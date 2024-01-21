TriMet restores most MAX service as thawing continues

(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — In a sign that the Portland region is slowly thawing out, TriMet announced that most MAX service had been restored on most bus lines were back to regular routes and schedules by early Sunday.

“Rising temperatures aided our crews’ efforts to restore MAX service following the region’s historic winter storm. The MAX Blue and Orange lines have now been fully restored, and trains are running on the MAX Green Line between Gateway Transit Center and Clackamas Town Center,” TriMet said on the night of Saturday, Jan. 20.

According to the release, “Most bus lines are back on their regular routes and schedules. Line 63-Washington Park/SW 6th and Line 80-Kane/Troutdale Rd remain suspended due to blocked roads.”

Oregon restaurants, bars seek state action over financial loss from winter storms

MAX Red Line service is still suspended as part of the A Better Red improvement project, which will also disrupt service on portions of two other lines beginning Sunday morning — the MAX Blue Line between Northeast 7th Avenue and East 102nd Street stations, and the MAX Green Line, between PSU and the Southeast Main Street station. Shuttle buses will be serving Blue Line stations between 7th and 102nd, and running between the Gateway Transit Center and Main Street on the Green Line.

TriMet thanked riders for their patience but also urged them to check schedules before heading out at trimet.org/alerts.

Read more at PortlandTribune.com

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.