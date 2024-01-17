TriMet urges commuters to delay travel as icy roads thaw

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a second round of winter weather blanketed the Portland metro area with ice, TriMet is urging commuters to delay travel if possible, the agency announced Wednesday.

While TriMet says above-freezing temperatures in the Portland metro area on Wednesday are an optimistic sign, pockets of thick ice and downed trees are still blocking some areas, officials said Wednesday afternoon.

As ice on some roads starts to melt, TriMet warns that roads remain slick and urges commuters to plan for extra travel time and delays on Wednesday. Commuters can also check TriMet’s website for information on delays.

After light rail service was previously suspended, just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, TriMet restored MAX Blue Line service between the Hatfield Government Center in Hillsboro to Goose Hollow/SW Jefferson St. in southwest Portland. TriMet says shuttle buses are serving the rest of the Blue Line from Goose Hollow to Gresham.

As crews work to restore MAX lines, TriMet warns commuters about slick sidewalks, MAX platforms and roads — noting some MAX tracks are iced over. This includes MAX tracks crossing the Steel Bridge, officials said.

Additionally, buses are unable to travel on Tilikum Crossing because of hazardous conditions, TriMet announced. TriMet riders can instead take the MAX Orange Line shuttle on either side of the bridge and cross the Ross Island Bridge.

TriMet shuttle buses are serving max lines, although some may be detoured due to weather conditions or blocked areas. TriMet adds that most buses are running with chains which limits their speed to 25 miles per hour. As road conditions improve, TriMet needs to remove the chains which they say may cause some delays.

With some emergency shelters staying open into late Wednesday afternoon, TriMet says it will not turn away anyone unable to pay the fare if they are heading to or from a warming shelter through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

LIFT paratransit is offering medically necessary trips only, officials said.

