE software suite and the implementation experience of the latter's Real Estate Transformation & Technology practice.



Notably, Trimble’s ManhattanONE business enables the centralization of key real estate functions and data analyses by providing an Integrated Workplace Management System solution.



This, in turn, helps the firms in seamless management of the features and functionality according to their real estate requirement.



Further, Deloitte's Real Estate Transformation & Technology practice allows the firms to take care of the challenges and leverage the opportunities related to construction and portfolio management, and leasing accounting and administration.



We note that the latest move is part of Trimble’s Real Estate Global Alliance Program.

The collaboration will bolster the reach of ManhattanONE to clients across the world with the support of Real Estate Transformation & Technology.



This, in turn, will strengthen the adoption rate of ManhattanONE, which will drive the momentum of Real Estate Global Alliance Program.



Moreover, ManhattanONE with Real Estate Transformation & Technology will enable the proper management of real estate portfolios.



This will aid Trimble in gaining strong traction across real estate customers, which, in turn, will likely contribute well to its top-line growth.

Bottom Line

The latest move bodes well for the company’s growing focus toward strengthening its Buildings and Infrastructure segment, which contributes most to total revenues.



Notably, this particular segment accounted for 40.1% of the company’s third-quarter 2020 revenues.



Strategic decisions, including partnerships, acquisitions and divestitures, have been contributing well to shape up Trimble’s growth trajectory.



The decisions have been adding strength to the company’s technology-driven robust product and solutions portfolio, which is centered on the integration of real-time positioning or location technologies with wireless communications and software or information technologies.



This, in turn, is likely to drive earnings growth and improve revenue visibility in the near term.

