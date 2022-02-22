A Trinity County man who had been convicted of murder was killed by other inmates while serving a life sentence in state prison.

Two other men serving time at High Desert State Prison in Lassen County were arrested in connection to the stabbing death of Michael Hastey on Friday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Hastey, 19, was sentenced to state prison from Trinity County in June 2021, to serve a life-with-parole sentence for first-degree murder.

According to the state, two men attacked Hastey and stabbed him with manufactured weapons in the state prison exercise yards.

Michael Hastey

"Officers immediately responded by using chemical agents and batons to quell the incident," according to a press release state officials sent out on the incident.

Hastey was convicted of stabbing to death a man in Weaverville in 2019, according to the Trinity Journal newspaper.

Christopher Dolan, 30, from Ventura County and Michael Ellison, 39, from Riverside County, are accused of attacking Hastey, officials said.

Dolan was serving a term of five years, eight months for assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, and resisting/deterring an officer with threats of violence, officials said.

Ellison was serving a life-with-parole sentence for second-degree murder, officials said.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Trinity County killer stabbed to death in prison