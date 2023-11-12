Trinity beats Flint Hill 30-28 to advance to VISAA Division I title game
Trinity beats Flint Hill 30-28 to advance to VISAA Division I title game
Trinity beats Flint Hill 30-28 to advance to VISAA Division I title game
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Colts vs. Patriots game in Frankfurt.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the 49ers vs. Jaguars game.
The 'trap game' motivational ploy work as Alabama won by four touchdowns.
Believe it or not, there are just two weeks left in the 2023 college football regular season and the conference title races are starting to crystallize.
Gotham FC's journey to NWSL champion began only after the club crawled out from under the National Women’s Soccer League basement.
Gotham beat the Reign 2-1 in a beautifully chaotic NWSL final.
Week 11 delivered a lot of close calls, but how much did it shake up the rankings?
For the second time in a year, Alex Pereira has won a UFC championship at Madison Square Garden.
Washington made the big plays when it mattered to get to 10-0.
UFC 295's main card started off hot with some wild first-round finishes.
Follow all Saturday's Week 11 college football action here all day long.
Even though the receiver did practice this week, the Vikings did not activate Justin Jefferson off injured reserve,
Kentucky was no match for Alabama.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
“One of the most poorly officiated games I’ve ever seen," Jenkins said to start the two-minute rant.
A hearing in Washtenaw County is expected to be held this coming Friday on the matter, sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Keep your house secure for the holidays — just screw in the camera, download the app, and you're set.
Here's how to watch the Michigan at Penn State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 11 college football schedule.
Travel smart this season with these must-bring items — from a Turkish towel to an anti-theft purse.
Over 12,000 shoppers are fans of this gizmo.