Trinity High wrestling coach arrested, charged with improper relationship with student

A wrestling coach with the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District turned himself in Thursday after he was accused of having an improper relationship with a student, according to the Euless Police Department.

Euless detectives were called to the Hurst‐Euless‐Bedford ISD Administration building in Bedford on April 11 in reference to the man, who is a wrestling coach and teacher at Trinity High School, allegedly having an improper relationship with a teenage girl.

An investigation was conducted and, based on the evidence identified in this case, it was found that a criminal offense had occurred, police said in a news release.

The suspect is identified as Ruben Francisco Martin. Martin is a 29-year-old employed at Trinity High School as a teacher and an assistant wrestling coach.

The victim is a 16‐year‐old juvenile female student at Trinity High School, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Martin by Euless police on Wednesday.

Arrangements were made Thursday through Martin’s attorney to turn himself in to authorities, at which point he was taken into custody and transported to the Tarrant County Jail.

“HEBISD (Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District) received a report that the assistant coach of the Trinity wrestling program may have engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student. The school district immediately placed this employee on leave, began an investigation into the allegations, and contacted local law enforcement,” district officials told the Star-Telegram in a statement. “HEBISD is cooperating fully with the Euless Police Department’s ongoing investigation. The District made a mandatory report of the allegations to the State Board for Educator Certification, and will report findings to SBEC at the conclusion of the investigation.”

Martin is being charged with improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony.

During the course of the investigation, detectives believe there could be more victims.

Anyone with any further information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Euless Detective Patrick Cunningham at 817‐685‐1559.

“Our educators and support staff work each day to establish and maintain a culture that prioritizes student safety and keeps it at the forefront of all that we do,” district officials told the Star-Telegram. “Inappropriate behavior with a student violates every principle we stand for as a community that supports student success. It will not be tolerated.”