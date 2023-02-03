Trinidad and Tobago media guide

Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago
Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago

TTT is the state-owned broadcaster, which was relaunched in 2018 under its new name, having previously been called C TV. The name is the original name the broadcaster had when it was established in 1962 and was chosen because it was found that TTT still had a strong brand identity.

The government generally respects press freedom, which is enshrined in the constitution, says Freedom House.

Outlets that are regarded as pro-government get a greater share of state advertising, says Reporters Without Borders.

There are three daily newspapers, all privately owned. BBC World Service radio broadcasts on 98.7 FM.

There were more than one million internet users by March 2019, comprising 77% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). Facebook is the most popular social media platform.

Press

Television

  • TTT- state-owned national television broadcaster, replaced C TV

  • CCN TV6 - private, owned by Caribbean Communications Network (CCN) CNC3 - private, operated by Guardian Media

Radio

