Trinity Lutheran in Reading to install new senior pastor [Religion Digest]

Feb. 10—Bishop Christopher deForest of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America will install the Rev. Hans E. Becklin as senior pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church, 527 Washington St., Reading, today at 1 p.m.

Becklin, who was born and raised in Madison, Wis., has served on many boards and committees on the synodical and churchwide level, most notably as a member of the Church Council of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America from 2013-2019.

He also served as the ELCA's representative to the Moravian Church in America from 2014 to 2019. Since 2022, he has served as a trustee of Portico Benefits Services, which provides retirement and insurance solutions to the ELCA.

Becklin also has served congregations in Lititz, Lancaster County, and in the suburbs of Milwaukee, Wis., and Chicago.

He studied for ordination at the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago as a Presidential Scholar, receiving an master's of divinity degree. Becklin also holds a bachelor's degree in history, graduating summa cum laude from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. In 2016, he won the A. R. Wentz Prize for best historical work on American Lutheran history.

The Rev. Marissa Becklin will preach at her husband's installation. Trinity's music ensembles will perform under the direction of Karen S. Eddinger. The choir of Christ Episcopal Church, Reading, will also participate in the service as a part of its longstanding covenant with Trinity.

----Souper Bowl Sunday will be observed at Reformation Lutheran Church, 3670 Perkiomen Ave., Exeter Township, with youth holding soup pots at the conclusion of the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. services for monetary offerings to Cafe Esperanza, a pay-as-you-wish cafe located at 105 W. Greenwich St., Reading. Worshippers are invited to wear their favorite team jerseys. There will be an Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. with the imposition of ashes. The Lenten devotional written by members and friends of Reformation will be available in the gathering space.

—St. John's Gernant's Church (A Federated Congregation), 13 Gernant's Church Road, Ontelaunee Township, will worship at 9:30 a.m. on Souper Sunday. Canned soup and other non-perishables will be collected for the Schuylkill Valley Food Pantry. Fellowship will follow the service.

—Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Douglass Township, Montgomery County, will hold Coffee & Conversation at 8:30 a.m. in the Welcome Center on Sunday The congregation is invited to bring a non-perishable food item and at least $2 to the 9 a.m. worship service to throw into the soup pot as part of Souper Bowl of Caring Sunday. The annual congregational meeting will be held after the service.

—United Church of Christ of Robesonia, 301 W. Penn Ave., will observe Souper Bowl Sunday after the 10:15 a.m. worship service. Crockpots of soup or chili are welcome for the soup tasting. You are welcome to enjoy the soup even if you cannot bring any. There will be an all-you-can-eat chicken potpie dinner today from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The cost is $12 for adults, $8 for children ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and under. Take-out is available, quarts are $9 each. The men's group meets this morning at 8:30 in Miller Fellowship Hall. An Ash Wednesday service will be held at 6:30 p.m. with the imposition of ashes. Parents date night babysitting will be available next Saturday from 5-9 p.m. Call the church at 610-621-5770 to register your children.

—Salem Lutheran Church, 8410 Lancaster Ave., Bethel Township, will welcome the Rev. Robert Kramer as guest pastor to lead its 9:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday.

—Schwarzwald Lutheran Church, 250 Church Lane Road, Exeter Township, will have a For the Love of Christmas! service on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with Christmas carols and readings.

—St. John's Lutheran Church, 45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown, will offer a free drive-through, take-out meal on Saturday from 4:30-5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. Ash Wednesday worship will be held at 7 p.m.

—Friedens United Church of Christ, 337 Main St, Oley, welcomes guest musician Kristen Diehl to the 10:15 a.m. worship service on Sunday. The monthly item for the Oley Valley Food Pantry is canned tuna.

—Nativity Lutheran Church, 1501 N. 13th St., Reading, will welcome ELCA missionary the Rev. Aaron Decker to the pulpit on Feb. 18 at the 9 a.m. worship service. Decker is serving in Bolivia. Enter the church at the Amity Street doors.

—The Rev. Beth Lyon, new interim minister at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 5 W. Arch St., Fleetwood, will preach at the 9 and 10:30 a.m. worship services on Sunday. Scout Sunday will be celebrated at 9. The Guild will be preparing soup for each Wednesday in Lent. To order, call Sandi Stern at 610-944-9143.

—On Ash Wednesday, Bethany Lutheran Church, 336 Franklin St, West Reading, will hold 11 a.m. worship with Holy Communion with the imposition of ashes. From 5 -5:30 p.m., there will be drop-in Holy Communion with the imposition of ashes.

—Christ Lutheran Church, 1301 Luzerne St., Reading, will hold an Ash Wednesday worship service, including Holy Communion and the imposition of ashes, at the Oakshire Senior Adult Community Apartments, 350 Lackawanna St., Reading, at 9 a.m., and at church with Holy Communion and the imposition of ashes at 7 p.m.

—Hope Lutheran Church, 601 N. Front St., Reading, will hold a service of Holden Evening Prayer on Ash Wednesday at 6 p.m., which will include Holy Communion and the imposition of ashes.

—Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, 170 Tuckerton Road, Muhlenberg Township, will celebrate Scout Sunday during its 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday. This year, Troop 155 will celebrate its 89th year in Scouting, with its Charter Partner, Good Shepherd UCC. It is the oldest continuous active charter in the Hawk Mountain Council. Pack 155 also celebrates its 64th year sponsored by GSUCC. The Scouts will offer special music with a nine-person brass ensemble. The Carl Mengel and James Kurtz Awards will be presented.

