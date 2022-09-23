Trinity man accused of having gun at HPU

Sep. 23—HIGH POINT — A 54-year-old man from Trinity was arrested Wednesday and and accused of coming onto the campus of High Point University while carrying a concealed gun.

Brian Lee Troxel was charged with one felony count of having gun — a .40-caliber Beretta pistol — on educational property, Guilford County court documents indicate.

Police released little information, citing an ongoing investigation, but the university said in a statement Thursday that a person entered campus on false pretenses and was subsequently escorted off campus by security.

"When the individual tried to reenter campus later that day on foot, security stopped the individual and called High Point police," the university said.

A High Point police officer discovered the person was carrying a concealed firearm and immediately made an arrest, the university said. The individual claimed to have a concealed carry permit, though state law bans firearms from educational property.

"The individual is banned from campus, and the High Point Police Department is continuing their investigation," the university said.

Documents in the arrest warrant indicate that Troxel was released on a written promise to appear in court. Troxel has a Guilford County District Court hearing on Oct. 28.

