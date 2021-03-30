Trinet Group Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $77.58 per share and the market cap of $5.1 billion, Trinet Group stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Trinet Group is shown in the chart below.


Trinet Group Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued
Trinet Group Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

Because Trinet Group is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 8.7% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Trinet Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.83, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Business Services industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Trinet Group's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Trinet Group over the past years:

Trinet Group Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued
Trinet Group Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Trinet Group has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4 billion and earnings of $3.98 a share. Its operating margin is 9.12%, which ranks better than 70% of the companies in Business Services industry. Overall, the profitability of Trinet Group is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Trinet Group over the past years:

Trinet Group Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued
Trinet Group Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Trinet Group is 8.7%, which ranks better than 67% of the companies in Business Services industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 23.4%, which ranks better than 80% of the companies in Business Services industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Trinet Group's ROIC is 19.99 while its WACC came in at 10.00. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Trinet Group is shown below:

Trinet Group Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued
Trinet Group Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

In summary, the stock of Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 80% of the companies in Business Services industry. To learn more about Trinet Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • March Madness Exploits Black Athletes. The Supreme Court Should End This Injustice Now

    The Court will hear its first college sports antitrust case in 37 years.

  • Hong Kong: China limits parliament to 'patriots'

    The sweeping changes are the latest efforts by Beijing to step up its influence in Hong Kong.

  • NBA Top Shot maker Dapper Labs just nabbed another $305 million investment from the likes of Michael Jordan and Will Smith

    This latest batch of funding brings Dapper Labs' valuation to $2.6 billion, a source close to the company told Insider.

  • Mozambique conflict: What's behind the unrest?

    Islamic militants operating in the north have been the cause of growing concern in the region.

  • All of the 14 celebrities who have been coaches on 'The Voice'

    The show has had 14 full-time celebrity coaches over the years. Here's a timeline of when stars like Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus started and left.

  • Sharon Stone says she paid Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Quick and the Dead' salary because the studio didn't want to hire him

    At the time, Leonardo DiCaprio was just starting his career and had yet to star in either "Titanic" or "Romeo and Juliet."

  • ‘I just killed my son.’ Dad tells 911 he beat 5-year-old in Ohio with baseball bat

    “What do you mean you just killed your son?” the dispatcher said. “I’m hearing voices,” the father responded.

  • ‘I just killed my son.’ Dad tells 911 he beat 5-year-old in Ohio with baseball bat

    “What do you mean you just killed your son?” the dispatcher said. “I’m hearing voices,” the father responded.

  • Joe Biden to announce tax hikes to pay for huge $3 trillion infrastructure plan

    Joe Biden is expected to announce tax increases targeting the wealthy and middle class on Wednesday, when he unveils his ambitious nearly $3trillion (£2.1trn) infrastructure package aimed at keeping the US competitive with China. The president will announce the first part of his "Build Back Better" programme in the former steel town of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, outlining spending proposals forecast over the next 10 years devoted to fixing the country's crumbling roads, transport, sewage systems and other essential works. Mr Biden’s proposal will reportedly impose a global minimum tax on profits from foreign organisations, increase capital gains taxes for the rich, corporate tax rate to 28 per cent from 21 per cent and see a return to the George W. Bush-era individual rate of 39.6 per cent for those making over $400,000 (£292,000). The rest of the money could be made up by borrowing. The project revolves around a pledge the Democrat made on the campaign trail to modernise ageing infrastructure, to meet the challenge of competing against an industrious Beijing, and to tackle the key issue of climate change.

  • Mafia fugitive was living a quiet island life. Then police found his YouTube cooking show.

    The alleged gangster's "love for Italian cuisine” — and tattoo ink — made his arrest possible, Italian police said.

  • Elon Musk is pleading for engineers, technicians, and other experts to move to South Padre, Texas, to work for SpaceX

    Elon Musk tweeted that SpaceX needs engineers, technicians, builders, and other workers in around the Brownsville area of Texas.

  • Witnesses Ignore Elderly Asian Woman Punched and Kicked in Broad Daylight in NYC

    A 65-year-old Asian woman has been hospitalized after being helplessly assaulted in New York City on Monday while bystanders ignored her. The incident, which was caught on video, occurred just before noon outside an apartment building at 360 West 43rd Street in Midtown Manhattan, according to The New York Times. NYPD says 65-year-old Asian American woman was walking to church this morning when suspect assaulted her and said “f*** you, you don’t belong here.”

  • Donald Trump launches website for personal office

    Donald and Melania Trump set up website to 'preserve the magnificent legacy' of the 45th president's administration.

  • Georgia sued for third time over voting restrictions as Delta, Coke face boycott calls

    Civil rights groups intensified their legal fight against Georgia's new voting restrictions with a third federal lawsuit, while Atlanta-based corporations Delta Air Lines Inc and Coca-Cola Co continued to face boycott calls from activists who say they need to do more to oppose the law. The Republican-backed law, which Governor Brian Kemp signed last week, strengthened identification requirements for absentee ballots, gave lawmakers the power to take over local elections, sharply limited the use of ballot drop boxes, shortened early voting periods for runoffs and made it a misdemeanor for members of the public to offer food and water to voters waiting in line. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Atlanta late on Monday called the law racially discriminatory and "an attack on democracy itself".

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will ban coronavirus 'vaccine passports' in the state

    Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would block Florida businesses from requiring vaccine passports as President Biden pushes for a national program.

  • Why COVID-19 survivors should only get one dose of mRNA vaccine

    Data seems to be indicating that survivors of COVID-19 may not need two doses of mRNA vaccine, which would free up more doses for others.

  • Video shows Asian woman, 65, violently attacked as witnesses look on in NYC

    The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating Monday's attack outside a luxury apartment building.

  • SpaceX's new Starship rocket prototype exploded at the end of a test flight yet again, sending debris flying

    SN11 is the fourth Starship prototype that hasn't launched and landed completely smoothly. SpaceX still needs to nail this landing.

  • St. Paul murder-suicide puts renewed focus on domestic violence during pandemic

    A recent murder-suicide in St. Paul has brought renewed attention to an apparent increase in domestic violence during the pandemic. Driving the news: Bao Yang, a nurse and mother of two, was killed by her ex-boyfriend on March 20 following months of harassment, as The Pioneer Press reported.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Her slaying was the latest in a series of domestic homicides in St. Paul in recent months, including a triple homicide of a mother and her two juvenile children. The big picture: Advocates for survivors and victims have raised the alarm that increased isolation and restricted access to public resources and spaces in the pandemic are making things worse."The pandemic, stay-at-home orders, all of those things don't cause someone to be abusive, but it can escalate the abusive situations," Becky Smith, communications director for Violence Free Minnesota, told Axios. By the numbers: Calls, texts and chats to the statewide Day One crisis hotline went up as COVID-19 restrictions tightened.In St. Paul, reports of domestic incidents were up 33% in 2020, per the St. Paul Police Department. As of mid-March, they were 4.5% higher than this time in 2020. What's happening: A St. Paul Police spokesman said the department is working closely with survivor services and county and city attorneys to try to "break the cycle of abuse." Advocates, meanwhile, are pushing for more than $10 million in new state funding for survivor support and prevention programs.This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Olympic gold medalist charged with child sex abuse in Utah

    A gold medalist in sledding at the 2002 Winter Olympics has been charged with sexual abuse of a child in Utah, authorities said. James “Jimmy” Shea made his first court appearance Monday on one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and two counts of sexual battery. Shea's attorney, Rudy Bautista, said Tuesday that the charges are a result of a family dispute and a misunderstanding about what his client contends was loving and affectionate touching.